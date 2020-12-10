Dog whistle loud and clear

The phrase "Release the Kraken," a reference to a mythical sea monster, became an improbable rallying cry for lawyers trying to overturn the election for President Donald Trump who promised blockbuster revelations.

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted that the Kraken had already been unleashed in the bizarre Nov. 19 news conference better remembered for Rudy Giuliani's hair-dye meltdown, in the three weeks since, Trump's lawyers have been blown out of court after court for want of evidence. The Kraken remains a no-show.

So, Giuliani, Zooming Thursday into a hearing with Georgia legislators, went back to a core argument of the Trump election-fraud claims: that counts in urban areas whose Black voters went decisively for President-elect Joe Biden can't be trusted. Giuliani spiced it up by playing on ugly racial stereotypes.

Referring to surveillance video footage to replay his thoroughly debunked claims of fraud in an Atlanta counting room, Giuliani named Black election workers on the images "look like they're passing out dope, not just ballots." He said they were "passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine." (Watch the video of Giuliani from the 43-second mark.)

Giuliani, who Trump early in his term named as a cybersecurity adviser, evidently meant USB drives.

The former New York City mayor went on to lament that Georgia authorities had not raided the homes and workplaces of the workers he targeted with baseless claims. Georgia election officials and staff have faced threats and harassment from extreme Trump supporters.

If Giuliani wants to contend his use of the slurs about narcotics had no racist intent, here's a long-shot alibi he can try. In early 2019, former national security adviser John Bolton decried the Giuliani-led effort to get dirt on Biden from Ukraine as a "drug deal."

Path for a pardon?

If the Supreme Court turns down Texas' lawsuit seeking to strip Biden of the presidency by invalidating votes from four states that voted for the Democrat, Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse suspects it could still be a win, though not from Trump.

"From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit," Sasse told the Washington Examiner, noting "all of its assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas’s own solicitor general isn’t signing on."

The lawsuit is the handiwork of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who could be pardon candidate for a president who wants to reward his allies. The Associated Press reported in November that Paxton is under investigation by the FBI over allegations that he abused his office in an effort to benefit a wealthy donor. FBI agents delivered a subpoena to Paxton's office Wednesday, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The Texas politician has been dogged by legal challenges for the better part of his tenure in office. Paxton pleaded not guilty in 2015 to three felony counts related to allegations he misled investors in his private investment dealings — a case that has languished in state court ever since. Paxton has spent most of his tenure in office maintaining his innocence

Republicans see safe space beside Trump

A Quinnipiac poll Thursday finds 60% of registered voters regard Biden's win a legitimate, including 98% of Democrats, but 70% of Republicans do not. For GOP officeholders siding with Trump, there's the incentive of safety in those numbers.

A group of 106 Republican House members, more than half of the GOP caucus in the chamber, signed an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit — which is based on false, disproved and unsubstantiated accusations — a day after Trump asked a House ally to round up signatures. Among Long Island's Republicans, Rep. Lee Zeldin signed on while Rep. Peter King, who is retiring, did not.

There's less enthusiasm in GOP-run Senate. "I just don't know why a state like Texas, which never wants anybody telling them what to do, now wants to tell a bunch of other states how to run their elections," said Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota.

Seventeen GOP states attorney general also backed the suit. The degree of support for the last-gasp legal challenge in the face of criticism they are trying to subvert democracy shows the expectation that Trump's political power will outlast his term, The Associated Press wrote. A reply from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose state is one of the four targeted, called the suit a "seditious abuse of the judicial process" that rests on a "surreal alternate reality."

Some of the top state Republican prosecutors urging the Supreme Court to hear the case have acknowledged that the effort is a long shot. North Dakota’s Wayne Stenehjem said he doesn't endorse the allegations of fraud but "it’s worth it for the Supreme Court to weigh in and settle it once and for all."

Janison: Old is new again

Biden's Cabinet picks show that in looking past the bad blood of the Trump years, the next president plans to transfuse some of the old blood of the Barack Obama years, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Biden reportedly tapped Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice to run the White House Domestic Policy Council. Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, once a top aide to Biden in the Senate, was an Obama official. Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget director, was a political operative for former Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It's no youth movement, progressives who backed Biden as the only way to oust Trump are showing irritation here and there. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told the Financial Times this week: "The progressives aren’t objecting, but they’re also not jumping up and down saying ‘yay’."

In the meantime, the chaos of the Trump administration is running its course. This week Moncef Slaoui, chief scientist of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, couldn't explain Trump’s new executive order to prioritize shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans over other countries.

"We have plans," Slaoui said. "We feel that we can deliver the vaccines as needed. So I don’t know exactly what this order is about."

Biden's Hunter headache

A federal investigation into the finances of Biden’s son, Hunter, threatens to embolden congressional Republicans, who have already shown little willingness to work with the incoming president or even acknowledge his clear victory in last month’s election, The Associated Press reports.

It is sure to complicate Senate confirmation hearings for Biden’s yet-to-be-named attorney general, who could ultimately have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son. Republicans, particularly those eyeing presidential runs in 2024 if Trump stands down, are making clear they will press Biden on the issue.

"If there were ever circumstances that created a conflict of interest and called for a special counsel, I think those circumstances are present here," said Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

There is no perfect outcome for Biden. A protracted criminal investigation that results in an indictment would be a major distraction and then some. But if the Justice Department decides against bringing charges, officials will feel pressure to explain they acted fairly.

COVID: Really good and very bad news

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, and if the Food and Drug Administration signs off as expected, the country can launch a mass vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

In a 17-4 vote with one abstention, the government advisers concluded that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and over. While there are a number of remaining unknowns about the vaccine, in an emergency, "the question is whether you know enough" to press ahead, said panel member Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He concluded that the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

But the rollout for Pfizer's vaccine and others in the pipeline will still take months. In the meantime, the numbers are worse than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day.

"We are in the time frame now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days, we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor," Dr. Robert Redfield, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

"The reality is the vaccine approval this week's not going to really impact that I think to any degree for the next 60 days," Redfield said.

More coronavirus news

