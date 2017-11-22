Trump calls foul on ‘fool’

Getting called an “old lunatic” by Kim Jong Un’s North Korea prompted Donald Trump to fire off one retaliatory tweet. He’s put four on the board so far in anger at the shade thrown his way by mouthy basketball dad LaVar Ball.

The latest volley was triggered by a wacky interview Ball gave to CNN on Monday. The take-away amid the head-spinning double-talk was that Ball didn’t think Trump deserved credit for getting China to cut loose his son and two other UCLA basketball players after they were arrested for shoplifting.

There were “others on the ground” who pulled that off, Ball suggested.

At 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, awake amid the pre-dawn quiet of Mar-a-Lago, the president of the United States responded:

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence — IT WAS ME,” Trump tweeted.

The president trashed Ball, a madcap self-promoter, as “just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.” King, the legendary boxing impresario, is a Trump supporter.

And that’s not all

Making the most of Twitter’s new 280-character per-tweet window, Trump kept on going.

“Just think ... LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”

See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Janison: Changing channels

Trump and a nemesis — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman — are among the players in skirmishes inside the Beltway over control of the internet and the airwaves.

Schneiderman complained the FCC, led by Trump-named chairman Ajit Pai, is hindering his probe into whether “fake” public comments are flooding into the agency to influence a decision on whether to end net neutrality rules. Pai on Tuesday endorsed such a move.

On another front, Pai has tacitly rebuked Trump for suggesting the revocation of broadcasting licenses from networks whose news coverage has displeased him. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Par for the course

The White House said Wednesday morning that Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago resort, would have “a full schedule of meetings and phone calls.” He then headed to the Trump International Golf Club and spent almost five hours there.

It was Trump’s 99th day at a Trump property and 77th time at one of his golf courses since taking office, according to an NBC News count.

Say it ain’t Trump SoHo

The Trump Organization is ending its management of the Trump SoHo, which has lost customers because of the Trump name’s local unpopularity, The New York Times reported.

The property’s owners are paying a buyout to the Trumps to end the relationship and get the name off the hotel/condo high-rise. The decision to give it up was made by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who run the business, along with a small group of senior executives, the report said.

Pass the bile

More than a third of Americans dread the thought of politics coming up at their Thanksgiving gatherings, while 2 in 10 are eager to go at it and 4 in 10 don’t care much either way, according to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

For the middle group, here are Thanksgiving talking points posted on social media by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on whether the GOP tax bill will help or hurt the middle class and by Donald Trump Jr. on the consequences for men accused of sexual harassment.

Bon appétit.

What else is happening: