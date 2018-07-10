The buck stops there

Donald Trump says don't blame him for the government's fitful, stumbling efforts to rewind his abandoned policy of separating migrant parents from their children at the Mexican border.

"Well, I have a solution. Tell people not to come to our country illegally. That's the solution," Trump said when asked about blown deadlines as he was leaving on his trip to Europe. The mess won't be cleaned up before he returns next week.

About 50 children separated from their migrant parents at the Mexican border were due to be back with their moms and dads Tuesday, but thousands more will have to keep waiting.

The government said it could arrange reunions for only about half of the children under 5 who were supposed to be returned to their parents under court order. Federal Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego said there had been “real progress,” but warned Justice Department lawyers: "These are firm deadlines. They're not aspirational goals."

The government faces a more daunting deadline — July 26 — for reuniting the 2,000 or so children aged 5 and older. Nine kids in that category being cared for at MercyFirst in Syosset are in “a holding pattern,” its president, Gerard McCaffery, told Newsday’s Bart Jones.

“The focus has been to reunite the kids under 5,” McCaffery said, so little progress has been made on reuniting the older ones.

On Monday, a federal judge in Los Angeles rejected the administration's efforts to detain immigrant families for an extended period. A longtime court settlement says children who cross the border illegally cannot be detained for more than 20 days. The bid to change that, said Judge Dolly Gee, was "a cynical attempt" to shift responsibility to the court "for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered executive action that have led to the current stalemate."

Friends like these

The table is set for a food fight at the NATO summit in Brussels. Trump suggested on his way out of Washington that he is looking forward more to meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin than with the allies.

“So I have NATO, I have the U.K., which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?”

Trump, asked if Putin was a “friend or foe” to the U.S., said he regarded the Russian leader as “a competitor." He praised British pol Boris Johnson, who just quit Prime Minister Theresa May's government, as a "friend," and said he might speak to him while there.

The Europeans expect to get an earful from Trump for coming up short on military spending and unfair trade. Their response might be: Right back at ya.

In a speech before Trump arrived, European council president Donald Tusk said: “Dear America, appreciate your allies. After all you don’t have that many." Alluding to Trump's courtship of Putin, Tusk said the U.S. president should know "who is his strategic friend and who is his strategic problem."

For more on Trump's trip, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Full-court press

Democrats declared an all-out battle to block the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — who could become the court’s decisive conservative vote — as he began making the rounds Tuesday on Capitol Hill, reports Newsday's Tom Brune.

“I’m going to fight this nomination with everything I’ve got,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Along with concerns that Kavanaugh would become a decisive vote to roll back abortion rights and health care protections, Schumer said the nominee's writings suggest he would be "a barrier" if special counsel Robert Mueller tries to subpoena Trump in the Russia investigation.

Two crucial GOP moderates, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and a handful of Democrats remained open to supporting Kavanaugh.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was confident Kavanaugh could be confirmed in the fall. Democrats could try to prolong the process by demanding access and review of thousands of Kavanaugh's records from his time as a prosecutor, a White House aide under George W. Bush and a federal judge.

They did start the fire

Trump pardoned two Oregon ranchers whose imprisonment for setting fires on public lands led armed anti-government sympathizers to seize a federal wildlife refuge in a 41-day standoff.

A statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and prosecutors during the Obama administration were "overzealous" in pressing for Dwight and Steven Hammond to serve the five-year mandatory minimum sentences for arson.

"The Hammonds are devoted family men, respected contributors to their local community and have widespread support from their neighbors, local law enforcement, and farmers and ranchers across the West," she said.

Prosecutors said Steven Hammond set one of the fires to cover up an illegal deer hunt on federal land. A wildlife group leader hoped the pardon "is not seen as an encouragement to those who might use violence to seize federal property and threaten federal employees in the West."

Pfizer tastes Trump's medicine

Pfizer announced on Tuesday it would postpone drug price hikes after an "extensive" conversation between the company's CEO and Trump, who ripped the pharmaceutical company on Twitter a day earlier.

The company said it would defer price increases effective July 1 to give Trump "an opportunity to work on his blueprint to strengthen the health care system and provide more access for patients."

Trump had touted imminent "massive, voluntary" drug price cuts back in May, only to see costs move in the opposite direction.

"We applaud Pfizer for this decision and desire other companies do the same," Trump said in a new tweet.

