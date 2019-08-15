Meshuga move by MAGA man?

The president's message of the day: Nobody is stronger than Donald Trump for Israel. Stronger than the Democrats who call themselves friends of the Jewish state. Stronger than AIPAC, the powerful pro-Israel lobbying group. Stronger even than Benjamin Netanyahu?

About an hour after Trump's press secretary denied he had urged Israel's prime minister to bar a planned visit by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Trump sent the tweet: "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit."

Shortly thereafter, Israel told Tlaib, of Palestinian descent, and Omar to stay home. It followed Trump's "recommendation," said a former Israeli ambassador to Washington. The two Muslim congresswomen back the Palestinian-led boycott of Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions. It's a position with a scattering of support on the left but at odds with mainstream Democrats. Trump, with eyes on 2020, wants it seen otherwise.

"Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!" he said in a follow-up tweet. The pair, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, are half of the progressive "Squad," women of color, who Trump tweeted last month should "go back" to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Israel's decision and Trump's involvement was condemned by top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, who tweeted, "Denying entry to members of the United States Congress is a sign of weakness, not strength. It will only hurt the U.S.-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America." They weren't alone in warning the move could backfire.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), noting he authored an anti-BDS bill and disagrees "100% with Reps. Tlaib & Omar" on Israel, said keeping the women out hands Israel's foes a bigger propaganda victory than letting them in. "Denying them entry into #Israel is a mistake," Rubio tweeted. "Being blocked is what they really hoped for all along."

While affirming its disagreement with Tlaib and Omar, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee said "every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand." The head of the American Jewish Committee tweeted that Israel "should’ve taken the high road & let these Members of Congress in, no matter how vile their views.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Easily said

At a New Hampshire campaign rally Thursday night, Trump adjusted expectations for winning his trade war with China.

"I never said China was gonna be easy," said Trump. Well, actually, he did say in the past "trade wars are good and easy to win."

Earlier, he sent out cheerleading tweets about the economy as “the Biggest, Strongest and Most Powerful … in the World." Privately, The Washington Post reports, he is anxious about a possible recession and has told confidants he suspects many economists and other forecasters are presenting biased data to thwart his reelection.

Janison: Institutionalized

Trump habitually accuses all manner of American institutions of acting in bad faith, writes Newsday's Dan Janison, and the motive is usually clear — to defend against attacks on his own performance, or "counterpunch," as his aides like to put it.

His rip of the Fed after Wednesday's stock market plunge was one fresh example. The nation's intelligence agencies are repeat targets, as are the nation's courts. His claims of being victimized by massive fraud in the 2016 election have never been backed up, but they haven't gone away either.

Again, grievance trumped grief

From Dee Margo, the Republican mayor of El Paso, comes another story of Trump grumping about other matters when he visited the Texas city last week ostensibly to offer consolation after the mass shooting that killed 22 people.

After inviting the mayor to ride back to the airport with him. Trump started talking about a border wall and Margo shared his view about the limitations of it. The mayor also told the president he had presented "misinformation" about crime rates in his city.

“He said, ‘You’re a RINO [Republican in name only],’ and I said, ‘No, sir. I am not a RINO,’” Margo said in an interview with PBS. “I said … ‘I simply corrected the misinformation you were given by [the Texas] attorney general, and that’s all I did.’”

Bring cold cash

Trump has expressed interest to advisers of having the United States purchase Greenland, The Wall Street Journal reports. The 811,000 square mile territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans belongs to Denmark, which rebuffed a $100 million offer from President Harry Truman in 1946.

It is mostly covered by ice, but it's been melting at an increasing rate as a result of climate change. The Journal's report set off a mirthquake on Twitter. Republican strategist Evan Siegfried tweeted:

WH aide: “Mr. President, Greenland is heating up.” Trump: “Love a hot market. Let’s get in early.”

Jesse Ferguson, who served a spokesman in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, chimed in: "Donald Trump is going to buy Greenland and Mexico is going to pay for it.

What's the story, Corey?

The House Judiciary Committee announced it had issued a subpoena to question former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who Trump enlisted in a never-executed effort in 2017 to have then Attorney General Jeff Sessions rein in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said Lewandowski and another subpoena target, former White House official Rick Dearborn, "were prominently featured in the Special Counsel’s description of President Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice." White House officials are considering whether they can try to invoke executive privilege to block Lewandowski from testifying even though he never served in the administration, CNN reported.

Trump is touting Lewandowski as a 2020 Senate candidate in New Hampshire to the distress of some Republican leaders there.

What else is happening: