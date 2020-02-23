Party gnashers

Democrats who fear Bernie Sanders as their standard-bearer will drive the party off a cliff are going through the classic stages of grief since his resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses, and they've moved past denial. There's no disputing that Sanders is not only the front-runner but now the favorite for the nomination.

Anger? Pete Buttigieg gave voice to it after the Nevada results. He branded Sanders, as the leader of an “inflexible ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats.” He charged the democratic socialist candidate "would go beyond reform and reorder the economy in ways most Democrats — not to mention most Americans — don’t support.”

Bargaining? Like a number of center-left Democrats, Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and senior staffer in the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama White Houses, said on ABC's "This Week" that Sanders was "stoppable," but moderate Democrats would "have to coalesce under one person." The problem with that: There's just no sign of an imminent stand-down by Buttigieg or Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar or Tom Steyer and certainly not Michael Bloomberg. Elizabeth Warren is hanging in too as the progressive goals alternative "who can get them done."

Depression? At the very least, there's angst. The Washington Post reports many Democratic House and Senate candidates are recalibrating messaging to include praise of capitalism and distance themselves from the national party. “I can tell you that there are a lot of down-ballot jitters based on my conversations with my former colleagues,” said former Rep. Steve Israel of Huntington, who led Democrats' congressional election efforts from 2011 to 2015.

As for acceptance, mainstream Democrats aren't there yet, but the moment of truth may be approaching in little more than a week, on Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states will choose more than one-third of the Democratic convention delegates.

Sanders contends Democrats should fear not where he would lead them. "In Nevada we have just brought together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition which is not only going to win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country,” he said in his victory speech Saturday night.

In Houston on Sunday, Sanders adopted the tone of a candidate who has already secured the nomination before thousands of cheering supporters, The Associated Press reported. He predicted he could take Texas, long a red state, in November. if working class, black and Hispanics Texans “come out to vote, we’re going to win," Sanders said.

Biden's new hurdle: the other billionaire

Biden, the once-upon-a-time front-runner, has been counting on South Carolina and black Democrats who comprise a majority of the party's voters there for a big bounce-back win. But Steyer has spent big from his personal fortune and cut deeply into Biden's support.

“I think a lot’s happening in terms of the amount of money being spent by billionaires to try to cut into the African American vote,” Biden said on CBS’ "Face the Nation." He once led in the state by 28 points.

According to a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, Biden was the first choice of 28% of South Carolina Democrats, followed by Sanders at 23%, Steyer at 18%, Warren at 12%, Buttigieg at 10% and Klobuchar at 4%. Steyer's showing was good enough to get him into the next debate on Tuesday. Bloomberg is not on the ballot for the state's primary on Saturday.

Asked if he could stop Sanders, Biden replied: "I don't know. It's not about who I stop. It's about why I'm running." For more, see Newsday's story by Scott Eidler.

Janison: Playing Trump like fiddle

It's no mystery that flattery will get you a long way with Trump. Still, the wife of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich could teach a master class in playing the president into commuting his sentence for corruption, as Newsday's Dan Janison writes

The daughter of a Chicago machine pol, Patti Blagojevich went on Fox and talked about how she could relate to the terrible things Trump's foes put him through. She spun a dark fantasy that former FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller were behind her husband's prosecution.

Actually, it was U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey — long close to presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani — who chose to tap the Blagojevich's phones. But never let the facts bog down a good pitch.

And so Trump was won over to the former Democratic pol's cause, lopping six years off Blagojevich's sentence in a move that appalled Illinois Republicans and Democrats alike.

Nothing to see there?

Trump’s National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, dismissed reports that intelligence officials warned lawmakers that Russia is again looking to interfere in the U.S. presidential election with the aim of boosting Trump, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

“We just haven't seen that intelligence. If it's out there, I haven't seen it,” O'Brien said during a pair of Sunday talk show appearances. Pressed by ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos if he had a responsibility to find out what was told to the House Intelligence Committee, O’Brien, reiterated “I haven’t seen the intel, and I haven't seen that analysis."

Some national security officials told CNN the briefer appeared to have overstated the findings. Yes, there is Russian interference, and yes, they consider Trump someone they can work with, but the dots don't connect to mean they are trying to reelect him, those officials said.

But O'Brien wasn't shy about leaping on reports that Russia is seeking to help Sanders in the Democratic primaries. "That's no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow," O'Brien said, echoing a line Trump used at a campaign rally on Friday.

Revisiting Bloomberg-Trump buddy act

On more than one occasion as New York City mayor, Bloomberg and fellow businessman Trump exchanged praise. Bloomberg's Democratic rivals are now using that against him, as is Trump, writes Newsday's Figueroa.

In 2011, Bloomberg called Trump a “New York Icon” during a Fox News interview. Bloomberg twice appeared on Trump's "The Apprentice." After granting Trump a contract to run a Bronx golf course on public land, Bloomberg said that “If there is anybody who has changed this city, it is Donald Trump.” Trump called Bloomberg “a great mayor,” adding “this guy is fantastic.”

Bloomberg's campaign has tried to explain away the video clips, saying the mayor was merely building a working relationship with one of the city’s biggest developers. Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), a Trump ally who has ties to both men, said, “There was never any major animosity between the two, but nothing very warm about their relationship either.”

Poll: Warren won last debate

There's little sign it's helping her yet on the balloting front, but for what it's worth, a CBS News poll finds Elizabeth Warren impressed more likely Democratic voters than anyone else in last week's debate.

Warren scored with 50% after a performance that included an evisceration of Bloomberg's record of sexist remarks and secret harassment settlements. Bloomberg was at the bottom, impressing only 15%.

In between were Sanders, 42%; Buttigieg, 30%; Klobuchar, 24%; and Biden, 23%.x

