With two months left in office, President Donald Trump is stirring up a lame-duck frenzy at the Pentagon, where top officials are growing more concerned about the logistics of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and other strategies.

Postelection White House firings, promotions of political operatives and friction within the Defense Department are emerging as America's longest foreign engagement winds down. Public remarks by Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hinted at a unique crisis.

"We are unique among militaries. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual," Milley said pointedly on Veterans Day at a museum dedication.

Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S. commander in Afghanistan, repeatedly has said violence in Afghanistan is still too widespread to enable the kind of rapid U.S. withdrawal Trump wants, one that would give him a photo-op.

Even as the defense budget skyrocketed, Trump's policy goals came off as foggy and shifty. After losing both the electoral and popular votes to Joe Biden last week, Trump quickly fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who pushed back against the president's bluster in June about calling in the military for civil unrest.

"I just don't know what the purpose is of this," retired Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was Trump's second national security adviser, told Fox News late Wednesday. "If it's just general vindictiveness, right, OK, that's one thing, and we can live with that. But I hope that there's not, like, another reason behind this."

"It’s ‘The Twilight Zone,’ " one Pentagon official told The Washington Post. "No one knows what’s going to happen next."

Recognizing reality

Biden, the first Catholic president-elect since John F. Kennedy, spoke to Pope Francis on Thursday. Biden's transition team said he thanked Francis for "extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation." He hailed the pontiff’s "leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world."

On Thursday, it also was reported that Biden received congratulatory calls from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

On the domestic front, Republican kingmaker Karl Rove wrote in The Wall Street Journal that after he is done challenging ballots in court, Trump "should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio broke from those pretending Biden didn't win. GOP Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the Trump administration should reverse its refusal to grant Biden access to daily intelligence briefings. Trump donor Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas newspaper called it false in an editorial that the president would have won reelection if not for fraud. And a division of Trump's Department of Homeland Security described the election just conducted as "the most secure in American history."

Denying reality

Already refusing to address in any useful way the galloping spread of COVID-19 nationwide, Trump kept pushing fraud hoaxes about losing to Biden.

Thursday's most glaring instance of White House gaslighting occurred when presidential press spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, speaking as his political adviser, "referred" a question about daily briefings for Biden "back to the White House."

McEnany did not respond to follow-up questions about how much of her time is spent on her job as press secretary versus her work as a campaign adviser, and whether she is continuing to collect her full government salary.

Trump meanwhile continued to retweet obviously false claims about election fraud. Broadcast by the right-wing One America News Network, these had to do with election software.

Obama's reality check

Former President Barack Obama issued a cautious warning about fallout from Trump's postelection behavior.

"I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion," Obama told CBS' "60 Minutes." "It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path."

Competing relief pitches

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cited the raging COVID spread and Biden's win to make their pitch that the next relief package should be much larger than what Republicans urged. They are holding for the moment to $2.4 trillion.

"This election was maybe more a referendum on who can handle Covid well than anything else," Schumer said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appears bent on dealing directly with Democrats, no through Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "There hasn’t been any discussion yet between McConnell and Pelosi, but McConnell is not going to rely on Mnuchin anymore to do the dealing," said Grassley, the Senate Finance Committee chairman.

Trump's COVID legacy

Face mask mandates are gaining momentum among Republican governors in Iowa, Utah and Ohio. California was on the verge of surpassing 1 million coronavirus cases, which has forced a rollback of so-called reopenings.

Indicted Trump adviser Steve Bannon's deranged call for Dr. Anthony Fauci's beheading led the popular Brooklyn-born infectious disease expert to say dryly that it's "not the kind of thing you think about when you're going through medical school." Fauci also urged Americans to "double down" on their virus precautions.

The death toll due to the virus stood Thursday at more than 242,000. Georgia's secretary of state entered quarantine Thursday after his wife tested positive for the virus. Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has been under fire from Trump loyalists for not caving to demands based on contrived "fraud" allegations.

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski has also tested positive.

