On the day total COVID-19 infections topped 4 million nationwide, President Donald Trump was forced to face two embarrassing setbacks — cancellation of Republican convention hoopla in Jacksonville, Florida, and his own party's rejection of a proposed payroll-tax cut.

Trump announced Republican delegates still will gather next month in Charlotte, North Carolina, but “we won’t do a big, crowded convention per se — it’s just not the right time for that.” Coronavirus cases have surged in Texas, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The president stood before a color-coded map that showed current virus hot spots and said of the Jacksonville cancellation: “I could see the media saying, ‘Oh, this is very unsafe.’ I just don’t want to be in that position.” Appearances aside, planned attendance and fundraising for the GOP gathering already were plunging.

Earlier Thursday, another dashed Trump plan of more consequence was revealed. The White House caved on its bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as part of a Republican-sponsored $1 trillion relief package.

For more than a week, several top senators in the GOP majority voiced their resistance on that provision. “If it's a choice between doing [stimulus] checks and a payroll-tax cut, I think it’s pretty clear that the checks have a more direct benefit to the economy," said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to announce a full proposal for the House's Democratic majority to consider. The law providing an extra $600 per week for recipients of unemployment benefits expires at the month's end, and the supplement's fate is unclear.

On Thursday, Trump also made another concession to the virus: He acknowledged some schools may need to delay reopening amid the virus surge, despite his earlier threats to cut funding if schools do not. The CDC added new information to its website on reopening schools, but it did not appear to remove any of its earlier guidance.

They put it in the books

Chalk up another win for those who know Trump well and choose to write critical accounts of him. Recently, the public got to see ex-national security adviser John Bolton's report of Trump's incompetence and the president's niece Mary L. Trump's description of her uncle as cruel, dishonest and clueless. Lawsuits to stop or stall the tomes failed.

On Thursday came a more dramatic defeat for Trump & Co. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein found that federal officials had ordered ex-Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen back to prison from coronavirus-related home confinement as retaliation. Cohen is writing a tell-all about Trump, according to court records.

“And it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others," Hellerstein said.

Hellerstein ordered Cohen to released, to serve the rest of his sentence for campaign-finance violations and other crimes in home confinement.

Massing behind masks

No wonder Trump now says he was always pro-mask. Three of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center poll released Thursday.

The AP links the findings to "fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health." About two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling the outbreak, consistent with other surveys.

Crackdown still sketchy

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler, who's been a target of Black Lives Matter protesters, found himself tear-gassed by federal agents while in a large crowd in his city Wednesday night. One of the targets of Trump's slams against elected Democrats, Wheeler has called for camouflage-adorned federal authorities to withdraw from the city. Protesters reportedly threw flaming bags of garbage over a fence protecting a federal courthouse, prompting the agents' response.

In New York City, officials of various federal agencies with some presence long before the Trump administration were posted outside police precincts during recent demonstrations and rioting. How any of the agencies' cooperative deployments with the NYPD could change with the president's crime announcements remains unclear.

What's the plan?

The administration announced some tactical border officers will head to Seattle, and Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity onThursday night that he could send "50,000, 60,000 people that are really strong, really tough" into Democratic-run cities to "clean them up."

Watchdogs at the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, disclosed an investigation into the conduct of the relatively small unit of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland. The DOJ also is reviewing training and instruction related to the federal response last month to remove peaceful protesters that preceded Trump's church photo-op in Lafayette Square in Washington.

Tag-team Democrats

Former President Barack Obama made a campaign video with his veep Joe Biden clearly designed to assure voters that the presumptive Democratic nominee would build on previous policies.

Topics in the 15-minute conversational format included Trump’s flawed pandemic response, health care coverage, economic recovery, police issues and leadership.

Obama says: “The thing I’ve got confidence in, Joe, is your heart and your character, and the fact that you are going to be able to reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together.”

More coronavirus news

