One of Donald Trump's standard applause lines at rallies is to declare that under his "America First" presidency, "America is respected again, respected like never before." At the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, this weekend, the respect he got seemed at times to sink to Rodney Dangerfield levels.

Trump was caught off-guard when Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to Biarritz at the last-minute invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, according to The Washington Post. Zarif met with the French foreign minister for more than three hours. Macron joined for the last 30 minutes, and Zarif said he also briefed officials from Britain and Germany.

All three countries have are parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement to Iran that Trump pulled the United States away from, leading to an increase in tensions. Trump didn't have much to say about the Zarif meetings. He had earlier shrugged about Macron's Iran initiatives: "I can’t stop people from talking. If they want to talk, they can talk.”

While Trump gave no outward sign he felt shown up by Macron, a former top administration official wasn't so reticent.

"This is completely disrespectful to @realDonaldTrump and the other leaders at the G7," tweeted former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. She concluded, "Manipulative of Macron to do this and very insincere," tacking on the hashtag: "#NotWhatFriendsDo."

Trump, of course, has reveled at throwing elbows at U.S. allies during past gatherings and pursued go-it-alone policies on other fronts, including withdrawal from the Paris climate accords and his trade battles. The allies, in turn, have become less deferential to U.S. leadership.

French officials said Trump did get a heads-up about Zarif at some point, but U.S. officials told a Bloomberg News reporter it wasn't before he left Washington. Macron said the Group of 7 leaders had agreed on a common outreach to Iran at a meeting Saturday, but Trump said he had not signed onto any joint message. “No, I haven’t discussed that,” he said.

Call the second-thought police

Trump caused a stir at the G-7 when asked if he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China. “Yeah, sure. Why not,” he said. “Might as well. I have second thoughts about everything.”

White House aides sprang into action and stumbled over each other trying to clean that up.

“The president responded in the affirmative — because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said. On Sunday talk shows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “He has no second thoughts, no second thoughts.” Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump "didn’t quite hear the question." (He was asked three times by reporters making sure they heard him right.)

Was it another case of Trump causing confusion because of his clumsiness with words? No way, his aide Stephen Miller told Fox News. “The president is very tactical and specific about what he chooses to say,” Miller said. For more, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

What a lovely trade war

Trump said he got no pressure from the other G-7 leaders to ease up on the trade war with China.

"I think they respect the trade war ... nobody has told me that, and nobody would tell me that," Trump said

Seated alongside Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sorta did tell him that. After serving up a heaping pile of flattery — "I congratulate the president on everything that the American economy is achieving" — Johnson cautioned, "We’re in favor of trade peace on the whole, and dialing it down if we can.” He added: “We don’t like tariffs, on the whole.” On Saturday, Johnson warned Trump's trade war could cause a global recession.

Trump played up a new trade agreement in Japan whose details still need to be worked out. But Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wouldn't play along completely when Trump urged him to discuss "the hundreds of millions of dollars of corn ... that you'll be buying." Abe downgraded it to “the potential purchase of American corn.” There's still no deal with Japan on cars and auto parts.

Believe it or not

Trump's most improbable report back to the American people on the results of Sunday's G-7 meetings came in this tweet:

"The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, 'Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?'"

Trump's attention wandered from the day's diplomatic business to tweet birthday greetings to actor Sean Connery, former TV host Regis Philbin and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon, and to congratulate Fox News host and fan Jesse Watters on his engagement while complaining about Fox News polls.

This Trump idea is the bomb

Trump has suggested multiple times to senior Homeland Security and national security officials that they explore using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from hitting the United States, Axios reported.

The report cited sources who have heard the president's remarks and have been briefed on a National Security Council memorandum that recorded those comments.

A senior administration official, defending Trump for raising the idea, said, "His goal — to keep a catastrophic hurricane from hitting the mainland — is not bad." The official added, "t takes strong people to respond to him in the right way when stuff like this comes up." The official also groused that "somebody is going to use this to feed into 'the president is crazy' narrative."

Scientists long ago determined that nuking a hurricane wouldn't work, and would have the unfortunate side effect of spreading radioactive fallout carried by trade winds to land areas.

From Trumper to challenger

Joe Walsh, a conservative radio host and former Tea Party Republican congressman from Illinois, announced Sunday he will challenge Trump in the primaries. While Trump commands support in polls from a large majority of GOP Republican voters, never-Trump Republicans hope Walsh's in-your-face style will make enough of a splash to give Trump a headache.

"We’ve got a guy in the White House who's unfit. Completely unfit to be president," Walsh said on ABC's "This Week." He also expressed remorse for his own past in making politics "personal" and "ugly," including racist remarks aimed at Barack Obama, among others, and a menacing tweet on the eve of the 2016 election that if Hillary Clinton won and Trump lost, “I’m grabbing my musket.”

Walsh said Trump's conduct as president has "made me reflect on some of the things I've said in the past."

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, another GOP challenger way to Trump's left, welcomed Walsh into the race and hoped an expanded field would increase the chances for televised Republican primary debates. For more, see Newsday's story by Scott Eidler.

