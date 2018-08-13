Lesson for an Apprentice

Omarosa Manigault-Newman's revelations about the Donald Trump White House may be outmatched by what her ex-boss bared about himself in a tweetstorm denouncing her tell-all book.

For starters, here's how "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice," got hired as a $179,700 "Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison,” according to the president.

"She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok," said the president, suddenly seeing himself as a soft touch by way of explaining why a senior White House position was a good place to give her a fourth chance. Yes, the same Trump who boasted in his campaign he'd "surround myself only with the best and most serious people."

And how'd it go? "People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart." (Which suggests that just plain "vicious" would have been no problem.)

When his chief of staff, John Kelly, came aboard, Trump continued, "he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible."

Why? "Because she only said GREAT things about me — until she got fired!"

So it's now on the record — and not "fake news" — that flattery will take you very, very far with Trump.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Could have had a fifth chance

Trump now calls Manigault-Newman someone who "never made it, never will."

But she says that when she got fired last December, Trump's 2020 campaign offered her a $15,000-a-month job if she would agree to sign an agreement to not make "disparaging" remarks about him or his family. Unlike some of her claims in her book, this one has documents backing her up.

Also, for an interview on NBC's "Today" show, Manigault-Newman brought an audio recording of Trump phoning her the day after her firing and expressing surprise.

“Omarosa, what's going on? I just saw in the news you're thinking about leaving. What happened?" Trump is heard saying. Told how Kelly fired her, Trump says, "Nobody even told me about it. You know, they run a big operation, but I didn't know it. I didn't know that . . . I don't love you leaving at all.”

The Whitest House?

Manigault-Newman took exception to the "not smart" reference in Trump's tweet, telling NBC the "insult" to "my intelligence" is "his pattern with African Americans. He doesn't know how to control himself."

That the only high-ranking black person on Trump's White House staff came from a reality-show relationship has highlighted his failure to recruit well-credentialed African American aides.

Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to President Donald Trump, struggled and sputtered on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday while she tried to name an African American person currently in a prominent White House role.

First, she went with Ben Carson, but the HUD secretary is a Cabinet member, not a White House aide. Pressed again, Conway came up with a "Ja'Ron" — she didn't have a last name. CNN says she presumably was referring to Ja'Ron Smith, a midlevel legislative affairs aide who doesn't work in the West Wing.

Politico reports that of 55 White House aides in top jobs earning $150,000 a year or more, 49 are white and a handful are Asian or Latino.

Janison: Spinning his wheelies

Trump has been feuding with Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson over its plan to get around European Union trade-war tariffs by shifting abroad some of the production of motorcycles it exports to Europe. On Sunday, Trump claimed on Twitter that "Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas."

But Trump offered nothing that corroborates such a boycott is in the works, and while he may be all revved up about the idea, it may have no place to go. Would Harley owners replace their bikes with other brands, even though the company's main rivals are all foreign? Would they stop buying parts? Newsday's Dan Janison poses these questions as he tries to peer through Trump's cloud of dust.

FBI's Strzok out

Trump cheered the FBI's firing of Peter Strzok, the agent who was removed by special counsel Robert Mueller from the Russia investigation last year after learning he had sent anti-Trump text messages.

"Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped?" Trump tweeted. He also called for a reopening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in which Strzok also was involved.

Strzok repeatedly insisted the texts, including ones in which he called Trump a "disaster," did not reflect political bias and had not affected his work.

Manafort's defense on deck

Mueller's prosecutors on Monday rested their tax evasion and bank fraud case in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, after presenting two weeks of testimony that depicted him as using millions of dollars hidden in offshore accounts to fund a lavish lifestyle and later obtaining millions more in bank loans under false pretenses.

The trial now turns to Manafort's defense team, which so far has blamed any wrongdoing on Rick Gates, the former Manafort protégé and 2016 Trump campaign aide who testified he and Manafort, his former boss, committed crimes together for years.

What else is happening: