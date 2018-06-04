Trying on an emperor’s clothes

Does Donald Trump think he is above the law? “Certainly not,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Before taking her word for that, or anything, take note that Sanders just got caught in a brazen lie regarding the Russia investigation (more on that soon). Truth is, it’s hard to figure from comments by Trump and his lawyer lately just how they think this president can be held accountable to the law.

“I have the absolute right to PARDON myself,” Trump tweeted Monday, “but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”

Trump also tossed out a brand-new argument: “The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!”

Of course, special counsel Robert Mueller could conclude Trump did do something wrong. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, while pushing the claim Sunday of his client’s power to pardon himself, said it would be “unthinkable” and lead to “probably an immediate impeachment.”

Yet Trump seems to find the idea quite thinkable.

See Laura Figueroa’s story for Newsday.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Can he do that?

No president has ever tried to pardon himself, and scholars differ on whether it would stand up legally. There’s less dispute on whether he could get away with it politically.

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University Law School, told The Washington Post he believes Trump can pardon himself — but the act, in itself, could be grounds for impeachment “as an abuse of his office.”

Ethan Leib, a Fordham Law School professor, said the Constitution’s requirement that presidents “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed” prohibits “self-dealing” on pardons.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley of Iowa, a Republican, told CNN: “If I were president of the United States, and I had a lawyer that told me I could pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “No president has the power to pardon himself or herself. If they did, the presidency would function outside the law.”

Sticking it to her story

Last August — after news broke about Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 sit-down with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton — Sanders denied that the president had dictated his son’s initial, misleading statement that the meeting was about adoption policies.

It turns out the president did dictate the statement, according to a memo to Mueller from the president’s lawyers, which was obtained by The New York Times and published over the weekend.

Asked about her false account, Sanders refused to answer and referred reporters to Trump’s outside lawyers, who also pushed the untruthful story last year.

Janison: Bluff justice?

Should Trump’s extreme claims of presidential power be taken seriously?

The possibility that Trump would set off a constitutional crisis cannot be readily dismissed, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison, even if they are as baseless as his tweet that the appointment of the special counsel was unconstitutional.

Strange bed fellow

How does EPA chief Scott Pruitt sleep at night? If his dreams came true, it would be on a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Pruitt aide Millan Hupp, questioned by the House Oversight Committee about personal errands the boss asked her to do, said the nation’s top environmental official wanted a discount “Trump Home Luxury Plush Euro Pillow Top” mattress.

She emailed and called hotel managers, but it wasn’t clear whether Pruitt ever got to buy the previously used bedding. Hupp said other tasks she performed for Pruitt, both on work time and personal time, included searching for housing and helping book his family trip to the Rose Bowl.

Sanders said the White House is “certainly looking into the matter,” but “I couldn’t comment on specifics of the furniture used in his apartment.”

Monday night nuclear football

Trump’s first meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is tentatively scheduled in Singapore for 9 a.m. local time on June 12, the White House said. With the time difference, that means the historic encounter begins at 9 p.m. Monday New York time.

Senators from both parties are urging the president not to let his enthusiasm for a deal rolling back Kim’s nuclear weapons program trump other concerns, such as human rights abuses by Pyongyang and regional security for allies South Korea and Japan.

Sore with the Eagles

Trump abruptly disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House event to honor the Super Bowl champions Tuesday.

Some team members said they wouldn’t come because of Trump’s attacks on players who participated in protests during the national anthem.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in a statement.

Instead, Trump said he would host 1,000 fans for “a different type of ceremony” to pay tribute to the military and those who “loudly and proudly” play the anthem.

What else is happening