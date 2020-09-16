Implausible deniability

Less than seven weeks before Election Day, the White House finds itself trying to grapple with credible allegations that official reports and information were fudged, doctored and suppressed to keep President Donald Trump from looking bad.

Veteran Department of Homeland Security official Brian Murphy says in a sworn complaint that he was told by Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to stop intelligence reporting on the threat of Russian interference in the U.S., per White House direction. The DHS, Murphy said, also downplayed security threats from white supremacists.

On Tuesday, it was reported that DHS is refusing to agree to the House Intelligence Committee's request to interview official witnesses as part of its investigation of DHS's unorthodox response to protests in Portland, Oregon.

While that scandal has been roiling for a week, another with a similar theme is gaining in gravity. Trump loyalists assigned to the Department Health and Human Services have sought to doctor statistical reporting on COVID-19.

The agency's top communication official, Michael Caputo, apologized to staff Tuesday for fabricating public "sedition" claims by staffers against Trump and hinted he'll soon go on leave. Caputo has been spinning dark and far-fetched conspiracy theories about the upcoming election evoking left-wing hit squads.That won't be good enough for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) who has demanded the resignation of HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Schumer said Tuesday that "too many people within HHS are trying to suppress the science" of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro is refusing to testify before a House subcommittee about a canceled contract for ventilators that Democrats say would have wasted more than $500 million. Details are sketchy. Halting federal efforts to help hospitals and individuals cope with the pandemic have embarrassed the administration for months.

Also, a federal grand jury is reportedly investigating potential disclosures of classified information in a book former national security adviser John Bolton published in June. Among other disclosures, Bolton described Trump's eagerness to intervene in U.S. criminal investigations to curry favor with foreign dictators and said he sought China’s help in winning reelection. Bolton denies violating any laws or agreements.

Vaxx & Friends

To shore up his patter about "turning the corner" on the coronavirus, Trump on Tuesday told his receptive Fox & Friends hosts that vaccine approval is coming "in a matter of weeks. It could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks," he said. "We have a lot of great companies."

This amounts to another optimistic non-announcement. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert, has said all along the realistic target date for an approval would be the end of this year or the beginning of next year. But Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, said even if with swift trials and approvals, there will not be enough for everyone until the end of 2024.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 this week rose past 194,000. Arguing that Trump has failed to realistically confront the pandemic, Scientific American announced support for Biden, the first presidential endorsement in the publication's 175-year history. "The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science," the editorial said.

Hailing the Mideast deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of United Arab Emirates and Bahrain joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday to mark the formal signing of new diplomatic accords.

The pact normalizes relations, with an establishment of embassies. Until now, Israel had normal relations with only two other Arab states, Jordan and Egypt, but has been moving for years toward alliances with Persian Gulf states against their rival Iran.

Trump said on Fox that he would "have absolutely no problem" selling the F-35 fighter jet to the United Arab Emirates. Israel has agreed to put off its plan to annex parts of the West Bank. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the business pacts: "Hopefully they're beneficial to the region" but added they'd help Trump distract from the pandemic. Trump gave Netanyahu a gold ceremonial key.

Trump's Philly fest of fibs and feints

In a 90-minute town hall, prerecorded in Philadelphia and aired Tuesday, Trump faced questions from everyday citizens who happen to be undecided voters. Many of his replies were familiar, some of them more unusual, but through the evening the special ABC News presentation became a public works project for fact-checkers.

Asked about his deceptive early downplaying of the deadly pandemic, Trump offered a bit off his usual cant about not wanting to "panic" people but then claimed he "up-played it" in terms of action. Even without a vaccine, he said "with time" the virus goes away due to a "herd mentality." (Freudian? He clearly meant to say herd immunity).

Falsehoods came in rapid succession: That nobody knew at first seniors were susceptible, that there were no ventilators left from before he took office, that Democrats, who created protections for preexisting conditions wouldn't assure them, that economic inequality was waning when the pandemic hit, and "a lot of people think the masks are no good," particularly "waiters." He said New Yorkers were safer under Mayor Rudy Giuliani than they are now, which no crime statistics bear out, and that he didn't praise China for weeks for its COVID response, which he did.

See this ABC-TV roundup for this more extensive list of reality checks. (Click here for a full transcript.)

What does he hear?

One tearful woman at the town hall, Flora Cruceta, who moved from the Dominican Republic to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, asked Trump about his plans for a path of citizenship for immigrants, a question on behalf of her mother, who died of cancer. Trump talked past all that and strangely said, "Did YOU have COVID? You didn't have it, right? Your mother. Uh, we'll have it taken care of... "

Trump added: "We are doing something with immigration that I think is going to be very strong, because we want people to come in to our country, people like you... "

Biden in Florida talks vets and P.R.

Joe Biden answered questions and made his pitch for 90 minutes in a town hall meeting with armed forces veterans in Tampa, Florida, a state where polls have him running neck-and-neck with Trump. Biden discussed programs for veteran education and health and sought to pose as before a sympathetic contrast to Trump's cold private remarks about those who served and died.

Later, at an event kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, Biden unveiled a plan for Puerto Rico to create a group that will answer directly to the presidency and invest in the island's recovery — also as a contrast to Trump's relatively blithe posture toward crises in the U.S. commonwealth.

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, returned to her home state of California for the first time as a vice-presidential nominee Tuesday. She met with Gov. Gavin Newsom in wildfire-devastated Fresno, where they examined the remnants of a grade school and visited with workers at a Red Cross shelter and a fire station.

Deepest suspicions

Former National Intelligence Director Dan Coats believed Trump has no moral compass, couldn’t shake the suspicion that Trump must be beholden to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that he – along with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – thought Trump was an "unstable threat to their country," Bob Woodward reports in his new book, "Rage."

Trump also told Woodward, as recorded in audio played in CNN's interview Tuesday with Woodward, about a time he left the Oval Office after a man sneezed during the coronavirus pandemic. Remarkably, the president has seen fit to break health rules by shunning face coverings and holding rallies against all precautionary advice without social distancing.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: