Impeachment trial may wait until after Biden takes office, official says  

WASHINGTON — Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to be introduced by House Democrats this week, but the chamber may wait until after President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office to transmit the articles to the Senate for a trial, said Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.

Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN’s "State of the Union" the decision to wait would allow the Senate to focus on confirming Biden’s cabinet nominees as he assumes power just days after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol looking to disrupt the certification of his victory.

"We'll take the vote that we should take in the House, and [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] will make the determination as to when is the best time to get that vote and get the managers appointed and move that legislation over to the Senate," Clyburn said.

Clyburn appearing on "Fox News Sunday" said the introduction of articles of impeachment would likely come Tuesday or Wednesday, but Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) in a Sunday tweet said he and Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.) will introduce an "article of impeachment" charging Trump with "incitement to insurrection" on Monday.

Trump has faced growing calls from both congressional Democrats and a handful of Republicans to step down over his role in last Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, when scores of his supporters, at his urging, marched to Capitol Hill looking to disrupt Congress’ certification of the Electoral College votes.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) appearing on both CNN and NBC’s "Meet the Press" said Trump should resign "and go away as soon as possible."

"It does not look as though there is the will or the consensus to exercise the 25th amendment option," Toomey said of the calls for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke a constitutional amendment to remove Trump from office. "I don't think there's time to do an impeachment. There's 10 days left before the president leaves anyway. I think the best thing would be a resignation."

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R- Ala.) on Saturday became the first Senate Republican to publicly call on Trump to resign.

Other one-time Trump allies also indicated their support for impeachment.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who served as a Trump transition adviser, told ABC’s "This Week" he believed Trump’s actions were impeachable offenses.

"If inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t really know what is," Christie said.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, appearing on Fox News Sunday, did not discount the possibility that some congressional Republicans would consider voting for impeachment.

"I think it’s different now than the impeachment last year ... I think it will be looked at differently by members of the House and Senate," said Mulvaney, referring to Trump’s 2019 impeachment by House Democrats on charges of obstruction of justice and abuse of power over his call urging Ukraine’s President to open a politically motivated investigation into Biden during the presidential campaign.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a Trump critic, told ABC’s "This Week" he would support impeaching Trump, but said he hoped before Congress would take that step, Pence and the Cabinet would act to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"I think the best thing for the country to heal would be for him to resign. The next best thing is the 25th Amendment. That's why I call on Vice President Pence to do it," Kinzinger said.

Congressional Democrats appearing on the Sunday political talk show circuit argued impeachment was essential to send Trump and future presidents a signal that an incitement to violence will not go unchecked.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), appearing on "This Week" said: "Every minute and every hour that he is in office represents a clear and present danger, not just to the United States Congress but frankly to the country."

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), appearing on "Face the Nation" said there was a "pandemic of division and distrust" spurred by Trump’s unfounded insistence that the election was "stolen."

"Many of my Republican colleagues are now calling for healing and for us to come together," Coons said. "I'll tell you that there can only be reconciliation with repentance. And I think the single most important thing that Republicans in Congress who helped facilitate this widespread conspiracy that some how this election was stolen ... is to stop those lies, and to persuade their followers and their supporters that President-elect Biden is the duly elected president of the United States."