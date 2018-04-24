Get a room, you two

They kissed each other on the cheek. Donald Trump playfully brushed what he said was dandruff off Emmanuel Macron’s suit jacket. They held hands. A handshake turned into a bro hug.

“I like him a lot,” Trump said of his visiting French counterpart.

The U.S. and French presidents displayed the kind of easy buddy-buddy relationship that Trump once pined for with, well, Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Where is it leading? For Macron, there’s hope of persuading Trump not to scuttle the Iran nuclear deal when the deadline for a decision arrives on May 5.

Instead, the French leader is urging an effort to reach a broader agreement that would allay the U.S. president’s concerns about Iranian weapons development and troublemaking.

Trump, who called the existing accord “insane,” is listening.

“I think we will have a great shot at doing a much bigger — maybe — deal, maybe not deal,” Trump said.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This is the only way to bring about stability,” Macron said.

See the story for Newsday by Laura Figueroa Hernandez. Click here for video of the Trump-Macron displays of affection.

Honorable mention

It makes sense that Trump has stopped ridiculing Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” now that a summit is being arranged for the U.S. president and North Korean leader.

But Trump took a step toward the gushy Tuesday, saying Kim has been “very honorable based on what we are seeing.”

Asked how he can view Kim as “honorable,” given the dictator’s ruthlessness and human rights abuses, Trump sidestepped the question.

No retreat for Jackson

Trump said he’d have Dr. Ronny Jackson’s back if his White House physician wanted to back out of his nomination to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

“I told Adm. Jackson just a little while ago, I said, ‘What do you need this for?’ ... “I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and too disgusting,” Trump said during a joint news conference with Macron.

Jackson has already faced bipartisan skepticism over whether he had the right experience to run the giant agency, and allegations have surfaced of past misconduct, including excessive drinking, overprescribing drugs and causing a hostile work environment.

But Jackson later met with Trump and said he wanted to go forward to seek Senate confirmation. The White House showed reporters positive reviews of Jackson from the Obama administration.

Janison: Vetting or abetting

Some of the turmoil that marks Trump’s administration would be avoidable if vetting procedures were followed to screen out problem personnel picks.

But Trump often prefers to go with his gut, which raises the risk of embarrassing revelations down the road. See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Sessions: No more recuses

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has drawn Trump’s enduring ire for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, won’t similarly separate himself from the investigation into Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Bloomberg News reports.

By staying involved, Sessions is entitled to briefings on the status of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, and could also weigh in on specific decisions by prosecutors, including whether to seek subpoenas and indictments.

Sessions also could end up in the position of being asked by Trump for inside dope on the Cohen investigation. Sources told Bloomberg that Sessions will consider stepping back from specific questions in consultation with Justice Department ethics experts.

Trump was asked Tuesday if he’d consider pardoning Cohen. He snapped that was a “stupid question.”

The Dreamers aren’t over

A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday ordered the administration to continue the DACA program it has been trying to end and — for the first time — to accept new applicants, The Washington Post reported.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates called the effort to shut down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals “virtually unexplained” and therefore “unlawful.”

However, he stayed his ruling for 90 days to allow the Department of Homeland Security a chance to provide more solid reasoning for ending the program for young immigrants without documentation who arrived in 2007 or earlier.

What else is happening: