President-elect Joe Biden gave a taste of what one might expect from his inaugural address in less than two months. Where President Donald Trump took office in 2017 proclaiming a bleak American landscape, Biden on Wednesday delivered a pre-Thanksgiving message evoking hope and faith. He linked healing and uniting the body politic to the nation's ability to realistically confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's vote total proved to have surpassed 80 million, the most ever for any candidate. That's a massive 6 million more than Trump garnered, giving the incumbent the second-highest total ever. "Let’s be thankful for democracy itself," Biden said. He described record turnout amid a pandemic as "simply extraordinary."

"Our democracy was tested this year, and what we learned is this: The people of America are up to the task," Biden said. He added that COVID-19 "brought us pain and loss and frustration and cost many lives. It's divided us, angered us, set us against one another. I know the country's grown weary of the fight, but we need to remember — we're at war with the virus, not one another...

"Life is going to return to normal, I promise you."

On the opposite side of conciliation, or even of endorsing the American way, Trump kept up his petulant claims of fantasized fraud, even as the federal government prepared for the transition.

The president called in to a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, meeting of GOP state lawmakers after his planned trip there was canceled. He launched into a particularly unhinged 10-minute rant repeating vague and unfounded claims of dead people voting, illegal ballots and corruption. (Trump's election lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis attended the meeting.)

"We have to turn the election over, because there's no doubt we have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything," Trump said, as usual offering no evidence at all. "All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem, because we have everything and, by the way, the evidence is pouring in now as we speak."

Fix in for Flynn

One way or another, Trump was determined to get his first national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, off the hook for lying to the FBI during Trump's Russia scandal. Even before the indictment, but after Flynn resigned, purportedly for lying to Vice President Mike Pence, Trump tried to intervene by asking his first FBI director, James Comey, if he could not pursue Flynn.

Fast-forward to this year. Attorney General William Barr triggered a controversy involving Flynn by trying to void the Justice Department's case well after Flynn had reached a plea deal and then tried to withdraw it. But U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan resisted, leaving the prosecution still alive.

On Wednesday Trump announced that he pardoned Flynn. Other campaign associates convicted in Trump's campaign scandal are lobbying as expected for pardons and commutations of their own.

Mitch is mum

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's continued clout depends on two Georgia runoff elections to be held Jan. 5. These contests have become entangled with the Trump camp's false fraud claims. For now, McConnell seems to be avoiding embroilment by refusing to publicly acknowledge that Biden is the president-elect.

If McConnell retains the majority his conference will control confirmations of key Biden picks. McConnell hasn't commented on the outcome since Nov. 17 when he said: "What we all say about it is frankly irrelevant. All of it will happen right on time, and we’ll swear in the next administration on Jan. 20."

'Thrown under the bus'

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican secretary of state, has been set upon by the Trump camp for doing his job without catering to his baseless fraud theories. The state had a successful and smooth election, he said.

"This should be something for Georgians to celebrate," Raffensperger wrote in a published commentary, "whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.

"I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not."

Trump, of course, never apologizes, even when he smears the reputation of someone in the GOP camp without good cause.

Racing the clock

The Justice Department is fast-tracking a rule that could reintroduce firing squads and electrocutions to federal executions, ProPublica reports. That's just one of the more eye-catching eleventh-hour policy changes in the works before Trump & Co. clear out.

The impact could be nil. The Trump administration executed a federal prisoner in Indiana on Nov. 19 and plans five more executions before Jan. 20, all with lethal injections, the nonprofit website reported. After that, Biden has signaled he won’t allow federal executions and would push to eliminate capital punishment for federal crimes.

Dozens of other proposed changes would affect activities as varies as chicken processing, smokestack emissions, asylum rules, and water-pressure standards, which seems to be an obsession for the departing incumbent.

