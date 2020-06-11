'Mistake' to be at photo-op

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump last week on a walk from the White House that ended in a photo-op at a church after protesters were driven from Lafayette Square.

He said his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

“I should not have been there,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman said in prerecorded remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony, calling it “a mistake that I have learned from." His statement risked the wrath of a president who is sensitive to any hint of criticism of events he has staged and who sees apologizing as a sign of weakness.

“We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic,” Milley said. “It takes time and work and effort, but it may be the most important thing each and every one of us does every single day.” (Click here for a video excerpt of the general's remarks.)

Before deciding on the apology, Milley weighed resigning and sought advice, defense officials told NBC News. A senior administration official also said Milley got so fired up in a White House meeting last week when Trump wanted to use active-duty troops to quash protest unrest that he shook his fists to emphasize his point.

A vote of confidence that the nation's military will abide its traditional neutrality in politics and the Constitution came from Joe Biden. On an interview shown on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" Wednesday night, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was asked if he had considered what would happen if Trump lost the election but refused to leave office.

"Yes, I have," Biden said. He said he was "so damn proud" of military leaders who have recently criticized Trump and went on: "You have four [former] chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump, and you have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, 'Whoa, we're not a military state, this is not who we are.' I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch."

He'll take Seattle, by force

In tweets just after midnight Thursday and again in the afternoon, Trump threatened federal intervention to reclaim a part of a Seattle neighborhood where radical protesters set up barricades and have proclaimed a police-free "autonomous zone."

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will,” the president twice tweeted at Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. “This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” wrote Trump. "Stooped" was an apparent typo for "stopped."

The two Democratic officials seemed more inclined to try patiently to de-escalate and lessen the risk of a violent confrontation. Reports from the scene described an often carnival-like atmosphere, though police officials said there were unconfirmed stories of attempts to intimidate local businesses. Harold Scoggins, the fire chief, said, “We’ve been working step by step on how to build a relationship, build trust in small things, so we can figure this out together.”

Inslee tweeted that state officials will not allow threats of military violence from the White House. “The U.S. military serves to protect Americans, not the fragility of an insecure president,” he tweeted. Inslee also wrote, “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business.”

Durkan's response to Trump: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.”

Trump, unlike Confederacy, won't give up

After the Civil War, a historical whitewashing of the Confederate legacy by sympathizers of the Old South who preferred a nobler version became known as the Lost Cause. Trump is not ready to yield on his insistence to preserve symbols that pay tribute to the confederacy, such as Army bases named for its generals.

"THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!" Trump tweeted, a curious observation given that advocates for renaming the bases see it as a belated reckoning with the history of slavery, white supremacy, not to mention undue honor for rebel officers who were not only "traitors" but often terrible as military commanders.

"Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!" Trump said in another tweet. By the time he sent it, news emerged that the Republican-led bipartisan The Senate Armed Services Committee in a closes session on Wednesday approved a measure that would require the Defense Department to change the names of military bases and assets named for Confederate leaders. The measure, introduced by Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren, was adopted by voice vote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California, Republican, said on Thursday he "is not opposed" to renaming military installations. Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican who supported Warren's amendment, said "if we’re going to have bases throughout the United States, I think it should be with the names of individuals who fought for our country."

Trump: Racism, police abuses exaggerated

Addressing issues of policing and racism from a Dallas megachurch, Trump told a law enforcement roundtable that bad cops are rare — "No matter where you go you have bad apples, and there are not too many of them.”

Reacting to the wider social upheavals since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis the president said the nation" will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots."

Police must "dominate the streets," he said, describing the federal response to weeks of unrest that included violence and looting as "dominating the streets with compassion." Previewing an executive order the White House is developing, Trump said it "will encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current, professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for de-escalation."

He elaborated: It "means force, but force with compassion." Or with more force if circumstances require: "If you're really going to have to do a job where somebody's really bad, you're going to have to do it with real strength, real power," he added.

Trump won applause from a supportive audience at the conservative, mostly white evangelical Gateway Church. Conspicuously absent among the law enforcement officials present were three from the nation's ninth-largest city who weren't invited — the police chief, the sheriff and the district attorney. All are black.

Bailout club's secret membership

The federal officials responsible for spending $660 billion in taxpayer-backed small-business assistance say they will not disclose amounts or recipients of subsidized loans, The Washington Post reports. That's a retreat from an earlier commitment to release individual loan data from the coronavirus business rescue.

The Small Business Administration has previously released detailed loan information dating to 1991 for the federal 7(a) program, a long-standing small-business loan program on which the larger Paycheck Protection Program is based.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a Senate hearing Wednesday that releasing the promised data would reveal "proprietary information" from the unnamed businesses. Advocacy groups said the decision could shield other undeserving applicants from public scrutiny.

“Clearly, this is meant to prevent some entities from being embarrassed, or being revealed,” said Steve Ellis, president of the advocacy group Taxpayers for Common Sense. “Nobody forced them to take the money, and it was already set up so that they could return it with no questions asked. And they were told that this information would be made public when they applied for the loan.”

Fed hit by second wave of Trump

Trump's ended his cease-fire with the Federal Reserve Thursday after its chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy faced “a long road” to recovery and fear of a coronavirus resurgence tanked the stock market.

The president is counting on a strong and speedy rebound to lift his reelection chances. In a late-morning tweet after the markets opened down sharply, Trump said: “The Federal Reserve is wrong so often. I see the numbers also, and do MUCH better than they do. We will have a very good Third Quarter, a great Fourth Quarter, and one of our best ever years in 2021."

Trying to push back on fears that the White House might have to urge some businesses to close again, Mnuchin said it's "extremely unlikely" that would happen.

More coronavirus news

