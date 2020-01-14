Start the countdown for Trump impeachment trial
Buckle up for impeachment trial
Mark the calendar. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects preliminary proceedings for the Senate trial this week, and the big show to start on Tuesday.
Heard it all already? There could be surprises.
The House dropped one hours after Pelosi's announcement. The intelligence committee released new evidence passed along by Lev Parnas, the indicted Rudy Giuliani associate who took part in the Ukraine scheme and has since turned on Trump.
It includes a previously undisclosed formal May 2019 letter from Giuliani to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requesting a meeting "in my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent." There's also a handwritten note by Parnas: “Get Zelensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.”
A statement from four House committee chairs said "All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: The President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically.”
McConnell shot down a late White House attempt to get the charges speedily dismissed. “There is little or no sentiment in the Republican conference for a motion to dismiss,” McConnell said. “Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”
Pelosi said she will announce the House impeachment managers Wednesday. For more, see Newsday's story by Tom Brune.
Janison: Starring Rudy Giuliani
Giuliani has been openly pining for a shot at presenting Trump's case at the impeachment trial. Among the problems with that: He's central to the Democrats' case against Trump.
Besides, writes Newsday's Dan Janison, it hasn't always been clear at any given moment whose the ex-mayor was working for. In Ukraine and elsewhere, he was paid big bucks to represent private business interests while purportedly defending Trump's political interests for free.
His own finances under investigation by the Manhattan U.S. attorney. Wouldn't he be expected to make sure — before anything else — that he defends his own actions against potential blame or prosecution?
It's not likely Giuliani will be heard in the Senate, unless he's a late addition to a wish list of witnesses. But his name will certainly reverberate off the walls.
Warren's magic wand
A President Elizabeth Warren won't seek approval from Congress for her plan to cancel student loan debt for 42 million Americans. Warren said Tuesday that she'd just do it herself through executive action.
“I will start to use existing laws on day one of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans," Warren said Tuesday.
She contended existing law empowers the Education secretary to "modify" existing loans.
Sanders' price tags
Sanders' campaign proposals would at least double federal spending over the next decade, according to a CNN analysis.
A variety of estimates put the likely 10-year cost of his "Medicare for All" single-payer health care plan around $30 trillion or more.
Other elements of Sanders' agenda — ranging from his "Green New Deal" ambitions to his student-debt to a guaranteed federal jobs program that has received almost no scrutiny — could add up to that much or even more.
For perspective on those sums, the Congressional Budget Office projects that over the next decade the federal government will spend almost exactly $52 trillion on all existing programs
Is Buttigieg past peak?
Pete Buttigieg, riding high for months in Iowa, is struggling to hold on to voters having second thoughts about his age, his lack of Washington experience and his difficulty attracting minority voters, The Washington Post reported.
“I honestly think he peaked a little bit too early, unfortunately, and people are kind of having buyer’s remorse,” a Democratic county chair said of the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.
More than any other candidate in the Democratic field, Buttigieg has been seeking out disgruntled Republicans to nudge them into crossing over and backing him in the Democratic caucuses.
Trade war taken down a notch
A deal set to be signed Wednesday by Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will de-escalate the trade war that began almost two years ago, but it won't end it.
The “phase one” deal offers little relief for many American businesses, including chemical makers, apparel retailers and auto parts manufacturers that have faced China's retaliation, The Washington Post reports.
But Trump has convinced supporters that he is winning, The New York Times reports. “You can’t get everything at one time,” said Jeff Colwell, 54, a car parts manufacturer at a Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio, last week. “Anything we can do to equalize trade with China is a good thing.”
What else is happening:
- Senate Democrats said they've lined up enough Republican support for a resolution that seeks to curb Trump’s authority to wage war on Iran without congressional approval.
- McConnell said the Senate is on track to pass the new North American trade pact this week, handing Trump a win before his impeachment trial.
- Iowa's Democratic Party expects to use a new smartphone app to calculate and transmit results from the Feb. 3 caucuses, NPR reports. The reaction of some cybersecurity experts: Yikes.
- Trump is planning to divert another $7.2 billion in Pentagon funds for his Mexican border wall at the expense of military construction projects and counterdrug programs, The Washington Post reports. A challenge to his previous rerouting of military funds is still moving through the courts.
- Andrew Yang says that if he is elected president, he'll be the first to use a PowerPoint presentation in a State of the Union speech.
- Indian and U.S. officials are discussing a potential visit by Trump to New Delhi as early as next month, The Washington Post reported.
- Michael Bloomberg's campaign staff now exceeds 1,000, spread across 33 states, Politico reported.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.