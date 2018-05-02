The Trump grill menu

While Trump raged on Twitter about his presidential power to fire anyone and the “setup & trap” plot by witch hunters, Rudy Giuliani tried to sell the case to limit special counsel Robert Mueller’s questioning of the president.

“We would be inclined to do it,” said Giuliani, now a top mouthpiece for Trump’s personal legal team. But “some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. ... That’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions.”

Giuliani, in interviews with The Washington Post and Bloomberg News, said there are other conditions, too.

Trump’s team wants to know in advance what evidence Mueller has, and whether the special counsel believes former FBI Director James Comey’s account of his Trump conversations — a key to whether there is an obstruction-of-justice case for trying to quash the Russia investigation.

“If we came to conclusion they have already made up their mind and Comey is telling the truth — that is a joke, Comey hasn’t told the truth in years — then we would just be leading him into the lion’s den,” Giuliani said.

As usual, there was no public response from Mueller. But the special counsel has reportedly played hardball in the protracted negotiations — warning at one point that he could issue a subpoena for Trump to appear before a grand jury. If that happened, it would set off a historic legal confrontation.

Make him talk?

While the Supreme Court has never definitively ruled on whether a president could be forced to testify, past decisions suggest the answer is yes, according to The Associated Press.

During the Watergate scandal in 1974, justices held unanimously that a president could be compelled to comply with a subpoena for tapes and documents. After the ruling, President Richard Nixon surrendered the material to prosecutors and then resigned.

Twenty-three years later, the court allowed Paula Jones’ sexual harassment suit against President Bill Clinton to go forward. Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that presidents have given testimony and produced documents often enough, so “such interactions ... can scarcely be thought a novelty.”

Trump pointed out in Wednesday’s tweets that he’s very busy: “With North Korea, China, the Middle East and so much more, there is not much time to be thinking about this,” he said. He didn’t mention his golfing time, but that too.

Lawyers poker

Way back on March 11 — well, not so long ago — Trump decried a “false” New York Times story that he was considering adding Emmet Flood to his legal team. “Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow,” he tweeted.

Dowd quit March 22 because Trump wouldn’t take his advice. Now Cobb has resigned as a White House lawyer, and Flood — a veteran of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment legal team — has come aboard.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described Cobb’s departure as a planned retirement. But Giuliani grabbed the wheel of the bus and ran over that graceful exit attempt.

“Jay [Sekulow] felt that he needed someone that was more aggressive,” Giuliani said. “That’s not a criticism of Ty, but it’s just about how we’re going to do this.”

Not a criticism. Got it. See Newsday’s story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Fire, fury and so on

Trump’s firing tweet wasn’t aimed at Mueller — not this time. It was a pushback at Mueller for wanting to ask the president about canning Comey.

Trump cited recent comments by conservative lawyer Joseph diGenova (hired and unhired by Trump in March in under a week) that such questions would intrude on the president’s constitutional power to fire any executive branch employees.

The president Wednesday also threatened to step in to a dispute between the Justice Department and pro-Trump House members who are demanding Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hand over documents related to Mueller’s investigation.

In its refusal, Justice cited “long-standing principles of investigatory independence.” Trump tweeted that it’s a “Rigged System” and warned: “At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the presidency and get involved!”

Bawdy — are there tapes?

Summer Zervos — the former “Apprentice” contestant who accused Trump of sexual assault and is suing him for defamation — is seeking privately held recordings made during production of the reality show that could help her case.

A lawyer for Zervos said a subpoena had been issued to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which owns the “Apprentice” archives. It seeks all documents, video or audio of Trump talking about Zervos and any recording in which Trump speaks of women in “any sexual or inappropriate manner.”

After Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape came out during 2016 campaign, there were calls for the release of any “Apprentice” recordings with similarly vulgar comments, but they were rebuffed. Resisting subpoenas may not be so easy.

Don’t ask for a reference, Rex

Trump took a short ride over to the State Department to ceremonially swear in Secretary Mike Pompeo, and take an implicit dig at Pompeo’s predecessors, including Rex Tillerson, who was sent packing in March.

Acknowledging applause as he began to speak, Trump said, “I must say that’s more spirit than I’ve heard from the State Department in a long time, many years. We can say many years, maybe many decades.”

Depending on how far back he meant, the spirit-sparse secretaries included John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright. Of that group, only Rice has a cordial relationship with Trump.

A duck, no ‘quack’

The White House has denied several requests for comment on statements by Trump’s estranged personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, that the then-candidate personally dictated the doctor’s 2015 letter touting Trump’s “extraordinary” physical strength and stamina, The Washington Post reported.

Some White House officials weighed pushing back on Bornstein by essentially painting him as loony, one official told the Post. But aides ultimately abandoned that argument since Trump had been a willing patient of Bornstein’s for more than three decades.

What else is happening