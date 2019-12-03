Dems: A Trump-first policy

“Evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming,” says the 300-page report from the House Intelligence Committee. Donald Trump “placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States,” an abuse of power that calls for the "remedy" of "impeachment," it said.

And so the intelligence panel voted 13-9 along party lines to approve the report and send it to the Judiciary Committee, which begins public hearings Wednesday with testimony from four constitutional scholars on when that remedy is appropriate.

The report (read it here) described Trump and his allies trying to squeeze Ukraine to announce investigations of Joe Biden and other Democrats while withholding nearly $400 million in military assistance and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president.

Trump "solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection,” Chairman Adam Schiff wrote. In doing so, Trump “sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security," the report said.

Trump, at a NATO meeting in London Tuesday, denounced the proceedings as an “unfair witch hunt” and called Schiff "deranged," "sick" and a "maniac."

Based on two months of investigation sparked by a still-anonymous government whistleblower’s complaint, the report relies heavily on testimony from current and former U.S. officials who defied White House orders not to appear. The report indicates possible articles of impeachment that the Judiciary could consider include abuse of power, obstruction of Congress and compromising national security, The Washington Post writes.

Some on the Democratic left are pushing the party to go further and incorporate the findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in 2016. For more, see Newsday's story by Tom Brune.

Rudy is calling

His butt-dialing habits can't explain all the calls by Rudy Giuliani that show up in call logs obtained by House impeachment inquiry investigators from Verizon and AT&T and listed in the committee report.

“The phone records show that there was considerable coordination among the parties, including the White House,” Schiff said.

The records show that Giuliani made several calls to the White House on April 24, the same day that U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was summoned to Washington and told that she had lost Trump’s confidence, The Washington Post reported. He also received a call from a White House number and spent more than eight minutes on the line with “-1.” Schiff said "-1" could be Trump.

The report also includes records of frequent contacts last April between ranking Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes, who has moonlighted as a conspiracy-theory sleuth for Trump, and Lev Parnas, the Giuliani associate in Ukraine schemes who since has been indicted and offered cooperation to the Democratic-led House committees. Nunes also had calls with Giuliani.

Janison: His Barr-dy guard

Newsday's Dan Janison writes that while trying to keep Trump happy, Attorney General William Barr has been following his own ideological compass. Barr seems driven to serve the agenda of the political right and the principle of unitary executive power famously advocated by former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Like Trump, Barr laments that conservatives are under siege. But when it comes to the details of Trump's theories regarding double-agent moles and stolen computer servers, Barr seems bent on treading carefully, maybe humoring his boss more than echoing him.

Trump appears to be buying it. Though advance word is that the pending Justice Department inspector general's support won't support Trump's claims of a "witch hunt" by the "deep state," Trump has high hopes for a separate upcoming report on the Russia investigation origins from Connecticut U.S. Attorney General John Durham, who Barr tasked for the job.

“I do think the big report to wait for is going to be the Durham report. That's the one that people are really waiting for,” Trump said Tuesday, without specifying which people.

Scene from The French Correction

Remember Trump's once-bromantic relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron? C'est fini. The U.S. and French presidents got in each other's faces at the NATO summit in London.

Tuesday slammed as “very, very nasty” and “very disrespectful” recent comments by Macron that NATO was suffering "brain death" because of Trump's failures to consult allies before such moves as the sudden pullout from northeastern Syria. When they appeared together, Macron played fact-checker.

“Would you like some nice ISIS fighters?” Trump said, claiming that “many” fighters had come from France. “I can give them to you.” Macron brushed him back. “Let’s be serious,” he said. “The very large numbers of fighters on the ground are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq,” while those from Europe are a "tiny minority." (U.S. officials agree with the latter.)

Macron also criticized Trump’s relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his mild reaction to Turkey's planned purchase of an anti-aircraft missile system from Russia. Macron said there is a disconnect in allowing Turkey to buy the system from Russia and also be a NATO member.

Trump asserted he and Macron agreed on trying to get along with Russia, but Macron later said leaders "must do so without naiveté."

Kamala Harris flames out

California Sen. Kamala Harris entered the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination as a top-tier candidate. More than 20,000 people attended her campaign launch rally in Oakland last January. She was second in endorsements from members of Congress, trailing only Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, she called it quits, lagging in polls and running out of money. The longer she campaigned, the less sure-footed she became in presenting a coherent message on policy. Harris zinged Biden in the first debate as having a blemished record on racial justice, yet recent polls showed Biden backed by 49% of black voters to Harris' 6%.

As her candidacy teetered, her staff was riven by infighting.

Harris with qualified for December's Democratic debate, but with her departure, the six candidates who have clinched a spot are all white. Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang and Julián Castro are among those yet to secure a place on the stage. Watch Harris' exit video.

Endless trade war

Trump said on Tuesday a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

The Trump administration has seesawed between optimism and pessimism during the protracted negotiations, sending stocks up and down accordingly. Trump's latest statement dented hopes that the two largest economies would soon reach an initial deal to ease their damaging trade war.

Reuters reported sources in Beijing and Washington familiar with the talks said that the two countries have made progress. But wrangling continues over whether existing U.S. tariffs will be removed and over specific levels of Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products as part of a "phase one" trade deal.

What else is happening: