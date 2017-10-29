Season of the witch

After an absence of exactly three months, and just in time for Halloween, the complaint about a “witch hunt” was back on Donald Trump Twitter Sunday morning. There was also something new, a cry for help, directed at no one specifically: “DO SOMETHING!”

What triggered the president was news that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has produced its first indictment — and perhaps more than one. The charges could be unsealed as soon as Monday, the reports said.

A series of angry tweets sought to spotlight new and old questions Trump and allies have raised about Hillary Clinton. Among them: her campaign’s role in funding a dossier of unverified allegations about Trump’s Russia connections and questions about her role — if any — in U.S. government approval on the sale of uranium assets to a Russian company.

That’s what investigators should be looking at, Trump said, but “Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia ... ‘collusion’ which doesn’t exist.”

See Newsday’s story by Emily Ngo and Scott Eidler.

Mum on Mueller

Trump did restrain himself, as he has been repeatedly advised by counsel, from attacking Mueller.

Ty Cobb, Trump’s personal lawyer, said in a statement he shared with Newsday that the president’s comments “are unrelated to the activities of the special counsel, with whom he continues to cooperate.”

Pro-Trump media figures such as Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs, as well as outside advisers, were less inhibited in attacking Mueller, according to a compilation by Business Insider.

‘Leak’ irritates House chairman

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) complained on “Fox News Sunday” that reports of the pending indictment suggested there was a leak, and called for Mueller to crack down on leaks.

Gowdy also called himself one of an “increasingly small group of Republicans” who doesn’t think Mueller’s investigation should be curtailed or shut down.

“Bob Mueller has a really distinguished career of service to our country. I don’t think any of your viewers can think of a single thing he did as the FBI director that caused them to have a lack of confidence in him.” Gowdy said.

Trump has a theory

Past flare-ups in Russia news have sparked Trump conspiracy theories, such “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.” He tweeted a new one Sunday.

“All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!”

Very quiet diplomacy

Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner returned Saturday from an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia, accompanied in the region by Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, Politico reported.

The White House had little to say about the trip, but it has sought to encourage neighboring Arab leaders to play a role in seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials, facing American pressure, said Sunday they have delayed a bill that would put some Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank under the jurisdiction of Jerusalem’s municipality.

Unpresidential, Moore or less

At least the self-awareness was on target at the start of this Trump tweet Saturday: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

The left-wing filmmaker’s one-man, anti-Trump-themed show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” was planned as a limited 12-week run and closed as scheduled on Oct. 22. Reviews were mixed and, according to Playbill, about a quarter of the seats were empty.

What else is happening