The unusual suspects

In William Barr, Donald Trump seemed to have gotten the protector he wanted in an attorney general.

Barr argues sweeping claims of executive privilege against congressional subpoenas for White House witnesses and the president's tax returns. He put a Trump-favoring prerelease spin on the Mueller report. He obliges Trump's demand to investigate the Russia investigators.

But the lengths to which Barr will go to defend and appease Trump may face an even tougher test. According to Politico, legal experts see signs that the Justice Department is laying the groundwork for a potential criminal probe into whether the president and his top advisers broke federal laws in the Ukraine scandal.

The FBI has already contacted an attorney for the whistleblower who first revealed the effort to leverage military aid and a White House audience for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in exchange for investigations Trump wanted of political rivals. In New York, federal prosecutors are expanding a probe into Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and have indicted two of Giuliani's associates who were deeply involved in Ukraine schemes.

When the whistleblower complaint surfaced in September, a Justice spokeswoman said Trump had been cleared of any campaign finance violations from his July 25 call with Zelensky. But a senior DOJ official said that didn't mean Justice wouldn't examine other issues. Legal experts and several Democratic lawmakers say those other issues could include a conspiracy to commit bribery and extortion by conditioning an official government act.

According to The Washington Post, when Trump wanted Barr to hold a news conference declaring that the commander in chief had broken no laws, the attorney general wouldn't do it. However, Barr has embraced the long-standing Justice opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted while in office.

Despite the moves on several fronts by Justice prosecutors and FBI agents, Democrats say they have little confidence the department under Barr will follow the law no matter where it leads. "It’s Bill Barr protecting the president,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. “The way to handle it would have been to appoint a special counsel to investigate all these matters.”

GOP: All's unfair

With impeachment proceedings moving to a new phase, Republicans signaled on the Sunday talk show circuit that their strategy will remain the same — attacking the process as unfair, even as they and Trump have been invited to mount a defense.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), a Judiciary Committee member, said he thought it “would be to the president’s advantage” to have counsel participate in the panel's hearings, which open Wednesday. “But I can also understand how he is upset at the illegitimate process that we saw unfold in the Intelligence Committee,” he added.

The White House said Sunday night it won’t participate, Politico reported.

Rep. Douglas A. Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on Judiciary, said the Democratic Intelligence Committee chairman, Adam Schiff, should be called to testify. "If he chooses not to, then I really question his veracity in what he’s putting in his report,” Collins said.

Janison: Serving up fantasy

Trump won't let go of the groundless and convoluted story about a Democratic National Committee computer server from 2016 that contains undefined secrets getting hidden away in Ukraine by a "Ukrainian company" called CrowdStrike, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

As he rambled on about it during a live call-in to "Fox & Friends" last week, even host Steve Doocy sounded a note of skepticism. "Are you sure they did that? Are you sure they gave it to Ukraine?” he asked. “Well, that’s what the word is,” the president replied.

There is no missing server. CrowdStrike, a California company that has worked for both parties, gleaned images from the hard drives and gave the information from the cloud-based backup to the FBI for the investigation of Russian hacking of the DNC. Former Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert has blamed Rudy Giuliani for stoking Trump's belief in the "completely debunked" story.

But current administration officials have tiptoed around his claims and indulged his demands for investigation.

Sex, lies and impeachment

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) the only House Democrat to have worked on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment proceedings, said Trump's alleged misconduct is worse than either of those predecessors.

"Lying about sex does not disrupt the constitutional order. It does not threaten the national security," she said on CNN of the failed Republican-led impeachment against Bill Clinton. "We're not pursuing President Trump's lying about sex. His former lawyer [Michael Cohen] is in prison because he lied about the president's affairs."

In Richard Nixon's case, while he tried to "use the leverage" of the government to cover up the Watergate burglary, he did not involve other foreign nations, Lofgren said.

“If you take a look at what the Founding Fathers were concerned about, it was the interference by foreign governments in our political system that was one of their gravest concerns," she said. "Nixon's behavior didn't fall into that range. So, in that way, this conduct is more serious.”

Majority rues

Both Mitch McConnell's Senate Republicans and Nancy Pelosi's House Democrats face challenges in defending their majorities in the 2020 elections, according to analyses by Roll Call.

While Democrat Doug Jones of Alabama is rated the most vulnerable senator up for reelection, seven of the 10 senators on Roll Call's list are Republican. Jones won a special election in the deep red state in 2017 after his hard-right GOP opponent Roy Moore imploded over allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

On the House side, eight of the 10 most vulnerable members are Democrats, including freshman Max Rose of Staten Island.

Donny, I hardly know ye

Trump is openly a fan of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has sent word to his admirer as U.K. elections approach: Don't help me.

Current plans call for them to avoid a one-on-one meeting at this week's NATO summit in London. Polls favor Johnson, and he doesn't want Trump's unpopularity in Britain to ruin it.

