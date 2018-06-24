Food fight

We still don’t know what Melania Trump meant with her “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket. But variants of that question are being asked about a new trend: Trump administration officials getting rough receptions when they’re recognized in restaurants.

It started in Washington, where two players in Donald Trump’s border crackdown — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and policy adviser Stephen Miller — got served protests and heckling on separate visits to a pair of Mexican eateries.

The latest dining-out debacle befell White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she sat down Friday night with a family group at a small-town restaurant in western Virginia.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, told The Washington Post she booted Sanders for defending cruel policies of an “inhumane and unethical” administration.

Sanders tweeted: “I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. ... I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Social media offered a buffet of comments fact-checking that assertion and assessing her boss’ influence on the nation’s state of civility.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod said he was “amazed and appalled” by those on the left cheering Sanders’ Red Hen heave-ho. “This, in the end, is a triumph for @realDonaldTrump vision of America: Now we’re divided by red plates & blue plates!” he tweeted.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MAGA’s lonely hearts club

It’s not just well-known Trump officials facing social ostracism. Politico Magazine reported on the plight of millennials from the lower ranks of administration appointees who are living in left-leaning neighborhoods of Washington.

Some hide their identities in bar conversations. According to the magazine, a 31-year-old woman who is an administration official said that when she revealed her employer on a dating app, a man responded: “Do you rip babies from their mothers and then send them to Mexico?”

A former Trump White House aide is quoted as saying, “Thank God I’ve had a girlfriend of three years because the last person I would want to be is a single Trump supporter dating in D.C. right now.”

Janison: Composting his tweets

Maybe the tech wizards at Twitter can start posting expiration dates on presidential tweets, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison. That way everyone will know how long Trump’s position on a given issue is expected to last.

Lately, when he takes a position on immigration — how to fix it and who should do it — there’s no point letting it sink in because he’ll switch rapidly to a new position, Janison states. From NATO to North Korea to gun laws, Trump’s pronouncements have a limited shelf life.

Trump: No judging

The president either wants Republicans to wait until after the midterms to pass tough immigration legislation, as he recently tweeted, or he’s “still 100 percent behind” a GOP-only compromise, according to Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

On Sunday, heading to golf, Trump tweeted out a hard line — demanding immediate expulsion of migrants, including asylum speakers, without legal due process. “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came,” he said.

Conservatives such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have backed calls for more judges to speed up hearings.

A statement from the American Civil Liberties Union said, “What President Trump suggested here is both illegal and unconstitutional.” See Newsday’s report by Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Scott Eidler.

‘Ready, fire, aim’

Trump’s Muslim travel ban of 2017 and the border-separation policy of 2018 are of the same pattern, The Associated Press writes: A policy is launched with scant concern or preparation for its immediate impact or consequences, with results of painful and unexpected consequences to people’s lives.

“It’s not something that appreciates these young children and was certainly done in a ‘ready, fire, aim’ way, obviously,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is quoted as saying.

“Part of this was avoidable,” said Tom Bossert, Trump’s former homeland security adviser, on ABC’s “This Week.” Bossert, who supports the idea of “zero tolerance,” said detention centers were not equipped to handle the number of migrants being apprehended.

Bossert also suggested it’s unlikely that a federal judge will go along with the part of Trump’s latest executive order that calls for extending detentions of children beyond 20 days while keeping them with parents.

Legal experts say Trump’s chances are next to zero, reports Newsday’s Figueroa Hernandez. John F. Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said a similar request from the Obama administration was rejected.

Heads and tails

A White House military unit has produced challenge coins — commemorative medallions — to give out that feature Trump’s private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, on the front and the presidential seal, the White House and Air Force One on the back, The New York Times reports.

A spokeswoman said “no public funds were used” in their design or creation, according to the Times article. But there was no comment from the military office on whether other public resources were used.

What else is happening: