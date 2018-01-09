Whatever sticks to the wall

Donald Trump broadly favors strong borders, tougher immigration standards and protection for the undocumented young people known as dreamers. As for the details:

“I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with,” Trump told a bipartisan group of nearly two dozen lawmakers at the White House. “I am very much reliant upon the people in this room.”

Not negotiable? Building a wall on the Mexican border.

Negotiable, maybe: Just how long the wall would be. Trump wants “a fairly good portion” built.

He also indicated he was willing to risk the wrath of some hard-line supporters with “a bill of love” to save DACA.

“I’ll take the heat, I don’t care. I don’t care. ... I’ll take the heat off both the Democrats and the Republicans. My whole life has been heat,” he said.

Trump allowed reporters to watch the meeting for almost an hour — possibly to rebut the recent flurry of questioning about his fitness.

Winfrey watch

Oprah Winfrey’s longtime friend, “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King, told viewers that Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea of running for president.

“I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it, but listen, there are people who have said they want to be her campaign manager, who want to quit their jobs and campaign for her,” said King, recounting a Monday night conversation with the entertainment mogul.

Politico points out potential risk to the Oprah brand: “Winfrey has consistently placed herself just close enough to the political fray to exert her gravity on it, but not close enough to be burned by its heat.”

The Oprah 2020 boomlet took off after Winfrey’s rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards. See Newsday’s story by Frank Lovece.

Trump: Bring her on

He still praises her, but Trump said he would electorally bury Winfrey, if it ever came to that.

Recalling his guest appearances on her show, Trump told reporters, “I like Oprah, but I don’t think she’s going to run. I don’t think she’s going to run. I knew her very well,” he added.

And if she did?

“Yeah, I would beat Oprah,” he said to reporters. “Oprah would be a lot of fun.”

Later, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “I disagree very much on her policies.” It wasn’t clear what Sanders meant by that. Winfrey has supported Democrats in the past, but hasn’t been cranking out position papers.

Janison: Deep state delusions

Onetime Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski reflexively blamed “the deep state” — bureaucracy sabotaging the president’s agenda — after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shot down an administration plan to subsidize coal and nuclear plants.

Newsday’s Dan Janison points out a flaw in that analysis: Four of the commissioners in the unanimous 5-0 ruling are Trump appointees. They couldn’t find a justification to prop up and protect coal- and nuclear-powered electricity plants in competition with other energy sources.

Unfollow the bouncing Bannon

Breitbart News is saying adios to its chairman, Steve Bannon, whose derision of Trump and his family to “Fire and Fury ...” author Michael Wolff was the last straw for onetime financial patron Rebekah Mercer.

Breitbart has become more dependent on Mercer money and other conservative donors to stay afloat because of an advertiser boycott promoted by foes of the website’s hard-right nationalism, according to Bloomberg News. But the content wasn’t a problem for the backers. Angering Trump was.

The Trump White House has signaled there will be no reconciliation with its former chief strategist. He’s also losing his Breitbart-affiliated SiriusXM radio show.

Dossier dust-up

The former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations on Trump and Russia took the document to the FBI in July 2016 because he was worried about “whether a political candidate was being blackmailed,” according to a congressional interview transcript released Tuesday.

The account was in a closed-door interview with Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of the political opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which hired ex-intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the transcript public over the objections of the chairman, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa.) The squabble reflects partisan battles in which Republicans have portrayed the dossier as a smear job.

Simpson attorney Josh Levy told the committee that his client “wants to be very careful to protect his sources” because “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier.” There was no further explanation, but some reports have suggested a former Russia intelligence official who died under mysterious circumstances was a source.

