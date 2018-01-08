2020 vision: Star wars

Can a billionaire TV star and business mogul with no political experience become president? That question has already been asked and answered, so the chatter about Oprah Winfrey running for president, ignited by her electrifying speech at the Golden Globes Awards Sunday night, isn’t easily dismissed.

“She would be a serious candidate,” said Jennifer Palmieri, a communications director for Barack Obama’s White House and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“Oprah Winfrey is as brilliant and inspiring as any public figure today. ... Don’t underestimate her,” tweeted Jon Favreau, who was Obama’s chief speechwriter.

Winfrey is “actively thinking” about it, two of her friends told CNN. “She would absolutely do it,” her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told The Los Angeles Times. In past interviews, Winfrey wasn’t interested, telling Newsday’s Pervaiz Shallwani a year ago: “Not my thing.”

The White House reacted with restraint. “We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

So no Trump nicknames for Oprah yet.

Donald Trump, Oprah fanboy

Back when he was musing about a presidential bid in 1999, Trump told CNN’s Larry King that for a running mate, “Oprah would always be my first choice.”

In his book “The America We Deserve,” Trump elaborated. “Oprah is on the side of angels, and may even be an angel herself,” he gushed. “Oprah exemplifies the leadership I’m interested in — she doesn’t strike poses. Instead she poses striking questions: Are you doing your best? If not, why not?”

In 2012, suggesting Winfrey wasn’t campaigning as hard for Obama as she did in 2008, he concluded, “Anyway, who cares, I adore Oprah.” When she started her own network, Trump tweeted: “She knows how to win.”

Salvadorans face deport deadline

The Trump administration on Monday terminated a Temporary Protected Status program that has shielded more than 260,000 Salvadoran immigrants from deportation since 2001, Newsday’s Víctor Manuel Ramos reports.

The move presents thousands of Salvadorans on Long Island with a crucial decision — whether to prepare to leave, seek another form of lawful residency or fall into illegal status as of the deadline announced by the government, Sept. 9, 2019.

During the past year, Haitians and Nicaraguans also were told they would lose the TPS designation, which is granted as a form of humanitarian relief at presidential discretion to immigrants from countries in crisis.

Janison: Recalculating

Trump is expected to call for a $1 trillion infrastructure plan soon, but the road there is still shrouded in fog.

Gary Cohn, the president’s chief economic adviser, cited details involving public-private partnerships for fixing roads and bridges, according to The Washington Post. But Trump is reported to have told members of Congress as recently as Friday that he doesn’t favor such partnerships because they don’t always work.

See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

The grudge report

As thin-skinned as he can be, Trump lets go of grudges when it suits him.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) was a guest on Air Force One Monday. This fall, Corker called the Trump White House an “adult day care center” and said the president was “putting us on the path to World War III.” Trump tweeted that Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told ABC’s “The View” Monday how his buddy relationship with Trump evolved.

“I said he was a xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot. I ran out of things to say. He won,” Graham explained, adding: “I don’t think he’s a xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot — as president.”

The unforgiven

Should those fence-mending stories give Steve Bannon hope?

Calling Bannon’s attacks on the president’s family members “repugnant” and “grotesque,” deputy press secretary Gidley said, “I don’t think there’s any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point.”

