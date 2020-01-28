Off the ledge of allegiance

For Trump cheerleader Rush Limbaugh, whether John Bolton is telling the truth about a Ukraine quid pro quo is almost besides the point. "It’s not the John Bolton I thought I knew, this kind of disloyalty," lamented the radio talker.

But Bolton's choice is no aberration. The degree of fealty that Trump demands from those inside his administration seems in inverse proportion to what he gets from many of those who have left. It's not just the Mooches, the Omarosas or even the Rexes who choose payback over watching the back of their ex-boss.

Former chief of staff John Kelly has lined up with Bolton. “If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” said the retired four-star general who served at Trump's side as chief of staff for 17 months. Speaking on Monday evening to a college lecture series audience in Sarasota, Florida, Kelly said of Bolton: “Every single time I was with him … he always gave the president the unvarnished truth.

Kelly went further. The Senate should call witnesses, he said, because "the majority of Americans would like to hear the whole story." What's more, Kelly doubts Trump's conduct was perfect, as the president has claimed. “I think some of the conversations seem to me to be very inappropriate, but I wasn’t there. But … there are people that were there that ought to be heard from,” he said.

Kelly also said the aid to Ukraine should never have been held up. His remarks were reported by the Herald-Tribune of Sarasota.

It wasn't the first time Kelly has let disdain for Trump show. Three months ago, Kelly said that as he was on his way out, he warned Trump that replacing him with a “yes man” would lead to his impeachment. Based on testimony tieing Kelly's successor, Mick Mulvaney, to Trump's Ukraine machinations, Democrats want him as a witness too.

Trump has put forth explanations for why Bolton and Kelly say the things they say. In denying his former national security adviser's story, Trump tweeted, "If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book." In October, disputing Kelly's impeachment prophesy, the president said, "He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does."

Whither witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow GOP senators after Tuesday's impeachment trial session that he doesn't have the votes to block the momentum toward calling witnesses. That doesn't mean he won't get them. The Senate is expected to debate and decide on Friday.

Trump's lawyer confronted the Bolton revelations head-on as they wrapped up closing arguments on Tuesday. “You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation,” said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow. Bolton said he heard firsthand Trump link Ukraine aid to the investigations into Democrats he demanded.

Sekulow also re-aired Trump's grievances from the Russia investigation against the FBI, Robert Mueller and others. “You can’t view this case in a vacuum,” he said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Republicans and Democrats will take turns asking questions through Chief Justice John G. Roberts to the Democratic House managers and the Trump legal defense team. See Tom Brune's trial takeaways for Newsday.

Janison: Woulda coulda shoulda

The more the information emerges, the clearer it becomes that Trump had repeated chances to spare himself the disgrace of impeachment by exercising simple common sense, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Couldn't the president have listened to his own advisers instead of falling under the spell of Kremlin-promoted "theories" about Ukraine meddling in the U.S. election? Couldn't he understand the difference between making foreign policy and lobbying a foreign leader to help him smear Joe Biden.

Trump chose keep to keep Congress, including his GOP allies, in the dark about the freeze in Ukraine aid they had approved. If he had kept them informed, there might have been no stink about the delay.

As president, he could have read and thought about the Constitution he's sworn to support and defend before making the legally weak assertion that Article II gives him the right to do "whatever I want as President."

Rudy: Why won't they call me?

Rudy Giuliani is fretting that the impeachment trial is passing him by. He complained via text to the Daily News: "Why do they want Bolton if not me?”

Answering his own question, he concluded Senate Democrats are afraid of him. “They have indicated in every way possible they are afraid of my physical presence,” he wrote. “They know I know what they are covering up."

Then again, the Republicans don't appear to have any interest in calling Trump's personal lawyer and conspiracy promote either. On Monday, Giuliani got a rhetorical kiss and a kiss-off from Trump impeachment lawyer Jane Raskin who called him "a colorful distraction" and "a minor player."

Peace for one

There's an adage that it takes two to make peace. The Middle East plan unveiled by Trump on Tuesday to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict doesn't follow that math.

The proposal, promised for three years, calls for the recognition of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for a four-year freeze on the development of new settlements in the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to move in days to annex the territory Israel would keep, which includes the Jordan River Valley,

The plan also calls for a State of Palestine, which would double the territorial currently under Palestinian rule and include a capital in “areas of East Jerusalem.”

Trump called it a “great deal for the Palestinians,” who refused to participate in its development. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan with “a thousand no’s” A Trump tweet shows a map of the proposed Palestinian state. For more, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Bloomberg foes: Give him debate mic

Progressive allies of Elizabeth Warren have made a surprising request to the Democratic National Committee: They want billionaire Mike Bloomberg in upcoming presidential primary debates, Politico reports.

The reasoning that by not appearing at debates, Bloomberg has been spared face-to-face verbal combat with his rivals.

Though he has reached the low double digits in some polls, Bloomberg hasn't met the debate qualifications because he does no outside fundraising, relying instead on his bottomless bank account for at least $270 million in ad spending so far.

“I think he’ll inherently get more scrutiny when he’s playing in the same sandbox,” said Adam Green, of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

That's fine with Bloomberg, his campaign said. "As we've said before, Mike would be happy to debate if the DNC changes its rules," a press aide said.

