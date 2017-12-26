The more holidays, the merrier

A statement from President Donald Trump Tuesday hailed the start of the festival of Kwanzaa as “a weeklong celebration of African American heritage and culture.”

Not all that remarkable, except that Trump hasn’t always been respectful of Kwanzaa. In 2011, he retweeted a story from a right-wing website that called it a “fake holiday” and added his own accusation against President Barack Obama:

“What a convenient mistake: @BarackObama issued a statement for Kwanza” — that’s Trump’s misspelling — “but failed to issue one for Christmas.”

Which was false. Obama wished followers a “Merry Christmas” on his Twitter account that year and in a video with first lady Michelle Obama.

As president, Trump has decided he can honor both occasions.

“Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future,” the statement said. “ ... Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous year to come.”

Another try on health care

First, he said Obamacare was dead. Then it was “essentially repealed.” Now, according to a Trump tweet Tuesday, the tax bill passed week “essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare.”

There’s enough life left in the Affordable Care Act for 8.8 million sign-ups for 2018 — more than 4 of 5 of them from the red states Trump won, such as Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia, according to The Associated Press.

After the failed, go-it-alone Republican attempt to pass a broad repeal-and-replace bill, Trump’s tweet predicted “the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan!”

Impeach fuzz

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of Manhattan, the new top-ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has been a Trump nemesis since a fight over West Side development in the 1990s. If Democrats win the House in 2018, Nadler could become the committee’s chairman and lead a charge for impeachment.

But Nadler suggested in a Politico interview that removing Trump from office through that means may not turn out be a good move, even if deserved.

Said Nadler: “If we were in the majority and if we decide that the evidence isn’t there for impeachment — or even if the evidence is there, we decide it would tear the country apart too much, there’s no buy-in, there’s no bipartisanship and we shouldn’t do it for whatever reason — if we decide that, then it’s our duty to educate the country why we decided it.”

Trump’s AG-ita

Trump has a lot of beefs with Attorney General Jeff Sessions — the foremost being recusing himself from the Russia investigation because of his role in the campaign.

But Trump also assigns part of the blame to Sessions for the loss of his old Alabama Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones, The Associated Press reports. What did Sessions do wrong? He let Trump choose him for attorney general.

Harm, but no foul

Siding with the nursing home industry, the Trump administration is scaling back the use of fines to punish those found to have harmed residents or placed them in grave risk of injury, The New York Times reported.

Advocates for nursing-home residents say the downsized penalties are weakening a valuable patient-safety tool. A Trump health official said nursing homes were “spending time complying with regulations that get in the way of caring for their patients.”

What else is happening