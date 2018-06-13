Can’t end on a cliffhanger

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” tweeted Donald Trump.

The president is jumping the gun here, if not yet the shark. Kim Jong Un hasn’t given up any nukes or missiles. Much work remains to put the meat and flesh and bones on Kim’s agreement to seek an agreement on a denuclearization deal.

There’s a target time frame for getting “major disarmament” done, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — around the end of Trump’s term. That would also be around the time of the 2020 election, when Trump seeks a second term.

“We’re hopeful that we can achieve that in the 2-1/2 years,” Pompeo said.

Besides those negotiations and their likely ups and downs, other dramatic episodes may be in the offing before a finale. North Korea’s state media said Trump and Kim invited each other to visit the United States and North Korea, respectively, and both accepted.

As of now, the series lacks an obvious villain, since Trump has hailed murderous dictator Kim as a “very talented” leader who “loves” and is loved by his people. But Trump has other contenders for the role — those in the media who “downplay the deal” (which means they reported on its incompleteness).

“Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!” Trump tweeted.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For more, see Newsday’s story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Can’t unblow that horn

Has Trump forgotten his own advice? He sent this tweet in November 2013:

“The reason great dealmakers do not OPENLY celebrate a deal, especially one that is not complete, is that it shows weakness to the other side.”

He was talking about John Kerry, President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, “openly celebrating the tenuous nuclear deal with Iran.”

What’s the harm of Trump’s triumphalism in declaring the nuclear threat over? Richard N. Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, worries via Twitter that “overselling the summit makes it harder to keep sanctions in place, further reducing pressure on NK to reduce (much less give up) its nuclear weapons and missiles.”

He’s special but nothing special

In a Fox News interview aired Wednesday, Trump again spoke understandingly of Kim’s ruthless rule. “He’s a tough guy,” Trump said, and had to be because “1 in 10,000” could do what the North Korean dictator did when he took power at age 27.

Trump rejected the idea that Kim’s brutality stood out as among the world’s worst. Told “he has done some really bad things,” Trump replied, “Yeah, but so have a lot of other people have done some really bad things. I mean, I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done.”

Janison: Mercer firm’s footprints

Cambridge Analytica was taken into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by Long Island’s Mercer family, but new details keep emerging about the data firm’s global doings at the intersection of technology and right-wing messaging beyond its 2016 work for Trump, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

According to The New York Times, the United Arab Emirates also hired its parent company to conduct a social media campaign against rival Qatar. Congress is looking into a visit by a Cambridge director to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

An ex-employee turned whistleblower said Cambridge’s work helped win the narrow passage of Britain’s Brexit referendum.

The fix he’s in

Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, is parting ways with his new legal team and seeking new counsel to represent him as he faces the possibility of criminal charges from an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

ABC News reported Cohen is now likely to cooperate with prosecutors, a worrisome development for Trump. But other reports said there have been no such discussions and the change in lawyers is in part spurred by fee disputes.

Pruitt: Take my wife, please

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt last year had a top aide help contact Republican donors who might offer his wife a job, The Washington Post reported. She eventually got a position with a conservative political group.

The latest story of Pruitt seeking to use his office to seek personal benefit has more conservative voices calling for his ouster, which Trump has resisted, according to Politico.

What else is happening