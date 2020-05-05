Not calling it 'perfect'

When President Donald Trump was promoting an unproven coronavirus cure, he said, "What do you have to lose?" That refrain isn't part of his current pitch for reopening the country and its economy.

"It's possible there will be some [death] because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is," Trump said in an interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" on Tuesday from Arizona, where he visited a factory making N95 masks. "But at the same time, we're going to practice social distancing, we're going to be washing hands, we're going to be doing a lot of the things that we've learned to do over the last period of time."

"I'm viewing our great citizens of this country to a certain extent and to a large extent as warriors. They're warriors. We can't keep our country closed. We have to open our country," Trump said as he was leaving Washington. He stuck to the theme while in Arizona. "I'm not saying anything is perfect, and, yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon." He's leaving the state-by-state calls up to the governors.

Trump also lapsed into wishful-sounding thinking on ABC by suggesting the virus could go away without a vaccine, which isn't expected to be ready until the start of 2021 at the earliest, while scientists are warning the public to prepare for new waves of infections starting in the fall. "There'll be more death … the virus will pass, with or without a vaccine,” the president said. “And I think we're doing very well on the vaccines, but with or without a vaccine, it's going to pass, and we're going to be back to normal.”

The U.S. death toll passed 70,000 on Tuesday. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on NBC's "Today" show that while New York, the U.S. epicenter for coronavirus since March, has recorded a sustained decline in cases, the pandemic is getting worse in other parts of the country. "There's about 20 states where cases are going up on a daily basis, and so are hospitalizations," Gottlieb said.

An Associated Press analysis found new confirmed infections per day in the U.S. exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, based on figures from Johns Hopkins University. And public health officials warn that the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths — perhaps tens of thousands — as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.

But with the administration's focus shifted to the economy, the White House is planning to wind down its coronavirus task force. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters the task force could wrap up its work by early June. “We will have something in a different form,” Trump said.

The years just flew by

During the ABC interview, Trump, as he often does, blamed the Barack Obama administration for leaving "nothing" in medical supplies that were needed when the pandemic struck. Network anchor David Muir pointed out that Trump had been president for three years and asked what he had done "to restock those cupboards that you say were bare."

“Well, I’ll be honest, I have a lot of things going on,” Trump responded. “We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia. That turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason." (Watch the video clip here.)

Trump also said the Obama administration had left "broken tests." There was no COVID-19 to test for when Obama left office in January 2017.

A whistleblower with a name

A senior government scientist charged in a whistleblower complaint filed Tuesday that the Trump administration failed to prepare for the coronavirus, wasting time that could have been used to start stocking up on protective equipment for front-line responders, specifically N95 masks. When the onslaught came, the administration then sought a quick fix by trying to rush an unproven-for-coronavirus drug to patients, said Dr. Rick Bright.

Bright, a top official for vaccine and treatment development until he was removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said he “encountered resistance from HHS leadership, including Health and Human Services Secretary (Alex) Azar, who appeared intent on downplaying this catastrophic event.”

Bright alleges he was reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed by Trump. He said the Trump administration wanted to “flood” hot spots in New York and New Jersey with the drug.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), chair of the House energy and commerce subcommittee on health, said a hearing over the complaint would be held next week. Bright’s lawyers said he would testify.

Janison: Clashing agendas

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sounded happy the other day to link what he has called the "Wuhan virus" to a research lab in China. “There’s enormous evidence” of it, he said in a TV interview Sunday. But Pompeo acknowledged the scientific consensus that there is no indication of coronavirus being manmade or genetically modified. He also described no evidence of any connection to a laboratory.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, supports no talk of a lab connection. “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, [scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated," Fauci told National Geographic in an interview published Monday. Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, also dismissed the idea that coronavirus escaped from a lab after someone somehow allegedly found it in the wild and brought it there.

Fauci holds an edge over Pompeo when it comes to public credibility, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Pompeo, a former congressman and CIA director who in his current job went along with Trump's pursuit of a Ukraine "investigation," now seeks to help prop up the president's campaign to keep blame focused on Beijing and away from the administration's response.

In another administration, you could expect a president to try to reconcile such conflicting accounts. In this one, confusion is the status quo.

Bipartisan plea for New York aid

The entire New York delegation to the House — including all Democrats and Republicans — urged congressional leaders in a letter Tuesday to pass additional financial aid to state and local governments, including small municipalities, reports Newsday's Tom Brune.

“State and local governments are currently faced with massive budgetary shortfalls due to COVID-19. Bankruptcy is not the answer,” said the letter led by Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

Trump continued to spin the appeals as a money grab for Democratic-run states. "I think Congress is inclined to do a lot of things but I don't think they're inclined to do bailouts. A bailout is different than, you know, reimbursing for the plague,” Trump told the New York Post in a Monday interview. "It's not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they're run by Democrats in every case."

But as NBC News reported, numerous Republican-led states also are facing pandemic-caused financial crises, just like the Democrats.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo decried Trump's remarks, calling "bailout" a "loaded word" and asking. “If you starve the states, how do you expect the states to be able to fund this entire reopening plan which the governors are in charge of.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump "seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back" and asked: “What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York don't deserve help?"

Doctor not in the House

The official White House reason for not letting testify Fauci testify before a House committee this week was that it would be "counterproductive" to take Fauci away from his work.

Trump on Tuesday gave his own reason. "The House is a bunch of Trump-haters," Trump told reporters as he was leaving for Arizona. The remark amounted to an admission that wants to block Democrats from conducting oversight duties on his administration's management of the coronavirus crisis.

Fauci is still expected to appear later this month before a Republican-led Senate committee, which will also have Democrats on it. Trump accused the House of rooting for him to fail in the fight against the disease.

"They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death," the president claimed. "They should be ashamed of themselves."

