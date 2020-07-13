Does Trump see a coronavirus doctors' plot?

'Everyone is lying'

As the pandemic rages, so does President Donald Trump, watching his reelection prospects dim along with public trust that he knows what he's doing. The president seems to suspect conspiratorial connections, as evidenced by his retweet Monday of former TV game show personality Chuck Woolery, who once hosted "Love Connection."

"The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19," wrote Woolery, who now has a right-wing podcast. "Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."

It's a fresh example of Trump not only rejecting the expertise but also questioning the motives of top public health professionals who still warn against a rush to reopen. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the purpose of the Woolery retweet "was to point out the fact that when we use science, we have to use it in a way that is not political."

That's not what the tweet that Trump amplified to his 83 million Twitter followers said. It said, "Everyone is lying," including the Centers for Disease Control and "most" doctors. McEnany's spin: Trump was expressing "displeasure with the CDC, some rogue individuals leaking guidelines prematurely." Trump has attacked the CDC's guidance for reopening schools as too stringent and expensive.

Over the weekend, the Trump White House stepped up attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who sounded new alarms Monday about setbacks in trying to get the pandemic under control. “This is a really serious problem. It is truly historic. We haven’t even begun to see the end of it yet. It’s still globally threatening,” Fauci said on a Stanford School of Medicine webinar.

Trump is making it harder to cope with coronavirus, according to Ben Sommers, a doctor who teaches at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “When the president is calling the guidance wrong and endorsing the view that these public health experts are lying, it makes it incredibly difficult for the public to know what to do,” Sommers told The Washington Post.

He also is handing ammo to his political foes. "The hard truth is it didn't have to be this bad. But Donald Trump has squandered every chance he's had to contain the spread of this virus," tweeted Joe Biden. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted: "When the biggest liar who ever occupied the Oval Office is saying everyone is a liar, you know he is afraid of the truth."

Reducing our jeopardy

Ken Jennings, the winningest "Jeopardy" contestant ever, reached for the buzzer over the Trump/Woolery virus ventings.

"I’m better at game shows than Chuck Woolery, wear a mask," Jennings tweeted.

What fear has to do with it

Trump on Monday was asked what he would tell concerned parents who saw news that a teacher in Arizona — a virus hot spot — recently died after teaching a summer school class online.

"Yeah, the schools should be opened,” Trump responded. “Schools should be opened. Kids want to go to school. You're losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed.”

America's biggest school systems are rejecting the president across the country, Politico reported. California’s two largest public school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — said on Monday that instruction would be online-only in the fall.

What New York does depends on regional conditions, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced. Schools in a region that has reached Phase 4 can open if the coronavirus infection level is 5% or lower by the first week in August, but will remain closed if the level rises to 9% or greater before the first day of school, he said.

“We are not going to use our children as guinea pigs,” Cuomo said. See Newsday's story by Bart Jones and John Hildebrand.

Janison: Hanging in the air

Newsday's Dan Janison has 10 good and simple questions that Trump and his White House should answer. Janison is not holding his breath. Some examples:

If advice from Fauci isn't to be trusted, should the administration defer on pandemic issues to Woolery or trade adviser Peter Navarro (who suggest China sent us the virus on purpose)?

Beyond ‘just do it,’ please give a palpable and coherent presentation of the exact steps local districts, states and towns across America should take to resolve the real-life complications of opening the schools.

During what you call a terribly unfair, endless audit of your taxes, what issues has the IRS indicated it may have with your filings? What evidence do you offer to show that an audit process even exists?

Mulvaney: Testing is failing

In late February, When he was still White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said the media was fanning coronavirus fears as a "hoax of the day" and "we know how to handle this.” Mulvaney isn't so confident so any more, especially when it comes to Trump's boasts about testing.

"I know it isn’t popular to talk about in some Republican circles, but we still have a testing problem in this country," Mulvaney wrote in an op-ed for CNBC's website.

"My son was tested recently; we had to wait 5 to 7 days for results. My daughter wanted to get tested before visiting her grandparents, but was told she didn’t qualify. That is simply inexcusable at this point in the pandemic," he said.

Mulvaney called on Congress to address testing in its next stimulus package, saying economic recovery depends in large part on people needing to feel safe.

The unprotected

The coronavirus pandemic stripped an estimated 5.4 million Americans of their health insurance between February and May — more than have ever lost coverage in a single year — according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan consumer advocacy group Families U.S.A. The New York Times reported.

The study comes in the thick of the campaign season, when health care — and in particular Obamacare — is expected to be a major issue, The Times noted. Biden and Democrats want to expand it; Trump has pushed a legal fight to repeal it.

The analysis found that in the 37 states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, 23% of laid off workers became uninsured. The percentage was nearly double that — 43% — in the 13 states that did not expand Medicaid, which include Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

Filling the bookshelves

One of Robert Mueller's top prosecutors, Andrew Weissmann, is working on a book due out in September about the special counsel's investigation of links between Trump and Russia, The Guardian reported. A statement from Weissmann: “This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth."

A New York State Supreme Court judge in Dutchess County on Monday lifted the temporary restraining order that had prevented the president's niece Mary Trump from publicly discussing a tell-all book coming out Tuesday. She draws on family history and her training as a psychologist to portray Trump as a dangerous sociopath.

Quoting a court ruling that thwarted last month's effort to stop former national security adviser John Bolton's Trump-trashing book, Judge Hal Greenwald wrote: "By the looks of it the horse is not just out of the barn, it is out of the country."

The outlook for another would-be literary entry due in September in uncertain, with Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen back in prison. Cohen's lawyers said his furlough was revoked after he hesitated to agree to conditions that seemed aimed at thwarting, or at least delaying, his book.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Lisa L. Colangelo. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: