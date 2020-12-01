AG sees no 'rigged' case

For most of the past two years, President Donald Trump believed with reason that he'd found in William Barr an attorney general who would go the extra mile to protect his interests. But Barr on Tuesday drew a line sharing Trump's fantasies. He won't put the nation's top law enforcement agency behind Trump's baseless claims that the election was rigged to defeat him.

Barr told The Associated Press in an interview that the Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election, won by President-elect Joe Biden. He said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." Barr said the investigation included a look into conspiracy theories advanced by Trump and his lawyers of rigged voting machines, and it found nothing to substantiate them.

Barr's assessment did not play well in Trumpworld. The president's lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said the AG didn't try hard enough. "With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance" of an investigation into the president’s complaints," they said. Giuliani's courtroom pleadings, as well as those by other Trump attorneys, have been found lacking in the evidence of massive fraud that they've claimed in other venues to possess.

Others in the Trump sycophants' chorus aired suspicions that Barr had become a fellow traveler in anti-Trump conspiracies. "He’s either a liar or a fool or both. He may be — perhaps compromised," said Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. "He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill." Dobbs also determined that Barr has "appeared to join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance."

Barr may be in for a difficult time for however many days he has left in administration also coming to an end. The president remained Twitter-silent about Barr as of Tuesday evening. But Trump two weeks ago fired cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, the last senior official who attested to the fairness of the election result, and a member of Trump's legal team, Joe diGenova, said Monday that Krebs "should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot." (DiGenova said Tuesday he spoke "in jest." White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told CNN, "That statement was wildly inappropriate." But he remains with the Trump campaign.)

The attorney general had a consolation prize of sorts for Trump. He revealed in the AP interview that in October he had appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as a special counsel, giving the prosecutor the authority to continue to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe after Biden takes over and making it difficult to fire him. Barr said Durham’s investigation has been narrowing to focus more on the conduct of FBI agents who worked on the Russia investigation.

But Trump may be more irritated then assuaged, especially by Barr's decision not to reveal the special counsel appointment before the election. The president in October had openly agitated for results from the Durham investigation and for Justice Department action against Biden and assorted foes. Axios reported Tuesday night that Trump and White House aides believe Durham has already completed a report and they are pressuring Barr to release it immediately.

Janison: Loser's jackpot

Defeat does not threaten to make an honest or humble man of Trump, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. In his final weeks as president, Trump's inner circle has been using his hollow assertions of voter fraud to raise piles of money. One of his post-loss emails appealed for donations to "Stop the Left from trying to steal the Election." Another, signed by son Eric Trump, asks for $5 "IMMEDIATELY to support the official Election Defense Fund."

The fine print shows there are other plans for the whopping sum raised so far of at least $150 million. Much of the money loosened from the pockets of the MAGA faithful could end up in an account for his political activities post-White House.

That's just one project that keeps the president's men busy before he departs. Another is pardons and commutations, and one reportedly under discussion would give Giuliani cover from any potential federal charges.

Everyone knows the president is not big on paying bills, or fees, or picking up others' expenses. But he is allowed to issue free passes to escape legal consequences as casually as a municipal official might give a parking placard to a campaign contributor.

The pardonpalooza gang

The New York Times reported and ABC News said it confirmed that Giuliani discussed with Trump the possibility of a pardon for the former New York as a prophylactic against potential criminal exposure.

Giuliani was under investigation as recently as this summer by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador there, a plot that was at the heart of Trump's impeachment, the Times noted. Giuliani tweeted that the Times story was "fake news." Then again, given his cratered credibility promoting unsupported and unsupportable election-rigging claims, not to mention his notorious 2018 declaration that "truth isn't truth," it's worth staying tuned.

In the meantime, Giuliani has felonious company in the cause of trying to overturn the election among past and possible future Trump pardon and commutation recipients: Roger Stone, convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering, and Flynn, who confessed to lying to the FBI, are making the rounds on right-wing media. Also speaking up for Trump are former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik (tax fraud and obstruction), far-right commentator Dinesh D'Souza (illegal campaign contributions), former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (corruption) and former media mogul Conrad Black (fraud).

A prospect for a future pardon is Steve Bannon, thrown out of the White House in 2017 but back in the president's good graces as a ferocious advocate for Trumpism. Bannon was indicted in August on federal charges he duped donors to a campaign purportedly aimed at supporting Trump's border wall out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Trump dropped a hint in an October tweet: "I think Steve will be just fine." Last but not last, could issue pardons to his family, which he apparently can do, and himself, on shakier legal ground.

Going to extremes

As frustration on Trump's side festers, the talk gets more ominous. Gabriel Sterling, a top Republican official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, called on Trump and the state's two GOP senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, to cool it down after a 20-year-old local tech worker for Dominion Voting Systems was confronted with a noose and hold he should be hung for treason.

"Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia," Sterling said. "Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed. And it’s not right."

Trump last week called Sterling's boss, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, an "enemy of the people." People have been driving in caravans past Raffensperger’s home, have come onto his property and have sent sexualized threats to his wife’s cellphone, said Sterling.

Lin Wood, a lawyer who claims Trump won in a landslide, tweeted Tuesday that the president "should declare martial law." Wood has partnered with lawyer Sidney Powell as they file suits claiming various election frauds, is associated with Sidney Powell and Flynn. All three echo QAnon conspiracy cult theories. Powell was briefly officially on Trump's legal team.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, who once promoted the "birther" canard about former President Barack Obama, has made the rounds of far-right media falsely claiming that five U.S. Special Forces soldiers were killed seizing computer servers in Germany as part of a CIA operation after the election. He called on Trump to suspend the Electoral College and Congress, order mass arrests and hold military tribunals for "treason."

Biden: Help is on the way

Biden on Tuesday introduced top advisers he says will help his administration rebuild an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, declaring, "I know times are tough, but I want you to know that help is on the way," The Associated Press reported.

"From the most unequal economic and job crisis in modern history, we can build a new American economy that works for all Americans, not just some," Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, where he has been running his transition. He wore a walking boot on the foot that sustained hairline fractures after playing with one of his dogs over the weekend.

We will be an institution that wakes up every morning thinking about you," said Janet Yellen, Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary. "Your jobs, your paychecks, your struggles, your hopes, your dignity and your limitless potential."

The AP also reported that Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as Transportation secretary. Emanuel, who also served as a top aide to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, is a somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics. Progressive leaders, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens), have been especially vocal in criticizing the prospect of Emanuel joining the Cabinet because of how he handled a Chicago police shooting of a Black teenager.

Vaccines: Whose arms first?

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially voted Tuesday to recommend that health care workers and long-term care facility residents should be the first Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two groups include about 24 million people out of a U.S. population of about 330 million. The advisory committee on Immunization Practices will meet again at some point to decide who should be next in line.

Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration will consider authorizing emergency use of two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. Vice President Mike Pence told governors during a conference call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force Monday that some doses of vaccine could begin to be distributed as early as mid-December.

More coronavirus news

