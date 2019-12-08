Ticktock to impeachment

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says his panel could be voting on articles on the impeachment by the end of the week. and it's the fate that Donald Trump deserves.

Monday’s Judiciary hearing will feature presentations from Democratic and Republican staff attorneys. They will argue the case for and against impeachment over Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals against the backdrop of withheld military aid, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

In a pair of Sunday morning talk show appearance, the Manhattan Democrat described as "very rock solid" the evidence amassed during the impeachment inquiry. "The case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” Nadler said.

But it will be the Senate, not a jury, getting the case if the full vote approves articles of impeachment. While three minutes might be enough for Democrats to decide the president should be tossed from office, most Republicans so far appear to have set their timers on "Never."

"It's going to go nowhere," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. "And I think the American people know this is a waste of time and this is Democrats putting on a circus," Cruz said. If anything, Cruz and other Republicans are showing increased willingness to buy into Trump and Rudy Giuliani's sketchy theories about Ukrainian election interference.

White House lawyers refused to participate in the House proceedings and are focusing strategies on a trial in the GOP-controlled Senate. But they may not be able to entirely control how it unfolds. Cruz told Trump aides weeks ago that there are not enough Senate votes to approve some of the edgier potential witnesses Trump allies would like, such as Hunter Biden, The New York Times reported.

Some Republicans want to turn the tables by calling Democratic House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff as a witness to push doubts about the impeachment investigators. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that's not in his plans. "I'm not going to participate in things that I think will destroy the country," Graham said on Fox News. "We're not going to turn the Senate into a circus."

Rudy's big dig

Where in the world is Giuliani and what has he done now? Trump said Saturday that his personal lawyer said he "has a lot of good information" from his recent trip to Ukraine, though the president added "he has not told me what he found."

Trump said he thinks Giuliani wants to share with Congress and the Justice Department the latest from his digging exploits against the Bidens and in support of debunked Ukrainian 2016 election-interference theories. Giuliani told NBC News he is "in process of still analyzing what I received."

One of Trump's top House allies, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), said Giuliani's Ukraine mission seemed "weird" and "odd" but he'd like to hear him explain it to Congress.

The Daily Beast reports Ukrainians serving as Giuliani's sherpas have questionable backgrounds, including Russia ties. CNN fact-checked recent Giuliani claims. He didn't pass.

Janison: When Joe blows

It's not clear whether Joe Biden helped himself, hurt himself or it made no difference after he got angry and personal with a retired 83-year-old Iowa farmer who asked a hostile question about his son Hunter's Ukraine business.

What's striking when drawing comparisons to the Trump insult machine is that Biden confronted his accuser up close and in real time, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Trump's style is demonize foes at a distance on Twitter and at fan rallies.

As for the electoral impact, he rewards of controversial behavior have become harder to predict.

Biden: Who knew? Who wants to?

In an interview with Axios on HBO, Biden said "I don't know" what Hunter Biden did while on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and he wasn't looking to find out "because I trust my son."

Late last week, Biden told an NPR interviewer that "nobody warned me about a potential conflict of interest" when he was vice president over Hunter's position on the board and "they should have told me."

The New Yorker reported in its July 1 edition that Amos Hochstein, the Obama administration’s special envoy for energy policy, did raise the matter with Biden, but did not go so far as to recommend that Hunter leave the board.

Trump: Saudis so sorry

Trump has gone out of his way to keep suspicion far away from Saudi Arabia and its ruling royal family after a Saudi Air Force officer shot and killed three of his classmates at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida.

Trump passed along King Salman’s “sincere condolences”and assurance that "the Saudi people … love the American people.” Trump did not, The New York Times reported, add assurances that the Saudis would aid in the investigation, help identify the suspect’s motives, or answer questions about the vetting process for officers it sends to the U.S. for training.

Trump's willingness to believe the best of the Saudis is consistent with his disinterest in U.S. intelligence agency findings of apparent complicity by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder last year of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On the Sunday talk shows, members of Congress from both parties were less trusting.

Graham said, “We need to suspend the Saudi program until we find out what happened here," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whose district includes the base in Pensacola, said Friday's shooting “has to inform our ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia."

Schiff accused Trump of not being aggressive enough with the kingdom. "I wish the president was pressing the Saudi government for answers,” Schiff said. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) faulted Trump for taking what he said is a “transactional" approach with Riyadh focused on financial interests and not moral values.

Water works

Trying to get a handle on what triggered Trump's outpouring about toilet-flushing and stingy faucets and shower heads? Here's the stream-of-consciousness quote from a meeting last Friday, which was about reducing small-business red tape:

"We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucet on — in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it — and you don’t get any water," he said.

"You turn on the faucet; you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. It’s dripping out — very quietly dripping out," he continued.

"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. They end up using more water. So, EPA is looking at that very strongly, at my suggestion" he went on. Wash — sorry, watch — the video.

