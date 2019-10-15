Rudy awakenings

It wasn't just the whistleblower, and it didn't just start with Donald Trump's phone call in July with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House impeachment investigating committees are learning that alarm bells were going off around the Trump administration as early as March that the president had subcontracted Ukraine policy to his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in pursuit of dubious ploys to discredit Trump's political rivals.

It was back then that George Kent, who testified behind closed doors Tuesday, raised concerns with colleagues about Giuliani's role in what he called a "disinformation" campaign, according to The New York Times. Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, was alarmed by the “fake news smear” Trump allies pushed against the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, calling their claims about her “complete poppycock.”

Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former top Russia and Europe adviser, told investigators on Monday that John Bolton, the national security adviser until five weeks ago, was infuriated with Giuliani's shadow operation.

Bolton told Hill that Giuliani was "a hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up" and instructed her to alert White House lawyers, the Times reported.

Kent's testimony Tuesday described how acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney organized a meeting in May to take Ukraine policy out of traditional channels, according to Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who attended Kent's session.

Mulvaney put Energy Secretary Rick Perry, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and special U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker in charge instead. Sondland, due to testify Thursday, says those three were told by Trump to coordinate with Giuliani. Michael McKinley, a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who resigned last week, is scheduled to testify Wednesday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rudy: I'll stonewall

Giuliani said Tuesday he will defy a House subpoena for documents in the impeachment inquiry.

“If they enforce it, then we will see what happens,” he told ABC News after his lawyer, Jon Sale, sent a letter informing the House investigating committees that he will not cooperate.

Giuliani also said he was parting ways with Sale, who has represented him in impeachment matters. CNN reported people close to Giuliani are urging him to hire a criminal lawyer as he faces investigation by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, but he is resisting that advice. He has faced a cash crunch from his ongoing divorce proceedings, despite big paydays such as $500,000 he acknowledges getting from one of his associates in Ukraine schemes.

The Wall Street Journal reported a grand jury has issued a subpoena related to the investigation of Giuliani by Manhattan prosecutors. It is seeking documents from former Texas GOP Rep. Pete Sessions, who got big and allegedly illegal donations from Giuliani's indicted Ukraine collaborators and backed their efforts to oust the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv. Sessions has said he has been friends with Mr. Giuliani for more than three decades, and he did not know “what his business or legal activities in Ukraine have been.”

Also refusing to cooperate with subpoenas: Vice President Mike Pence and the Office of Management and Budget.

Janison: The Trump crossers

The list of government professionals Trump might see fit to demonize is getting longer, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

If the past is a guide, the president will find a way to impugn the motives of any or all of the impeachment inquiry witnesses or prospective witnesses who have run foreign policy operations in his executive branch and can shine light on his Ukraine intrigues.

Making it stick is another matter. One witness on deck, Gordon Sondland, wouldn't make a good suspect for deep-state subversion. He's a wealthy businessman and big Trump donor. Fiona Hill was a protégé of anti-communists in academia and is nobody's idea of a liberal Democrat.

The biggest name to emerge among potential nonhostile witnesses is John Bolton, who seems the most suitable target for presidential invective. He comes from a rival GOP faction, the Bush-era neoconservatives, and did not exit on good terms.

Sanctions don't irk Turks much

Trump threatened to "obliterate" Turkey's economy if it did not wind down its war against Syrian Kurds, but its currency actually rose in value on Tuesday. There was reliefs in Turkey that the measures the U.S. announced were lighter than expected.

“Minimal sanctions. A few individuals. A trade deal which was years off anyway. And steel tariffs up to 50% — Turkey hardly exports any [steel to the U.S.]," markets strategist Timothy Ash told CNBC. “These appear to be relatively light sanctions — meant to appease Congress without sundering Trump’s relations with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan,” said Charlie Robertson, a top economist at Renaissance Capital.

Russia moved to fill the void left by U.S. forces in northern Syria, deploying troops to keep apart advancing Syrian government forces and Turkish troops, according to The Associated Press. The New York Times reported from Moscow on a top TV commentator mocking the Trump retreat.

“The Kurds themselves again picked the wrong patron,” Dmitri Kiselyov said. “The United States, of course, is an unreliable partner.”

Hunter's sorry, not sorry

Hunter Biden said in an ABC News interview that looking back, it was "poor judgment" on his part to accept a post with a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was vice president.

“Was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is . . . a swamp in many ways? Yeah.”

Biden said he “did nothing wrong at all" in the job. "Did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not."

But he said it created an opening for the political attacks on his father, and him, that Trump and Giuliani have pursued.

"I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake," said Biden. He also acknowledged that he "probably" would not have gotten the job if not for his famous family connection, but reiterated that he never discussed his foreign business dealings with his father.

What else is happening: