Janison: The prosecutor Trump likes best

Days after Donald Trump was elected in 2016, his loyal attack dog Rudy Giuliani was angling for Cabinet jobs, including attorney general. "There's probably nobody that knows the Justice Department better than me," the onetime Manhattan U.S. attorney said on CNN. (Yes, CNN. It was a long time ago.)

He never got a big job with the Trump administration. But while keeping Giuliani outside, the president made him the ultimate inside player. Their shared delusional, paranoid mindset has only made the relationship stronger.

Now William Barr, once Trump's favorite attorney general, is on the outs after peddling reality that's at odds with Trump's version of his electoral defeat, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." Giuliani responded, in essence, that Barr just didn't look hard enough if he didn't see "substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud."

It's not the first time that Barr deflated an unfounded conspiracy narrative fomented by Trump and Giuliani. While Barr has tried to boost Trump's interests and help out his friends, the attorney general also has passed on selling Trump's so-called "Spygate," and the GOP's on-and-off Hillary Clinton "lock-her-up" campaign. Barr never exacted legal vengeance on ex-FBI Director James Comey, who irritated Trump. No significant prosecutions materialized from Trump's sloppy assertions.

Giuliani consulted with accused foreign criminals in trying to put the worst possible light on Joe Biden via his son's former job with a Ukrainian energy company. Barr reportedly seethed when a transcript showed Trump advised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with both Giuliani and Barr on damaging the Bidens.

While Trump drew no clear distinction in their roles, sources told The Wall Street Journal that Barr did not want to be lumped with Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, in this way. The still-ongoing probe Barr ordered of the Russia investigation's origins now appears far narrower in scope than Trump and Giuliani's lurid suspicions.

When Barr learned after the fact that Giuliani got a meeting with DOJ officials on behalf of clients he was representing in a bribery case, Barr's subordinates put out an unusual public statement that had they known about Giuliani's action, they would have prevented it. If Trump decides to give Giuliani a preemptive pardon for any potential federal charges, he may not bother to seek a signoff from the attorney general's office.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not so gentle persuasion

Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday to pressure, even threaten, the GOP-controlled Legislature to "step up" and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite President-elect Biden’s 154,000-vote victory.

Giuliani said the U.S. Constitution empowers legislatures to appoint electors directly, even though the Legislature long ago passed a law allotting them to the popular vote winner. State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey reiterated Tuesday that the Legislature will not undermine the voters’ will.

Giuliani said at an event held by the state Republican Party: "You have got to get them to remember that their oath to the Constitution sometimes requires being criticized. Sometimes it even requires being threatened."

Trump and his allies continue to whip up the president's supporters with baseless allegations of sinister wrongdoing by Republican election officials who won't knuckle under to his demands to overturn results in swing states that went to Biden. Threats of violence have cropped up across the country since Election Day, The Washington Post reports.

Clock ticking for Barr?

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who does double duty as Trump 2020 spokeswoman, refused to say Wednesday whether Trump still has confidence in Barr remaining as his attorney general.

"The president, if he has any personnel announcement, you will be the first to know it," McEnany said during a rare news briefing. That answer from Trump press secretaries in the past has sometimes been followed by a termination.

McEnany claimed she is "not aware if they’ve spoken," despite how Barr "discussed an array of issues" with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during a "preplanned meeting" Tuesday.

Hours after Barr's Tuesday interview telling The Associated Press that he's seen no evidence of fraud on a scale to change the election outcome, Axios reported that Trump is actively considering firing Barr and replacing him with somebody more willing to do his bidding.

Biden faces battle over Defense

Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense, The Associated Press reports.

Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Defense Department for the first time. At the same time, some progressives oppose the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about a record they contend too often favored military interventions and her private-sector associations.

Politico reports Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is now a top contender to be the president-elect’s pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, according to two people close to the transition.

Biden defended his pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, during an interview Tuesday night with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. Biden suggested GOP senators' criticism of her record of tough partisan tweets against them is hypocritical. "That disqualifies almost every Republican senator and 90% of the [Trump] administration," Biden said. "But by the way, she’s smart as hell. Yeah, I think they’re going to pick a couple of people just to fight [over] no matter what."

Biden favors pandemic aid compromise

Biden swung behind a bipartisan effort to break a monthlong stalemate over a COVID-19 relief package on Wednesday as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate slashed their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half.

Biden said the leaner plan "wouldn’t be the answer, but it would be the immediate help for a lot of things." He wants a relief bill to be passed in Congress now, with more aid to come next year.

The bipartisan framework was assembled in recent days through private discussions among a small group of Democratic and Republican senators, as well as members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that plan "should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) so far has been unwilling to abandon a $550 million Senate GOP plan that has failed twice this fall.

Pandemic: Worst yet to come

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday he expects the coronavirus pandemic to take a severe turn for the worse over the next three months, raising the U.S. death toll now above 272,000 to as much as 450,000 by the end of February.

"The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times," said Redfield during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event: "I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."

It wouldn't have to be that bad, Redfield said, if there was wider complaints with precautions, including mask-wearing.

"The truth is, mitigation works," said Redfield. "The challenge with this virus is, it’s not going to work if half of us do what we need to do. It’s not even going to work, probably if three quarters of us do what we need to do. The virus really is going to require all of us to really be vigilant."

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: