Preaching to posterity

With the expected acquittal arranged for Wednesday, opposing advocates in President Donald Trump's Senate trial crafted their closing arguments over removing him as if speaking to future audiences and November's voters.

"We put our faith in the Senate," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Monday, "because we know you will put your faith in the American people. You will leave this choice to them, where it belongs."

According to former national security adviser John Bolton's recent writings, Cipollone was among those who heard Trump discuss stalling aid to Ukraine to leverage the announcement of "investigations" — and could have been a witness himself.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, warned senators they couldn't trust Trump to refrain from abusing his constitutional power again. He urged Republicans "find the courage to stand up to him."

“You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country, you just can’t. He will not change and you know it.” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), an impeachment manager. “This is a defining moment in our history and a challenging time for our nation."

Demonstrations are scheduled nationwide to coincide with the party-line acquittal vote. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) called for a bipartisan censure vote rather than removal. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she agreed with Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) in saying the president's actions on Ukraine were wrong but she, too, will vote to acquit.

The Wednesday vote is due to commence at 4 p.m. Newsday's Tom Brune describes the big picture.

Night of the raucous caucus

Among the measurements expected to come from the caucus fight: the effectiveness of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's field efforts, how comfortable Iowa Democrats might be with a socialist in office and degrees of faith that former Vice President Joe Biden can beat Trump, as Politico reported. Stay tuned for updates after the polls close.

State of disunion

Trump is scheduled at 9 p.m. Tuesday to address the deeply divided Congress in his annual State of the Union address. In last year's address he called for a "new era of cooperation."

If such an era has begun, nobody has noticed it. But the president on Monday was promising a "very positive" speech. In 1999, the only other time a president delivered a State of the Union while impeached, Bill Clinton avoided the issue, instead focusing his 77-minute speech on his domestic agenda, as Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez recounts.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said of Trump's impeachment: "If I were him, I'd avoid that subject" in the speech.

Viral chaos

Federal and state officials struggled Monday with how to enforce new travel restrictions ordered by the Trump administration and where to quarantine passengers arriving from China to control the spread of coronavirus, The Washington Post reported.

State officials said the order came Friday with no advanced notice and little planning.

“The way this was rolled out is concerning. This is not the kind of thing you want to do on the fly because that creates chaos.” said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “When you rush, you make mistakes, and this isn’t a case where we can afford mistakes.”

What else is happening: