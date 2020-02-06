Grand old pity party

Trump sounded sour and aggrieved the day after his Senate impeachment acquittal. Rambling for an hour, he angled for an extra dose of sympathy and solidarity from the Congressional Republicans who rescued him.

Democratic leaders were "vicious and mean," he told clapping allies at the White House on Thursday. "We've been going through this now for almost three years. It was evil, it was corrupt ... We went through hell, unfairly. I did nothing wrong. It was all bullshit."

He repeated bitter and unfactual shots at old nemeses, former FBI Director James Comey and former special counsel Robert Mueller. He denounced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the only member of his party who voted to convict him. He told dubious anecdotes about conversations he allegedly had.

“I want to apologize to my family for having them have to go through a phony, rotten deal by some very evil and sick people,” he said. “This was not part of the deal," he complained. "But they stuck with me." He complained about "dirty cops" and "top scum" at the FBI.

His earlier performance at the National Prayer Breakfast, a traditionally bipartisan event, had the same plaintive edge.

Trump used the spiritual platform to attack foes and critics. He said they wrongfully invoked "their faith as justification" for finding he abused his power, a clear references to Romney. "Nor do I like people who say I pray for you, when they know that that’s not so," he added, clearly meaning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The president held up newspapers with big front-page headlines reporting his acquittal. Newsday's Laura Figueroa-Hernandez describes the details.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pelosi rips him anew

The House speaker defended her past vows to "pray" for Trump despite his outburst against it, Newsday's Tom Brune reports. “I pray hard for him because he's so off the track of our Constitution, our values, our country, the air our children breathe, the water they drink, and the rest. He really needs our prayers," she said at her weekly news conference.

“He’s impeached forever, no matter what he says or whatever headlines he wants to carry around,” she said. “You're impeached forever. You’re never getting rid of that scar. History will always record that you were impeached.”

Dems' downer in Iowa

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez called for a recanvass in Iowa, three days after the state’s caucuses turned chaotic, causing a delay of results.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote on Twitter. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

Hard evidence of errors and inconsistencies in the tallies was apparent.

Bernie declares a win

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) declared victory from the tally so far published, based on 97 percent counted. “When 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory,” he said from his New Hampshire headquarters.

But the same preliminary results showed Peter Buttigieg keeping a razor-thin lead in the number of delegates, which differs from the popular vote in the caucus system. That was the basis of his own claim of victory Monday night.

New dirty tricks?

A hotline for Iowa precinct chairs to report results to the state party organization became flooded with calls from purported Trump backers after the number was posted online, helping delay vote tallies, according to several news accounts.

"On Caucus Day, the Iowa Democratic Party experienced an unusually high volume of inbound phone calls to its caucus hotline, including supporters of President Trump," Mandy McClure, communications director for the party, told the Des Moines Register.

"The unexplained, and at times hostile, calls contributed to the delay in the Iowa Democratic Party’s collection of results, but in no way affected the integrity of information gathered or the accuracy of data sets reported.”

DHS to NYers: Get in line

The Department of Homeland Security announced it will bar New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, which allow prescreened travelers to bypass airport lines.

This is a Trump administration response to a new state law that allows immigrants without legal status to apply for driver's licenses, and requires a warrant before sharing motor-vehicles data with immigration authorities.

What else is happening