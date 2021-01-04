Will there be blood?

For weeks, President Donald Trump has been egging on supporters to pour into Washington for protests on Wednesday, when Congress is due to meet to accept President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. "Be there, will be wild!" Trump tweeted last month. That's what local officials and Capitol Hill security forces are worried about.

"We have received some information that there are individuals intent on bringing firearms into our city and that just will not be tolerated," acting D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District of Columbia has mobilized the National Guard to back up the police force, which will have every officer on duty Tuesday and Wednesday. The Washington Post said the guard deployment will be smaller than those called in during Black Lives Matter protests in June and the units will not carry guns.

Bowser has asked D.C. residents to stay away from downtown Washington on both days and "not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation" while members of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, swarm the streets. "We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city," she said.

Trump plans to appear at a rally near the White House, ABC News reported. A previous day of pro-Trump events in December ended in violence as hundreds of Trump supporters wearing the Proud Boys' black-and-yellow colors sought out confrontations with local activists and attacked random passersby. A U.S. Army specialist, Christopher Langley, told The Washington Post he was punched in the head, knocked to the ground by at least four Proud Boys, even though "I didn’t do anything to provoke them … I wasn’t wearing anything they disagreed with."

The Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, said the group this time won't wear its colors — that they're going "incognito" and will spread around downtown in smaller groups, making them harder to spot. But Tarrio was spotted Monday. Police arrested him on charges of vandalizing a Black church during last month's unrest, and Monday's possession of two high-capacity firearms magazines.

Some extremists on online forums have talked about breaking into federal buildings or committing violence against law enforcement officers who try to stop them from storming Congress, the Daily Beast reported.

On Capitol Hill, a security memo from congressional officials will encourage lawmakers to stay inside the Capitol complex and use underground tunnels to travel between its buildings, Fox News reported.

Investigations sought of Trump call

Trump's call badgering Georgia's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to "find" votes for him and have the results "recalculated" have prompted calls for both federal and state investigations.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), a former Nassau district attorney, wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday calling for a criminal investigation, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez. She was joined by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), a former military prosecutor.

"We believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes" in violation of laws "aimed at preventing election fraud," wrote Rice and Lieu.

Raffensperger said Monday that it was unlikely his office would open an investigation into his Saturday phone call but suggested a criminal probe could still be launched by an Atlanta-area district attorney. Fulton County DA Fani Willis said in a statement that her office will look into it if it gets a referral from Raffensperger. Willis said she found Trump’s conversation with the secretary of state "disturbing." Lawyers told The New York Times a prosecution would be difficult unless it could be proved Trump knew he was soliciting fraud.

Janison: Another 'perfect' call

History has repeated itself. The summer of 2019, writes Newsday's Dan Janison, brought one of the more ridiculous moments of Trump's presidency, when he wasted the clout of his lofty perch to push a needy foreign ally to announce an investigation aimed at smearing select U.S. citizens.

Later Trump described the recorded conversation with that led to his impeachment "a perfect phone call." Perfectly corrupt, said the House's Democratic majority — which soon charged him with an abuse of power before Trump's Republican adherents in the Senate let him off the hook.

Now, Trump has prodded and threatened GOP officials in Georgia to retroactively rig election results in his favor even after recounts and probes amply showed he lost.

In several ways the latest explosive call echoes the same high-pressure, poorly articulated and truthless sales pitch as his famous July, 2019 exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump neither negotiates nor changes minds. The men talk past each other and reach no agreement.

One similarity lies in the U.S. president's profligate use of fabrications. again, Trump was pushing tales of convenience that he wanted others to believe so he could intimidate someone of lesser power. The question is how long the GOP rank-and-file will stand for this once he leaves office. That depends on whether Republicans revert to being a political party rather than the cult of a delusional demagogue.

Visit to the debunker

Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia election official, offered a painstaking, detailed, item-by-item refutation on Monday of the false fraud claims that Trump repeated on his Raffensperger call.

"It's whack-a-mole again," said Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager and, like Raffensperger, a Republican. "This is all easily, provably, false. Yet the president persists." said Monday, speaking in front of a poster that had many of the debunked claims Trump mentioned.

"There is no shredding of ballots going on. That’s not real. That’s not happening," Sterling said. "No one is changing parts or pieces out of Dominion voting machines," he said at another point. "I don’t even know what that means. It’s not a real thing … I don’t even know how exactly to explain that."

Watch the full news conference here, which opens with a preview of Georgia's Senate runoff vote. Sterling openly worried that Trump's constant election falsehoods will mean diminished turnout on Tuesday if many Republicans truly believe the election was stolen from them in November.

NBC News writes that Trump on the call rounded up fragments of baseless theories that were primarily pushed by followers of the QAnon conspiracy cult over the last two months. He denounced one low-level election worker a "professional vote scammer" and a "hustler" based on "rumors" that are "trending on the internet." Trump was undeterred when told the rumors were false.

Dissenting Republicans: Challenges will backfire

There are Republicans who have assailed the electoral vote challenges planned Wednesday by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and a likely majority of House Republicans as a dangerous assault on American democracy and an affront to the will of the voters. Then there are those who won't go along because it would create a practical problem for GOP presidential candidates in the future.

"From a purely partisan perspective, Republican presidential candidates have won the national popular vote only once in the last 32 years," said a statement from seven conservative House Republicans. "They have therefore depended on the electoral college for nearly all presidential victories in the last generation.

"If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes — based solely on its own assessment that one or more states mishandled the presidential election — we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the statement said.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has been a staunch Trump supporter, wrote about the precedent that would be set by overturning the Electoral College results.

"Congress would take away the power to choose the president from the people, which would essentially end presidential elections and place that power in the hands of whichever party controls Congress," said Cotton. Then, "Democrats could achieve their longstanding goal of eliminating the Electoral College in effect by refusing to count electoral votes in the future for a Republican president-elect."

Cotton did not win over Trump with his logic. The president tweeted that the Arkansas senator, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful, will pay a price. "@SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!" Trump's tweet said. His scorched-earth strategy extending to Republican turf, he called Republicans who won't stand with him "Surrender Caucus."

No pressure, Mike

Trump hasn't abandoned the far-fetched notion that Vice President Mike Pence can pull a rabbit out of his hat and steer the result in his favor when he presides over the counting of electoral votes Wednesday.

"I have to tell you, I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president, comes through for us," Trump told a rally in Georgia Monday night for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face a runoff election Tuesday. "He’s a great guy. Because if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much. No, Mike is a great guy...."

Pence does not have unilateral power to affect the outcome. But The New York Times reported he has carefully tried to look like he is loyally following the president’s lead even as he goes through a process that is expected to end with him reading out a declaration that Biden is the winner. Pence has told Trump he has no power to thwart Biden’s Electoral College win, and aides say the vice president plans to stick to his perfunctory role in the proceedings, The Washington Post reported.

Along with reciting his false fraud claims. Trump seemed to acknowledge between the lines he may soon be gone from the White House. He noted he hasn't gotten around yet to making Mexico pay for the border wall, his signature 2016 promise. "That's right, Mexico is paying for the wall. Or if I were here, they would be." Because we were going to charge them a nice fee right at the entry points." he said. Trump also predicted Biden won't get along as well as he did with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Faucis' hope: April shower of vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, told Newsday in an exclusive interview that the general public could have access to COVID-19 vaccines as soon as April if the rollout speeds up in the coming weeks.

"We hope that by the time we get to the end of March, the beginning of April, that we'll be at the point where the priority groups have already been vaccinated and it's what I would call open season," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an interview with Newsday anchor Faith Jessie and editorial board member Randi Marshall.

"I think by the time we get to April, we will be at that point where a normal man or woman who has no underlying condition and no reason to be at a high risk, can get vaccinated if they want to," he said.

Read more from Fauci's interview in Newsday's story by Lisa L. Colangelo and David Reich-Hale. It includes a link for a video excerpt.

At noon on Tuesday, Fauci will be the guest at a Newsday virtual event to discuss what Long Islanders want to know about the safety and protections of the COVID-19 vaccines. To participate, go to newsday.com/fauci.

