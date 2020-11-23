Sharp shifts ahead

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced several notable "firsts" at the top levels of his incoming administration. One is Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, a veteran of the agency who if confirmed will become the first immigrant and first Hispanic in the job. Another is Avril Haines, who held top national-security jobs under President Barack Obama, to become the first female director of national intelligence.

Biden is also turning to boldface names that are well known outside Washington, signifying how sharply and quickly he plans to reverse Trump's four-year offensive against Obama policies. Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, will be nominated for Treasury Secretary, the first woman in that post if confirmed, as she was in the previous position. Stocks rose with the announcement.

John Kerry, the 2004 presidential nominee, former secretary of state and senator, becomes "special presidential envoy for climate." As pledged during the campaign, this repudiates Trump's disdain for global-warming strategies.

As if to rebuke Trump's discrediting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Biden is expected to turn for advice to Nancy Messonnier, according to Politico. She triggered Trump early in the coronavirus pandemic by warning of "severe" consequences — while the White House tried to downplay the deadly threat. She is the CDC’s veteran respiratory disease chief.

Biden also will put up Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations. All three served in the Obama administration. Biden also tapped two staffers of top Democratic leaders in Congress, Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff, to be deputy directors in his Office of Legislative Affairs.

Meanwhile Republican pressure grew on Trump to get on with moving on, rather than hold to the mirage that he may find a way to defy the election and remain in office. More than 100 leading GOP national security experts, including former Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge, urged congressional Republicans to push Trump to concede defeat.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), a loyal Trump supporter, also called on the president to explicitly acknowledge the plain reality that he lost.

Trump and the GOP future

Some Democrats and progressives were celebrating apparent Republican tensions over the two key U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia scheduled for Jan. 5. If Republicans lose both the Democrats would win a razor-thin majority, which would be key to many Biden initiatives.

One Trump voter in Georgia repeated to Los Angeles Times the false claim that the president won the state. "How serious am I going to be about voting in January when our votes were pulled out from under us?" she said. "Everybody I talk to is saying: "Why should we go vote?‘" Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are both on the ballot.

Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican who lost on Election Day, has claimed fraud on Trump's behalf, casting shade on GOP election officials in the state. Trump's hoax alleging "fraud" against him could end up hurting the Republican cause, pollster Frank Luntz said. That said, Democrats face an uphill battle in both Georgia contests.

Of longer-term importance, division is developing within the national GOP over whether Trump should retain control over party data, money, nominations and other machinery after he leaves the White House.

GSA stops the stall

Confirming the obvious, the General Services Administration has officially ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent winner" of the election, clearing the way for the start of the formal transition, which involved funding offices and resources for the incoming administration. An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination.

Tensions have been building over her delay, which resulted from Trump's false claims that he won the election despite actual results. Trump tweeted Monday night that Murphy was commencing with "initial protocols" with his approval but that he will still "prevail" in trying to reverse the election.

The ascertainment process is explained here. Over his tenure Trump caved sooner or later in standoffs such as these.

Michigan ends the muddle

After another round of Trump-contrived drama, Michigan election officials did what was generally expected since Election Day by confirming Biden's victory in the state by a margin of 154,000 votes.

The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, voted 3-0 to certify the results with one abstention. Friends of Trump and of losing GOP Senate candidate John James wanted the board to delay voting so that Wayne County — which includes heavily Black Detroit — could be audited.

Trump's invitation of state Republican leaders to the White House last week became his signature stab at nullifying the outcome and siphoning the state's 16 Electoral College votes. Biden is on track to win 306 electoral votes, which is 36 more than the minimum needed to win, when the group meets Dec. 14.

Pennsylvania, where Trump's lawyers have been calling for the disqualification of votes in heavily Black and Democratic Philadelphia, is due to receive counties' certifications on Monday. Four counties Trump won are expected to be late, which is not expected to affect Biden's having won the state's 20 electoral votes.

What's good for General Motors...

Speaking of the Motor City, there was a slogan in the last century when American industry reigned triumphant: "What's good for General Motors is good for the U.S.A." So it's noteworthy that what GM now deems good for itself is dumping its policy support for Trump and aligning itself with Biden on the matter of fossil fuel controls.

Mary Barra, the automaker's chief executive, is withdrawing her company’s support for the current administration's efforts to strip California of its ability to set its own fuel efficiency standards. That means Biden may win cooperation from the industry as he looks to restore Obama-time climate policy goals.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: