Buckle up for impeachment trial

Mark the calendar. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects preliminary proceedings for the Senate trial this week, and the big show to start on Tuesday.

Heard it all already? There could be surprises.

The House dropped one hours after Pelosi's announcement. The intelligence committee released new evidence passed along by Lev Parnas, the indicted Rudy Giuliani associate who took part in the Ukraine scheme and has since turned on Trump.

It includes a previously undisclosed formal May 2019 letter from Giuliani to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requesting a meeting "in my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent." There's also a handwritten note by Parnas: “Get Zelensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.”

A statement from four House committee chairs said "All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: The President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically.”

McConnell shot down a late White House attempt to get the charges speedily dismissed. “There is little or no sentiment in the Republican conference for a motion to dismiss,” McConnell said. “Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”

Pelosi said she will announce the House impeachment managers Wednesday. For more, see Newsday's story by Tom Brune.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Janison: Starring Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani has been openly pining for a shot at presenting Trump's case at the impeachment trial. Among the problems with that: He's central to the Democrats' case against Trump.

Besides, writes Newsday's Dan Janison, it hasn't always been clear at any given moment whose the ex-mayor was working for. In Ukraine and elsewhere, he was paid big bucks to represent private business interests while purportedly defending Trump's political interests for free.

His own finances under investigation by the Manhattan U.S. attorney. Wouldn't he be expected to make sure — before anything else — that he defends his own actions against potential blame or prosecution?

It's not likely Giuliani will be heard in the Senate, unless he's a late addition to a wish list of witnesses. But his name will certainly reverberate off the walls.

Warren's magic wand

A President Elizabeth Warren won't seek approval from Congress for her plan to cancel student loan debt for 42 million Americans. Warren said Tuesday that she'd just do it herself through executive action.

“I will start to use existing laws on day one of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans," Warren said Tuesday.

She contended existing law empowers the Education secretary to "modify" existing loans.

Sanders' price tags

Sanders' campaign proposals would at least double federal spending over the next decade, according to a CNN analysis.

A variety of estimates put the likely 10-year cost of his "Medicare for All" single-payer health care plan around $30 trillion or more.

Other elements of Sanders' agenda — ranging from his "Green New Deal" ambitions to his student-debt to a guaranteed federal jobs program that has received almost no scrutiny — could add up to that much or even more.

For perspective on those sums, the Congressional Budget Office projects that over the next decade the federal government will spend almost exactly $52 trillion on all existing programs

Is Buttigieg past peak?

Pete Buttigieg, riding high for months in Iowa, is struggling to hold on to voters having second thoughts about his age, his lack of Washington experience and his difficulty attracting minority voters, The Washington Post reported.

“I honestly think he peaked a little bit too early, unfortunately, and people are kind of having buyer’s remorse,” a Democratic county chair said of the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

More than any other candidate in the Democratic field, Buttigieg has been seeking out disgruntled Republicans to nudge them into crossing over and backing him in the Democratic caucuses.

Trade war taken down a notch

A deal set to be signed Wednesday by Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will de-escalate the trade war that began almost two years ago, but it won't end it.

The “phase one” deal offers little relief for many American businesses, including chemical makers, apparel retailers and auto parts manufacturers that have faced China's retaliation, The Washington Post reports.

But Trump has convinced supporters that he is winning, The New York Times reports. “You can’t get everything at one time,” said Jeff Colwell, 54, a car parts manufacturer at a Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio, last week. “Anything we can do to equalize trade with China is a good thing.”

What else is happening: