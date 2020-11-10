Smoking guns misfire

It seems in the past few days that anything goes for President Donald Trump's team when it comes to spreading stories of election fraud. The allegations just have a tendency to fall apart under scrutiny.

In Nevada, Trump campaign officials said they had uncovered "criminal voter fraud" — a list of more than 3,000 voters who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election but no longer live in the state. Military families and Nevada elections officials point to something else: service members who have legally voted in Nevada after being transferred elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"My husband and I have both been accused of fraud," said Amy Rose of Henderson, Nevada, whose spouse, an Air Force major, is currently stationed in California. "We take our duties as citizens very seriously, and it’s just a shock to see that this accusation had been made without any basis in fact," she told Las Vegas TV station KSNV. She said the list of suspected fraudsters circulated by the Trump campaign "has addresses that are literally on Air Force bases."

CNN sampled 50 names on a Trump campaign list of supposed ballots cast in the names of dead voters in Michigan. It found that 37 were indeed dead but had not voted, according to the voter information database. The other 13 were alive — five of those voted, eight did not.

Then there's postal worker Richard Hopkins, who claimed that a postmaster in Erie, Pennsylvania, instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day. While the likes of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the account grounds for investigation, Hopkins raised more than $136,000 for himself through a GoFundMe account, portraying himself as a whistleblower.

But on Monday, under questioning by Postal Service investigators, Hopkins recanted the claim, The Washington Post reported, citing officials briefed on the probe. The Erie postmaster, Rob Weisenbach, called the allegations "100% false" in a Facebook post and said they were made "by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times." The Erie Times- News said its review of mail-in ballots contradicted Hopkins' claims. (In a YouTube video posted Tuesday night, Hopkins denied recanting. A Trump tweet hailed him as "a great patriot." GoFundMe took down his page and said donors will get refunds, CNN reported.)

Here are reviews of more fraud claims that have gone pfffffft — from The Associated Press this week and last, and from The New York Times, CNN and USA Today. The Times also reported it surveyed election officials from both political parties in dozens of states, and they said there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the election outcome. "There’s a great human capacity for inventing things that aren’t true about elections," said Frank LaRose, a Republican who is Ohio's secretary of state.

Biden: Trump is embarrassing himself

President-elect Joe Biden kept it mostly mellow in the face of Trump's refusal to accept the election results.

Biden vowed to "to get right to work" while addressing reporters in Delaware. His transition team has assembled a list of 500 experts in federal policy from diplomacy to space exploration who will form the backbone of his preparations to lead the federal government in January.

The president-elect described Trump’s position as "an embarrassment, quite frankly," adding "The only thing that — how can I say this tactfully — I think it will not help the president’s legacy." The Democratic election winner predicted Republicans on Capitol Hill would eventually accept the reality of his victory.

The Trump administration has refused to allow the Biden transition team to coordinate the transfer of power with federal agencies and access millions of dollars in funding to carry out the effort. He also isn't getting intelligence briefings. While his team has protested, Biden played down the impact. it "does not change the dynamic at all and what we’re able to do," he said.

Janison: Yes, he's fired

The presidential transition has become a mundane employment issue, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Sometimes a boss fires somebody for incompetence or negligence. In this case, the people of the U.S. voted to fire Trump as president. On a basic level, it is that simple.

Last week, Trump lost a simple yes/no referendum on his presidency by a margin of millions. He's trying his best to overturn the outcome, and some fans are still singing in his bizarre chorus. But don’t believe for a second that he was wrongfully dismissed. Trump lost his race because he failed miserably as president.

Now that Trump's getting the boot, Attorney General William Barr appears to be doing his best in the lame-duck period to act like a kind of union delegate for him. Barr can't work miracles. He can only try for the best deal under the rules — meaning that what Barr described as "specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims," which are all we've been hearing so far, won't be enough.

Department of State of denial

While more foreign leaders are lining up to congratulate Biden, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered comfort to Trump supporters who don't believe the election result. "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said during a news conference Tuesday when asked if his department was preparing for a handoff.

Pompeo's seemed to smirk when he said it (see video here), and his subsequent, more measured remarks spoke of counting the votes and completing the process. Biden, at his news conference, shrugged off Pompeo's remarks, and mentioning his name, chuckled.

Biden spoke with Tuesday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday. "I'm letting them know that America is back," Biden said.

The former vice president also received congratulations from an authoritarian leader Trump has cultivated, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Obamacare off death watch?

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on the Trump-backed lawsuit to kill Obamacare, but comments from two key conservative justices indicated they were unwilling to pull the plug.

One Trump appointees, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, seemed likely to vote to leave the bulk of the Affordable Care Act, even if he were to find the law’s now-toothless mandate that everyone obtain health insurance to be unconstitutional. "It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place," Kavanaugh said.

Chief Justice John Roberts stated similar views, and the court’s three liberal justices are almost certain to vote to uphold the law in its entirety.

At stake are key protections on coverage for people for preexisting health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans. The decision is expected in late spring,

Biden on Tuesday reiterated his goal to "dramatically ramp up health care protections, get Americans universal coverage, lower health care costs as soon as humanly possible." If Republicans end up in control of the Senate, that will be difficult.

Trump's Pentagon purge widens

A day after Trump fired Mark Esper as defense secretary, two of Esper's undersecretaries and his chief of staff were out the door, replaced by fervent Trump loyalists.

Among them was a former Fox News commentator, retired Army one-star general Anthony Tata, who failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, including about Islam.

Two came from the National Security Council: Kash Patel — a former top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who fought to discredit the Russia investigation on Trump's behalf — and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who was a protégé of Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

The changes, which swept decades of experience out of the Defense Department, have alarmed Democrats and some Republicans, The Washington Post reported.

The Associated Press reported unease was palpable inside the Pentagon over concerns about what the Trump administration may do in the months before Biden takes office and whether there will be a greater effort to politicize the historically apolitical military.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans urged Trump to spare CIA Director Gina Haspel from the ax.

COVID out of control

While Trump is preoccupied with fighting the election results, coronavirus hospitalizations in the nationwide hit an all-time high of 61,964 on Tuesday. The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 infections each day becoming the norm.

More coronavirus news

