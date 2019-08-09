President Donald Trump will attend two campaign fundraisers in the Hamptons on Friday that have opponents of his policies threatening to protest his arrival at Southampton's Francis S. Gabreski Airport and boycott one of his host's brands.



Real estate developer Stephen Ross, who is holding a 2:30 p.m. fundraising reception, has seen two fitness companies he has stakes in — Equinox and SoulCycle — criticized by activists who say Trump's values clash with the inclusive policies the brands promise and thus should be shunned.

The price tag for Ross' event starts at $100,000 for lunch and a photo with Trump and up to $250,000 to attend a roundtable discussion with the president.

In a statement Wednesday, Ross said he's a champion of racial equality but also a longtime friend of Trump's and "an active participant in the democratic process."

Before Ross' event, developer Joe Farrell plans to host a 12:30 p.m. reception for Trump at his Bridgehampton estate to benefit Trump’s 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to an invitation sent to supporters.

Farrell’s fundraiser will be co-hosted by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to the invitation.

The Progressive East End Reformers, a grassroots organization, plans to protest Trump's arrival on Airport Road, according to its Facebook page. A protest is also planned at the Water Mill green.

The White House and Trump campaign had previously declined to comment on the president’s plans.

With The Associated Press