The best and brightest of them all

When it's going good, grouses Donald Trump, he doesn't get enough credit. He complained to authors of a just-published book about conservative Republicans who don't give him respect he's due: "If my name weren’t Trump, if it were John Smith, they would say I’m the greatest president in history and I blow Ronald Reagan away.”

But when the stock market slumps or General Motors announces 14,000 layoffs, does the buck stop with him? Trump's fingers pointed elsewhere for those setbacks in a Washington Post interview: It's because the Federal Reserve chairman he picked, Jerome Powell, has presided over a rise in interest rates.

“I’m doing deals and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” Trump said. “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

Trump also credited his smarts, whatever part of him they come from, for his confident brushoff of a new report by government scientists warning of a looming global-warming catastrophe.

“One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence, we’re not necessarily such believers. You look at our air and our water, and it’s at a record clean,” he said.

Speaking of climate change. Trump is doing a slow burn that may signal at least a temporary chill in Trump's feelings for Vladimir Putin after Russia attacked and seized three Ukrainian navy ships and their crews. The two presidents were supposed to meet at this week's G-20 summit meeting in Argentina.

“Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting. . . . I don’t like that aggression. I don’t want that aggression at all,” Trump said. For a full transcript of the interview, click here.

President Repo Man

Earlier Tuesday, Trump threatened to cut off GM's government "subsidies" as punishment for plans to close four U.S. plants.

"The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get!" Trump tweeted.

It wasn't clear what, if any, subsidies GM gets, or what Trump could do on his own without Congress. Trump referred to subsidies "for electric cars," but those are tax credits of up to $7,500 that go to consumers, not manufacturers, under rules that apply to all automakers offering such vehicles.

Janison: The truth isn't out there yet

Special counsel Robert Mueller's accusation that Paul Manafort broke an agreement for leniency by lying to investigators looks like a major development in the Russia investigation, but what does it mean? As Newsday's Dan Janison writes, there are speculations, theories, spin, confusion, presumption and interpretation, including airy, vague and mutually exclusive scenarios from legal experts and other observers.

Is Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, looking at harsher penalties for his financial fraud conviction or is he closer to winning a presidential pardon by not giving Mueller what he wants? Does Mueller have so much evidence from other sources that he doesn't have to rely on Manafort, or has it gotten harder for the special counsel to connect the dots?

All good questions. The answers will have to come later.

Trump seethes at Manafort siege

The latest twist in the Manafort case set off a Trump tweetstorm in which he denounced Mueller as "a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue.”

Though Trump didn't name Manafort, the tweets suggested he was getting punished not for allegedly lying but for refusing to provide false statements about others. “Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie,” Trump said. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN the president has "been upset for weeks about what he considers the un-American, horrible treatment of Manafort."

Manafort was a player in several key episodes under investigation, including the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Donald Trump Jr. hosted a Russian lawyer expected to provide dirt on Hillary Clinton.

While Trump has made his sympathies for Manafort clear many times, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said she was unaware of any discussions about a presidential pardon. But Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal that a pardon shouldn't be ruled out "at the right time."

For more, see Candice Ferrette's story for Newsday.

Wiki-ed game

Mueller's office has emails indicating Trump confidant Roger Stone knew months in advance that WikiLeaks had obtained hacked Democratic emails that could help the Trump campaign, according to CNN and NBC News.

A middleman was right-wing conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, according to court papers drafted by Mueller's office for a plea deal that Corsi now says he won't agree to because he didn't knowingly lie to investigators.

Corsi also said, according to The Wall Street Journal, that Stone asked him to help create "a cover story" for a tweet that hinted at a forthcoming WikiLeaks dump. Stone denied it

Sticking to the wall?

Trump signaled in The Washington Post interview that he might back off from a threat to let a partial government shutdown happen if Congress doesn't approve $5 billion for his Mexican border wall by a Dec. 7 deadline.

“We need Democrat votes to have a wall,” Trump said. “Now, if we don’t get it, will I get it done another way? I might get it done another way. There are other potential ways that I can do it. You saw what we did with the military, just coming in with the barbed wire and the fencing, and various other things.”

Senate Democrats held to their support for a bipartisan $1.6 billion deal agreed to earlier this year, but didn't shut the door on providing $5 billion spread over two years.

Cuomo's big dig

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is due to meet with Trump and his transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, Wednesday in a new bid to overcome resistance to $11 billion in federal funding for the Gateway Tunnel project, reports Newsday's Yancey Roy.

Cuomo said Gateway is critical not only to New York and New Jersey, but also to the entire Northeast rail corridor.

He also said in a WNYC radio interview that he is “ruling” out a run for president in 2020.

MAGA-nolia state

With a late assist from Trump, Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith overcame a Democratic challenge from Clinton-era Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy and her racially tone-deaf gaffe about public hangings to win a runoff election.

That sets the GOP Senate majority at 53-47 in the next Congress, a gain of two seats.

What else is happening: