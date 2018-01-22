Trump’s not the cave man

By Donald Trump’s standards, his celebration was low-key after Senate Democrats accepted a deal to end the government shutdown, while setting the stage for another cliffhanger in less than three weeks.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses,” the president said in a written statement after he and Republicans emerged from the standoff as apparent victors.

The Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, had already made concessions on Trump demands such as funding a Mexican border wall. To approve the spending bill, they wanted the DACA program that protects young immigrants from deportation written into law.

They settled for a statement from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that it was his “intention” to take up legislation addressing DACA, border security and other issues if Democrats agreed to fund the government until Feb. 8. That guarantees nothing, and Democrats face a tougher struggle on DACA in the House. Trump has made no specific promises either.

“My Administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration,” Trump said. “We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country.” See Newsday’s story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Janison: Art of deal-me-out

During the 2013 shutdown, Trump ripped then-President Barack Obama for not doing enough to end it. “The president’s the leader, and he’s got to get everybody in a room, and he’s got to lead,” Trump said then.

When his shutdown arrived, Trump stood off to side, limiting his role to grandstanding and finger-pointing. That was just as well: In the heat of the showdown, both sides seemed to treat Trump as something of an irritant who couldn’t make clear the details of what he wanted in the bill. But watching the Democrats cave may be what he wanted most of all.

Terms of engagement

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was engaged enough during efforts to end the shutdown, even as he stayed out of the public eye.

“The president was putting pressure and standing firm on exactly what he was willing to do and what he wasn’t,” Sanders said. “And it very clearly worked, because we’re back where we basically started on Friday.”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a frequent Trump critic, said that Trump’s leadership will be more necessary when it comes to getting legislation through the House.

“It’s going to be very difficult to pass anything through the House without the president’s support,” Flake told reporters.

Democrats splinter

The Democrat-on-Democrat anger over the shutdown deal spiked at levels not seen since Bernie Sanders was challenging Hillary Clinton.

Progressive activists and immigrant advocates ripped it as a sellout.

“It’s official: Chuck Schumer is the worst negotiator in Washington — even worse than Trump,” said Murshed Zaheed, political director of the liberal group CREDO.

Ben Wikler, Washington director of MoveOn.org, said, “The grass roots movement demanding unity and courage has a lot of work to do to ensure that the whole Democratic caucus is ready to fight when the time comes.”

But a GOP talking point — that the Democrats had given priority to “illegal immigrants over American citizens” — took its toll.

Two-thirds of Senate Democrats and allied independents went with Schumer, while 16 voted no, including several talked about as possible 2020 candidates: Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Sanders (Vt.)

Tariff-ic moves

Trump approved big tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a move advertised as helping U.S. manufacturers and American workers against competition from China.

Most of the U.S. solar industry opposed new trade barriers, concerned they will halt the trend toward lower costs that have helped sales. The administration is considering tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel.

Feeling his impulse

The latest inside-the-White House book — this one by Howard Kurtz of Fox News — echoes Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” in key respects: It portrays a White House frequently in chaos, trying to catch up with a president driven by impulse.

Example: Then-chief-of-staff Reince Priebus was en route to the Oval Office to discuss the four options awaiting the president in a decision memo about transgender people serving in the military. Before he could get there, Trump tweeted a decision to ban them.

Aides privately described Trump’s behavior as a defiance disorder — a seeming compulsion to do whatever it is his advisers are most strongly urging against, leaving them to handle the fallout. The book, “Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press, And The War Over The Truth,” goes on sale Jan. 29.

