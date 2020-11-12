The MAGA mirage

Some of the Republicans least likely to parrot President Donald Trump's claims of a "stolen" election are those who are actually involved in overseeing it. Take Al Schmidt of Philadelphia, who is one of three city commissioners who run elections.

"We just had the most transparent and secure election in the history of Philadelphia," Schmidt told CNN on Wednesday. "I realize a lot of people are happy about this election, and a lot of people are not happy … one thing I can't comprehend is how hungry people are to consume lies and to consume information that is not true." Some of the displeased have made death threats against him and his staff, according to Schmidt.

A tweet from Trump Wednesday wasn't designed to calm those people down. "A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty," the president wrote.

Meanwhile, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich a Republican, told Fox Business Network that claims of mass fraud in his state are not checking out. There are "no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change," Brnovich said, adding: "It does appear Joe Biden will win Arizona."

In Georgia, a day after standing up to the state's two Republican U.S. senators facing runoffs who demanded his resignation, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the state will conduct what amounts to a full hand recount of the presidential race, which Biden leads in Georgia by about 14,000 votes. "This will help build confidence," said Raffensperger, who remains doubtful about the existence of fraud on a scale that could change the outcome. "People are just going to have to accept the results," the Republican told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

So do many more Republicans privately, rather than publicly. So do Trump's aides, according to seven campaign and White House officials who spoke to The Associated Press. They also told the AP that the president has been calmer than his angry tweets of debunked stories suggest. Trump understands his predicament and believes that he needs to keep fighting almost as performance for the people who voted for him, they said.

But by doing so, wrote former Trump national security adviser John Bolton in a Washington Post op-ed, Trump and his enablers ignore the "grievous harm he is causing to public trust in America’s constitutional system. Bolton warned, "As of this writing, the Republican Party has not suffered permanent damage to its integrity and reputation because of President Trump’s postelection rampaging. This will not be true much longer."

Shock and aw c'mon

Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani promised in a tweet Tuesday night that when affidavits alleging voter fraud in Michigan are published Wednesday, "You will be shocked." He didn't say why.

But the affidavits showed no proof of widespread fraud or egregious misconduct, the Detroit Free Press reported. The most common complaints cited in the affidavits relate to Republicans allegedly claiming they were obstructed by or made to feel uncomfortable by election workers in Black-majority Detroit, some wearing "Black Lives Matter" apparel.

One GOP poll watcher said he "experienced intimidation by poll workers wearing BLM face masks and another man of intimidating size with a BLM shirt on." Another wrote: "I felt intimidated by union people who were staring at me."

Biden outpolled Trump in Michigan by more than 146,000 votes. State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said of the GOP allegations: "Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: 'Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted.' That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits."

Klain to fame

President-elect Biden has tapped Ron Klain to be his incoming chief of staff, elevating his longtime aide to one of the most powerful positions in the White House, CNN and others reported Wednesday.

Klain, 59, previously served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration and Biden during his tenure as President Barack Obama's vice president. Obama put Klain in charge of his administration's response to the Ebola crisis in 2014.

CBS News reports that Biden is expected to quickly start dismantling Trump's immigration agenda after taking office, and The Washington Post writes that Biden plans to involve multiple federal agencies — from Agriculture to Treasury to the State Department — in the effort to address climate change.

The Biden administration will move to fully restore an Obama-era "Dreamers" program that shields from deporation 640,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It also intends to rescind Trump's travel and immigration restrictions on 13 mostly African or predominantly Muslim countries.

On climate, Biden aims to achieve significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions even without congressional action, by maximizing the use of executive authority.

Veterans Day observed

Trump silently laid a wreath for Veterans Day on Wednesday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, where he didn't make a traditional remembrance speech. It was his first public outing for official business in more than a week. Since election night, he has left the White House only for weekend outings to his Virginia golf club. He hasn't spoken publicly except via Twitter.

Biden and his wife, Jill, placed a wreath Wednesday at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial.

Trump's COVID ward

Two more people from Trump's election night party in the White House are infected with the coronavirus.

They are Brian Jack, the White House political director, and Healy Baumgardner, a 2016 Trump campaign aide who now works in private equity. Baumgardner was there as a guest of Giuliani.

Others known to have been infected are White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and David Bossie, who briefly directed Trump’s ongoing effort to challenge election results.

Before the most recent cases linked to the White House, at least 28 Trump administration and campaign officials tested positive for COVID-19 in late September and early October, including Trump himself.

