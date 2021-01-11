Waiting to exhale

Law enforcement officials in the nation's capital made a tragic mistake last week of underestimating the menace posed by extremists whipped into deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's delusional rants about a "stolen" election. Fingers are tightly crossed that authorities will be ready for the next time.

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 states' capitols and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more insurrectionist bloodshed.

The Pentagon has authorized up to 15,000 National Guardsmen from across the country to deploy to the nation's capital to support law enforcement before and during the inauguration, defense officials announced. How they will be armed will be worked out in discussions with the FBI, police and other agencies, said Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

There were worries about voids in leadership in the federal security apparatus, where turmoil worsened by Trump purges has reigned since the election. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf abruptly resigned Monday, hours after announcing special security precautions for the inauguration will begin Wednesday, instead of Jan. 19, "in light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape."

Wolf attributed his decision to "recent events" and court rulings that have challenged the legality of his appointment. The Secret Service, a DHS entity, typically plays the lead security role at presidential inaugurations, and the Capitol siege has put the agency's planners and federal partners in feverish reassessment mode to consider all of the ways they can mitigate threats of a repeat, The Washington Post reported.

None of the top federal law enforcement agencies have held a news briefing since the Capitol assault, an unusual nonresponse after the world-shaking eruption of domestic terrorism. From the hollowed-out Trump White House, it's been basically crickets.

Still, inauguration plans move forward. Biden said Monday that he was "not afraid" to take the oath of office outside the Capitol at noon on Jan. 20. It was announced that his first post-inaugural event will be a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He will be joined by the incoming first lady, Jill Biden; Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff; former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama; former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush; and former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Impeachment ripening rapidly

The House speeded ahead Monday with plans to impeach Trump for a second time, warning he is a threat to democracy. Trump faces a single charge — "incitement of insurrection" — after the deadly Capitol riot in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday if Trump refuses to resign and Vice President Mike Pence doesn't initiate other procedures to remove him.

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," reads the four-page impeachment bill. "He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office."

With no sign Pence will go along, the next step if the House as expected passes the resolution will be up to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated a trial likely won’t start until the upper chamber returns on Jan. 19, the day before Biden's inauguration.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking at reconvening the chamber under emergency powers granted to Senate leaders in 2004, as a way to move immediately to an impeachment trial. But McConnell is unlikely to go along.

Amid concern about what the Biden administration needs from the Senate to get up and running, the president-elect told reporters Monday afternoon he has spoken to members in both chambers about a potential plan to "bifurcate" the Senate proceedings, with senators potentially holding the trial in the morning and working to confirm his Cabinet nominees in the afternoon.

Charging up

The District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, said Monday that he is looking at whether to charge Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) with inciting the violent invasion of the Capitol .He also left the door open to also left open the door to prosecuting Trump himself for the same conduct once he leaves office. All gave inflammatory speeches at a rally before the mobs moved on to the Capitol.

Criminal charges may not be Trump's only worry. Trump's advisers have warned him he could face civil liability too, ABC News reported. "Think O.J.," an adviser explained it to the president. It was a reference to O.J. Simpson, who was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife and a friend but later faced stiff civil damages after being sued by his ex-wife's family.

What about a self-pardon? Trump has been warned by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Attorney General Bill Barr that it's doubtful it would stand up, according to CNN.

Janison: Didn't have to be this way

As things turned out, Trump got to stay in office long enough to subvert a federal pandemic response, lose a national election for his party and incite a seditious riot. For all that, and for the other damage too, you can blame the politics-as-usual of the Republican Senate majority, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Refusing to measure the long-term menace that Trump presented when it had the opportunity during last year's impeachment, McConnell's band of regular pols, anglers, grovelers and shape-shifters extended the demagogue's tenure on the chance that it would keep them in power.

If Trump would get away with pressuring Ukraine to do dirty work against rival Americans, you had to wonder back then whether the best, as his cult followers would see it, was yet to come.

Left to linger are the what-ifs. What if the GOP caucus had the foresight to decide it was time for Pence, with his more controlled demeanor, political seasoning, relative rectitude and authentic right-wing credentials, to take over? Had Trump been removed in favor of Pence before the pandemic exploded, it is hard to believe the vice president would not have done at least a better job. He might even have beaten Biden, and even if not, It is almost impossible to believe that he would ever whip up violence with fraudulent claims of a rigged election.

Had Trump been removed in favor of Pence before the pandemic exploded, it is hard to believe the vice president would not have done at least a better job.

Capitol cop collaborators?

Two US Capitol Police officers were suspended and up to 15 more are under investigation for their behavior during last week's assault on the Capitol during which one of their brother officers was killed by the mob and others savagely beaten.

One of the Capitol police officers took a selfie with someone who was part of the mob that overtook the Capitol and the other wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and started directing people around the building, according to Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat. "Capitol police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or small level in any way," Ryan said.

Other officers are struggling to cope with the trauma of last Wednesday's events. One officer who was at the scene committed suicide over the weekend and CBS News reports the department has had to respond to "a couple of incidents" in which officers threatened to harm themselves. In one case, a female officer turned in her own weapon out of fear of what might happen.

Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, whose forces suffered 56 injuries after rushing in to aid the beleaguered Capitol force, said, "I have talked to officers who have done two tours in Iraq and say that this was scarier to them than their time in combat."

and federal agents will look at whether current and former law enforcement officers played a role in the riot.

Look who's talking

Trump and Pence met on Monday at the White House — the first time the men have spoken since the president drew a target on his vice president's back for the "Hang Mike Pence" MAGA mob he unleashed on the Capitol, enraged that Trump's loyal No. 2 would not overreach his powers and overturn the electoral vote count.

Neither man made a statement afterward, but one from a senior administration official indicated Pence wasn't going to try to take over by invoking the 25th Amendment before Trump's term ends on Jan. 20. The official said they a good conversation and discussed the week ahead while "reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments."

"They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America First movement backed by 75 million Americans, and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term," the senior official said. Trump had 74.2 million votes to Biden's popular vote 81.3 million, and Trump last Wednesday sent his "love" to those who laid siege to the Capitol.

Trump's treatment of Pence has played badly in the White House, The Washington Post reported. One senior administration official described it as "unconscionable, even for the president."

"We’re very lucky that Mike Pence is a decent guy and rational and levelheaded," said Joe Grogan, the former head of the Domestic Policy Council under Trump. "If he had been replaced by someone as nuts as the people who have been surrounding the president as the primary advice givers for the last few months, we could have had even more of a bloodbath. Imagine what would have happened if Pence was devious and vile and didn’t stand up for the Constitution."

L.I. fallout; Zeldin faces backlash

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), a stalwart Trump ally and one of 121 House Republicans who voted to challenge election favoring Biden hours after the siege of the Capitol, faces a growing backlash and calls among critics to step down, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Local progressive Democrats started an online petition calling for Zeldin’s ouster that has collected more than 1,700 signatures and dozens of protesters gathered outside of his Patchogue office Monday demanding his expulsion from Congress. The Long Island Federation of Labor, one of the region’s largest union groups, also called for Zeldin’s resignation in an open letter. Suffolk GOP Chairman Jesse Garcia defended Zeldin, saying the calls for his resignation are "nothing more than partisan, far left progressive wrangling.

John Feal of Nesconset, a prominent advocate for 9/11 first responders, announced he is considering a run against Zeldin should he seek reelection in 2022, "Lee Zeldin is not loyal to the people in the first [congressional] district; he’s loyal only to Donald Trump, who is a con man," Feal said.

Zeldin may have to get busy on fundraising. A rapidly growing roster of businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge Biden’s victory. They include Amazon, General Electric, Dow, AT&T, Comcast, Verizon Communications, American Express, Airbnb, Cisco Systems, Best Buy and MasterCard.

Meanwhile, authorities across Long Island and New York State are boosting security, sharing intelligence and coordinating resources to prevent political violence in the region before Biden’s inauguration next week, reports Newsday's Michael O'Keefe.

Biden sweating vaccination details

Biden has grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response, amid rising concerns that his administration will fall short of its promise of 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the conversations.

Biden has expressed criticism on multiple occasions to groups of transition officials — including one confrontation where Biden conveyed to coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy, Natalie Quillian, that their team was underperforming, the report said.

"They're inheriting a mess," said Andy Slavitt, a former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."

In a statement, Biden transition spokesman T.J. Ducklo defended the team’s work. The president-elect received his second shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

18 holes in his heart

Facing impeachment for inciting the Capitol insurrection, his government melting down, his beloved Twitter account silenced, what's eating Trump ore than anything? It's the PGA of America's decision to take away the 2022 PGA Championship from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, reports New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

"He's gutted' by the PGA move, a person close to the White House says," Haberman tweeted. "He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.

Other trouble signs for Trump's business: Deutsche Bank, the president’s largest lender, and Signature Bank, are seeking distance from him and his business, The New York Times reported. al partner of the Trumps, Signature — which helped Trump finance a Florida golf course — issued a statement calling on him to resign as president "in the best interests of our nation and the American people." The bank began closing Trump’s two personal accounts, which had about $5.3 million.

Belichick won't be Trump's Patriot

If Trump wasn't deflated enough, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he will not go to the White House to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom that Trump planned to present to him on Thursday.

"The tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award," Belichick said in a statement.

"Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation's values, freedom and democracy," said Belichick, in the past an open Trump supporter. His statement continued: Signaling solidarity with players denounced by Trump for their protests against racial injustice, "One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions.

"Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award," he said.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: