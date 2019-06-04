GOP making a stand?

A growing number of Senate Republicans say they want a strong border too, but Donald Trump's threat to impose economically disruptive tariffs on Mexico crosses the line. They warned Trump administration officials Tuesday they were assembling a veto-proof majority to stop him.

The president, in London, said they'd be “foolish” to oppose his latest move to pressure Mexico over the northbound flow of Central American migrants through their country. But if it comes to that, and the GOP vote-counters are right, Trump would face the first successful veto override vote of his presidency.

“There is not much support in my conference for tariffs — that’s for sure,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said after his members met behind closed doors.

“I will yield to nobody in passion and seriousness and commitment to securing the border," said Sen. Ted Cruz, "but there’s no reason for Texas farmers and ranchers and manufacturers and small businesses to pay the price of massive new taxes.”

Senators worry they would raise consumer prices, harm the economy and imperil a major pending US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

Mexican negotiators in Washington voiced hope they could reach a deal, though it was unclear what Mexico could do beyond what it has already done to satisfy Trump.

Some on Capitol Hill questioned whether Trump, who set a June 10 deadline, would go through the tariffs. “Trump has a habit of talking tough and then retreating,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York. But Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said Trump was "dug in" when he spoke with him Sunday. “He’s as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke,” Kennedy said.

Trump minds his manners

Trump toned himself down on Day 2 of his state visit to London, basking in his royal reception and running low on fights to pick.

In a joint news conference, he complimented outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, saying “I have greatly enjoyed working with you." He softened past remarks that she botched Brexit — the ongoing debacle of Britain's three-year effort to quit the European Union — even saying she deserves "a lot of credit." Trump said he would have “sued (the EU) and settled, maybe, but you never know. She’s probably a better negotiator than I am.”

He praised two would-be May successors, Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. But he snubbed opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, refusing the left-wing Labour Party leader's request for a meeting and saying of him: “I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed there to criticize.”

As for the reception on the streets, Trump said "there were thousands of people cheering" (there weren't) and just a “very, very small” group of protesters (there were thousands, but fewer than during his 2018 visit). One supporter stabbed and deflated one of the giant inflatable blimps depicting Trump as a sneering baby. She was arrested.

No beef with 'nasty' Markle

Trump still thinks Meghan Markle — now the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bride — was "nasty" about him during the 2016 campaign, but he now says he doesn't have a problem with it.

In an interview airing Wednesday on "Good Morning Britain," Trump said, "She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t."

Markle, an American actress, had threatened to move to Canada if Trump won the election in 2016. Told about that remark before he left Washington, Trump said "she was nasty." Then he denied saying what he had said.

Trump also said in the latest interview that he spoke to Harry on Monday and "he couldn't have been nicer … he's a great guy." Did they discuss the "nasty" comment? “We didn’t talk about it,” Trump said, adding, “I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.”

Janison: Trump's Jailfellas

Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman now in federal prison, may be headed for an unpleasant stay at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex while he awaits trial on state fraud charges.

The developments symbolize the gap elected law-enforcement officials in the state and the president, who may yet pardon Manafort, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. If successful, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's prosecution of Manafort on mortgage fraud and other state felonies could ensure Manafort serves a sentence from which a federal pardon can't rescue him.

Meanwhile, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen is said to be making the best of his incarceration situation at the minimum-security federal lockup in Otisville, New York, and helping fellow inmates with legal advice. They apparently are undeterred by Trump's rueful tweet last August that "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

"He is one of the most popular guys in the prison," a person close to Cohen told the website. " … He’s told friends that people have been super nice to him and he’s finding the whole experience not that bad. He’s been treated like a celebrity in there. People are coming up to him and asking about Trump and Stormy Daniels.”

Stonewall keeps getting higher

In its latest effort to thwart congressional investigations, the White House on Tuesday directed former Trump aide Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, who worked in the White House Counsel's Office, to defy subpoenas and refuse to provide documents to the House Judiciary Committee.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler responded that “the president has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request.” Nadler is also battling the Justice Department for redacted materials from special counsel Robert Mueller's report. A showdown is looming next week, with a vote scheduled to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress.

Cuba cruise business set adrift

The Trump administration on Tuesday ended the most popular forms of U.S. travel to Cuba, banning cruise ships and a category of educational tours to punish the communist government for its support of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Cruise travel from the U.S. to Cuba, inaugurated in May 2016 during President Barack Obama’s opening with the island, brought 142,721 people in the first four months of the year.

The sanctions take effect Wednesday. The government said it will allow anyone who has already paid for the trip to go ahead with it, but it wasn't clear whether cruise lines will be allowed to carry passengers to Cuba who booked trips before the ban. Cuban-Americans will still be permitted to make family visits. Commercial airline flights appear to be unaffected.

What else is happening: