Seeking new prescriptions

While the Democratic 2020 contenders are arguing over the best ways to expand health care, Donald Trump is finding it more uncomfortable to be identified most on the issue with efforts to subtract it — the failed bills to repeal Obamacare and the ongoing court battle to overturn it.

On Wednesday, Trump said he will create a way for Americans to legally and safely import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada for the first time. The announcement came just days after Democrat Bernie Sanders accompanied a busload of diabetics to Ontario to buy cheaper insulin.

The Washington Post reports White House advisers are scrambling to roll out new health care measures every two to three weeks until the 2020 election. Even as they attack the "Medicare for all" idea favored by the Democratic left as socialism, the push to come up with other initiatives reflects the administration’s sense of vulnerability on an issue that Democrats successfully used in 2018 to win control of the House.

But it will be hard for Trump to deliver quick results. The Canada plan, for example, has to go through time-consuming regulatory approval and later could face court challenges from drugmakers, The Associated Press explained. It's not known how Canada would react to the impact that a surge of U.S. demand would have on its suppliers and consumers.

The Post notes that many Republicans in Congress rely heavily on donations from the pharmaceutical industry and are reluctant to sour those relationships. There also is longstanding GOP aversion to government interference in the marketplace.

Debate verdict: All losers

Trump said he would watch the first installment of the Democratic debate Tuesday night, but he didn't live-tweet it. He kept itbrief in a one-tweet-hits-all post on Wednesday morning:

"If I hadn’t won the 2016 Election, we would be in a Great Recession/Depression right now. The people I saw on stage last night, & you can add in Sleepy Joe, Harris, & the rest, will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before. With me, only up!

Janison: Great leap sideways

The latest round of trade talks with China ended with no deal and tariffs still in place, along with the billions in farm subsidies from the Trump administration propping up U.S. farmers.

Newsday's Dan Janison summarizes the White House spin thusly: Progress is being made, and if it isn't, all is well anyway, since we're winning the trade war.

Trump this week offered a preemptive alibi: that China is waiting to see if he's beaten in 2020 by a Democrat who would be an easier mark. But analysts say some prospective Trump opponents such as Elizabeth Warren could a harder line, and that the longer the fight goes on, the less likely that the U.S.-Chinese economic relationship will be as vibrant as before.

Behind the Trump-Epstein breakup

Trump has said he had a falling-out and cut off contact with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein about 15 years ago, but hasn't said why. The Washington Post may have found the answer.

The two men, who often partied together in the years before Epstein's first arrest on sex charges, battled in 2004 over who would get to buy an oceanfront Palm Beach manse that was being sold out of bankruptcy. The trustee, Joseph Luzinski, recalled how they tried to undermine each other.

“It was something like, Donald saying, ‘You don’t want to do a deal with him, he doesn’t have the money,’ while Epstein was saying: ‘Donald is all talk. He doesn’t have the money,’ ” Luzinski said. “They both really wanted it.”

Trump got it for $41.35 million. Four years after he bought the Gosman mansion, Trump sold it Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million.

'Least racist person' strikes again

Trump will surely insist that his attack Wednesday on a CNN host who is black had nothing to do with race. The tweets said this

"CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate 'question' that I was a racist, when in fact I am 'the least racist person in the world.' Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair … or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that."

It's at least the third time Trump has lobbed the "dumbest man" insult at Lemon. He did it last year after a Lemon interview with LeBron James, who had criticized Trump as divisive for his "shithole countries" slur. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do," that Trump tweet also said.

Lemon's competitor on MSNBC, Lawrence O'Donnell, offered perspective: Trump used to call me 'the dumbest man on television.'" (That was in 2012.) "Why did he switch to Don? What could it possibly be about Don that gives Trump the irresistible urge to call him dumb? What could it be?

