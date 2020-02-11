Biden's early buh-bye

Joe Biden's front-runner status was in the rearview mirror as he decided to skip out on his New Hampshire primary night part and fly earlier than originally planned to South Carolina, the next stop on the trail.

"He’s been very clear he’s the underdog here,” senior campaign adviser Kate Bedingfield said. Forecasting happier results in South Carolina, Nevada and on Super Tuesday, she said, "This is Game 2, and we’re going all the way to Game 7.

Another national poll, from Monmouth University, showed Bernie Sanders on top, with 26% to Biden’s 16%. Biden's support in a January poll had been almost twice as high.

In a morning MSNBC interview, Biden seemed to undercut one of his selling points. that he stands out as the Democrat best positioned to beat Trump. “I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. We can run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” Biden said.

Biden, who has played up his past partnership with Barack Obama, shrugged off a Bloomberg ad with a clip of the former president calling the former New York mayor a “leader throughout the country.”

Biden told reporters who asked about it: “If I had that money, I guess I’d run ads, too.”

Warren, as always, has a plan

Elizabeth Warren was prepared for a disappointing showing in New Hampshire. But she has a plan, and she's sticking to it, Politico reported.

In the week since her third-place finish in Iowa, there have been no messaging shake-ups or public shifts in strategy.

“Drown out the noise. Get off the pollercoaster,” tweeted Warren's Massachusetts state director, Jossie Valentin, on Monday. “Focus on her and her message. That is what we have done for the past 12 months. That is what we will continue to do.”

Her campaign manager, Roger Lau put out a memo offering theories on why her rivals will falter. It argues Biden's support from older and black voters is eroding, Bernie Sanders' "ceiling" is lower than the support he had in 2016, Pete Buttigieg hasn't demonstrated he can do well in states with "more diverse electorates" and Amy Klobuchar has no campaign infrastructure in place for the long haul.

Trump thumb tilts Justice scale

If Roger Stone couldn't sleep after federal prosecutors on Monday recommended a 7- to 9-year prison sentence for his crimes, a glance at Trump's 1:48 a.m. tweet was a soothing reminder that he has friends in the highest places.

"This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!" Trump said.

Sure enough, in a remarkable about-face, a senior Justice Department official on Tuesday morning said the recommendation by career prosecutors in the case brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller was too harsh — "extreme and excessive and disproportionate to Stone’s offenses." A revised recommendation said some incarceration is warranted but "far less" than seven to nine years and "defers to the court as to what specific sentence is appropriate."

Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon he didn't speak to Justice about Stone but would have the "absolute right" to do so. A Justice spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, said the decision by senior department officials to soften the recommendation came before the president's tweet. An official told ABC News the tweet was an "inconvenient coincidence."

But the turnabout triggered fresh accusations that Attorney General William Barr has made the department a Trump tool. Before the day was over, all four of the four Stone prosecutors — Aaron Zelinsky. Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — quit the case in apparent protest.

Stone, a Trump confidant for decades, was convicted by a jury in November of obstructing Congress and witness tampering. During Trump's 2016, he was a contact point with WikiLeaks regarding emails hacked from Democrats seen as damaging to Hillary Clinton.

As the revised recommendation was pending, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted sardonically: "They’ll probably recommend no jail time, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a show on Fox News." Schumer also called on Justice's inspector general to investigate.

Trump misplays race card on Bloomberg

Trump has been on edge over Bloomberg's willingness to bury his reelection hopes with a billion dollars in ads and a national campaign apparatus for supporting of himself or whichever Democrat gets nominated. New alarms went off in Trumpland after a poll showed a shift of black voters from Biden to Bloomberg.

So on Tuesday, they jumped on resurfaced reports on how the former New York mayor in the past bluntly defended his stop-and-frisk policy. In 2015, Bloomberg told the Aspen Institute that crimes were committed overwhelmingly by young, male minorities, and that it made sense to deploy police in minority neighborhoods to “throw them up against the wall and frisk them."

"WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST," Trump tweeted. But the tweet was soon deleted. Apparently, either Trump or someone with his ear noticed a problem: Trump has been an enthusiastic backer of stop-and-frisk tactics. He tweeted in favor of the NYPD's practice in 2013. He endorsed it for nationwide use during his 2016 campaign. As recently as 2018, he called on Chicago police to use stop-and-frisk to curb gun violence.

As for Bloomberg, he apologized for stop-and-frisk just before the outset of his campaign. In a statement Tuesday, he said, "I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on Black and Latino communities." Still, Bloomberg tried to spin the policy as one he "inherited" and that he cut back 95% before leaving office. He left out that he lost a lawsuit in his final year as mayor, with a federal judge ruling the policy represented “indirect racial profiling” and violated civil rights.

Trump said Tuesday that Bloomberg's initial apology, delivered at a black church in Brooklyn last November, was "pathetic."

The jokes are on Trump

Trump tweeted out a clip from Larry David's HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" that he seemed to think showed "tough guys" support him.

In the scene, a motorcycle rider venting road rage at David turns friendly when he sees David don a MAGA cap. What Trump didn't know was the premise: David had discovered that the MAGA headgear works as "a great people repellent" in liberal Los Angeles for folks he wants to avoid.

For an attack on Bloomberg, Trump retweeted a post that featured an old photo of the two billionaires together in golfing gear.

The president's comment attacked Bloomberg as a lousy golfer. “Mini Mike is a short ball (very) hitter. Tiny club head speed. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Trump didn't notice, or didn't care, that the tweet (which also had the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist) came from an account with the name: "BERNIE BEATS TRUMP."

