Diplomats: Rudy ran amok

The impeachment inquiry has learned from previous testimony that John Bolton, the former national security adviser, exploded in frustration at Rudy Giuliani as "a hand grenade who's going to blow everybody up.”

The House committees on Wednesday formally invited Bolton to testify next week, though his lawyer said he won't appear voluntarily and won't answer a subpoena either unless ordered to comply by a federal judge. In the meantime, more witnesses on Capitol Hill described the wounds to personnel and policy from Giuliani's shadow mission to turn Ukraine into an instrument for President Donald Trump's personal political vendettas as well as their efforts to contain the damage.

In an open Senate hearing, Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said he was the one who had to tell Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch she was being removed even though she did "nothing wrong." Asked whether he believed Giuliani was “seeking to smear Ambassador Yovanovitch, or have her removed,” Mr. Sullivan replied: “I believed he was, yes.”

Sullivan said to skeptical Democrats he was unaware of Giuliani's broader efforts, but agreed that a president's effort to demand investigations into his domestic rivals would not be "in accord with our values.”

Christopher Anderson, a State Department official who served as a senior adviser on Ukraine, said Bolton told him Giuliani's influence with Trump on Ukraine "could be an obstacle to increased White House engagement” with Volodymyr Zelensky, which U.S. officials focused on policy goals had sought. Anderson described trying to counter a "negative narrative" whose causes included a Giuliani comment that Zelensky was "surrounded by enemies" of Trump.

Another State official, Catherine Croft, said that when she learned military aid to Ukraine would be frozen, “the only reason given was that the order came at the direction of the president."

On Thursday, the committees will hear from Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official who was one of the officials listening in on Trump’s July call with the president of Ukraine. Morrison resigned his post on Wednesday. William Taylor, the U.S. diplomat in Ukraine ripped by the president as a "never Trumper' after he give a closed-door account about protesting a scheme to link aid to investigations by Ukraine, is willing to return and testify in public hearings, CNN reported.

To the streets and tweets

As House Democrats move closer to impeachment Thursday with a vote on the rules for taking their inquiry public, grassroots groups on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a battle they plan to wage at lawmakers’ offices, rallies and on social media, Newsday's Tom Brune reports.

“We’ve just hit send on an email to all our members nationwide to call their representative and urge them to support the vote,” said David Sievers, campaign director for the left-leaning activist group MoveOn.org.

On Trump's side, Freedom Works, a nonprofit that claims 6 million members, says it has urged them to tell their senators to “end this illegitimate impeachment inquisition.”

Public opinion has played a key role in the last two impeachments. President Richard M. Nixon resigned when his approval ratings plummeted to 25%. But President Bill Clinton’s approval rating stood at 62% on the day that the Senate acquitted him.

Janison: Putin pleaser

For all of Trump's fanboy fawning about Vladimir Putin, official U.S. policy toward Russia remained tough earlier in hiss presidency. Sanctions against Russia were tightened. Seized compounds in the U.S. went unreturned. A largely-symbolic bombing raid was carried out in Russian-aligned Syria over an alleged chemical weapon attack.

But in recent months, writes Newsday's Dan Janison, the U.S. president has taken high-stakes positions clearly aligned with Putin's interests, and not just with the sudden pullout from Syria. A stark example came in testimony before Congress Wednesday by Anderson, the former special adviser for Ukraine negotiations.

When Russia seized Ukrainian military vessels heading to a port in the Sea of Azov last November, Anderson said he and State Department colleagues "quickly prepared a statement condemning Russia for its escalation," but "senior officials in the White House blocked it from being issued." Trump has absorbed Putin's hostile views on Ukraine, which were reinforced when Trump met over the objections of national security advisers with Hungary's authoritarian leader Viktor Orban, whose views often align with the Russian president.

Vouching for Vindman

The just-retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, spoke up Wednesday for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was denounced by the president as a "never Trumper" and had his loyalty to the U.S. attacked by Trump's allies for testifying about the effort to manipulate Ukraine policy for Trump's political advantage.

"He is a professional, competent, patriotic, and loyal officer. He has made an extraordinary contribution to the security of our nation in both peacetime and combat," Dunford told CNN. Vindman worked for the Joint Chiefs before moving to the White House to serve on the National Security Council.

A quid pro quo pro

According to the Daily Beast, Trump took offense at a Wall Street Journal editorial last week that argued he could be off the hook in the Ukraine scandal because "it may turn out that while Mr. Trump wanted a quid-pro-quo policy ultimatum toward Ukraine, he was too inept to execute it."

When Trump saw the editorial, he promptly began complaining about it to some of those close to him, according to the report. A person familiar with the president's comments recounted that "he started saying things like, ‘What are they talking about, if I wanted to do quid pro quo, I would’ve done the damn quid pro quo,’ and … then defended his intelligence …" Another person familiar with the president’s comments on the matter corroborated the account.

“He was clearly unhappy. He did not like the word ‘inept,’ ” the first source added.

Trump camp rips Twitter ad ban

Twitter announced Wednesday that it will ban political ads from its site, and the Trump campaign took it hard and personally.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale called the decision "another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives." (It applies to everybody). A campaign statement said, "Twitter just walked away from hundreds of millions of dollars of potential revenue, a very dumb decision for their stockholders."

Parscale argued the president will suffer the most because "President Trump has the most sophisticated online program ever known.”

Twitter’s move to ban all political ads comes after weeks of Facebook getting roasted by critics over its own policy that allows politicians to lie in ads. Explaining his decision, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said, “This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle.

