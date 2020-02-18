Trump wields absolution power

They are billionaires who committed crimes and former officials who went to prison for corruption. President Donald Trump has decided they are also good people. Trump on Tuesday issued a slew of pardons and sentence commutations to prominent federal felons whose advocates included the president's allies in business, politics and conservative media.

Or, as in the case of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat, Trump seems to have been persuaded that they shared the same enemies. In lobbying for clemency, the ex-governor's wife, Patti, pointed out on Fox News that his prosecutor, Patrick Fitzgerald, was a friend of James Comey (who wasn't even in government at the time). She also used flattery, saying, "It takes a strong leader like President Trump to right these wrongs.”

Trump told reporters that Rod Blagojevich was targeted by "the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags." He also knew Blagojevich, though not well, as a contestant on his "Celebrity Apprentice" show between his indictment and trial, and noted "I watched his wife on television."

Blagojevich has served eight years of what Trump called a "ridiculous" 14-year sentence after he was caught on FBI wiretaps talking about trying to sell the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama’s election as president in 2008, saying it was a “valuable thing” and that “you don’t just give it away for nothing.” He also was convicted of trying to shake down executives from a children’s hospital and the horse-racing industry.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who served just over 3 years for tax fraud and lying to the White House while being interviewed to be Homeland Security secretary, "had many recommendations from a lot of good people" for his pardon, Trump said. They included his former boss, Rudy Giuliani; Gerald Rivera; and Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who told Newsday that while Kerik was “not perfect … he served the city well." Kerik shows up often on Fox News as a pro-Trump commentator.

Another pardon went to Michael Milken, the financier who became a poster boy for Wall Street crime in the 1980s and served 2 years in an insider-trading case brought by — wait for it — then U.S. Attorney Giuliani. Trump cited Milken's post-prison work for cancer research. Backing for his pardon came from Giuliani and Trump allies such as billionaires Sheldon Adelson, Robert Kraft, Richard LeFrak, Rupert Murdoch and Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo.

Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell helped win a pardon for Edward DeBartolo Jr., a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers. He pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid then-Gov. Edwin Edwards $400,000 for a riverboat gambling license in Louisiana. For more, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Trump changes channels

King told Newsday he got a call from Kerik on Tuesday morning, urging him to co-sign a letter with other supporters calling for his pardon. King said Kerik’s attorney told him “we think we can get it done by noon today.”

It was a further indication that Trump did not rely on the usual Justice Department vetting process that traditionally guides presidents in using their constitutional authority to wipe away convictions or commute a sentence, as The New York Times described it.

Instead, Trump told reporters that he followed “recommendations” in making his decisions. Those recommendations, a White House statement indicated, came from people with influence from his outside circles.

Bloomberg's debate debut

Michael Bloomberg's vault to second place in a new national poll released Tuesday bought him a spot in Wednesday night's Democratic debate from Las Vegas. NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent are hosting the two-hour event, which begins at 9 p.m.

Bloomberg may be rusty — he last debated in 2009 during his third New York City mayoral race — but he's been trying out a familiar tone on the campaign trail: dismissive of his rivals.

Joe Biden as vice president made “speeches that somebody writes for him,” Bloomberg said in a Reuters interview earlier this month. Pete Buttigieg is a former “mayor of a town.” Of the Democratic field at large, he said, “None of them would know how to run a big organization.”

The five other qualifying candidates have all signaled they are ready to attack Bloomberg. While the multibillionaire has been outspending rivals by 10 to 1 and more, Amy Klobuchar said a debate provides a more level playing field. "I can't beat him on the airwaves, but I can beat him on the debate stage," she said on NBC. Elizabeth Warren promised "a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire.”

Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, maintained on a conference call that the Democratic contest is now just a two-person race between Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders, with Biden "collapsing" after Iowa and New Hampshire.

Training his fire on Sanders, Sheekey tweeted that there is "opposition research" on the Vermont socialist senator that "is very damaging, perhaps even disqualifying.” Sheekey didn't offer backup.

Sanders' higher ceiling?

The case for moderate Democrats to coalesce around a one candidate is based on belief that there are enough like-minded primary voters to deny leftist Sanders the nomination. Hypothetical matchups in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll show that's not necessarily so.

In a two-person race between Sanders and Bloomberg, the Vermont senator leads 57% to 37%. Against Pete Buttigieg, Sanders' advantage was 54% to 38%. The poll did not test the other Democrats head-to-head against Sanders.

With the current candidate lineup, Sanders came in first with 27%, followed by Biden, 15%; Bloomberg and Warren, 14% each; Buttigieg, 13; and Klobuchar, 7%.

The poll also found Trump's job rating is 47%, which ties his all-time high. But he trailed Democrats in general-election matchups — Biden by 8 points, Bloomberg by 7 points, Sanders by 4 points and Klobuchar and Buttigieg by smaller margins.

Sanders also led in the In the PBS NewsHour/Marist/NPR poll that clinched Bloomberg's debate appearance: He had 31%, Bloomberg: 19%, Biden 15%, Warren 12%, Klobuchar: 9% and Buttigieg: 8%.

Janison: Perversion of justice

Trump's latest efforts to bend the nation's justice system to favor Roger Stone is a new scandal all its own, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. The stench of self-serving official action is growing as pungent as it did in the Ukraine uproar.

Trump took his meddling down to a new level by aiming Twitter abuse at the forewoman of the jury that convicted Stone. "Juror bias," and whether it tainted the outcome, is a relevant strategy for Stone's lawyers to pursue, but Trump is trying to move his case against her to the court of public opinion.

The prosecution had a pretty clear-cut case. Stone's own texts showed him tampering with a witness and seeking to obstruct Congress.

It also looks like Trump and Attorney General William Barr are trying to get former national security adviser Michael Flynn off the hook despite his guilty plea. When a politician faces special interests, no interests are more special than those of your friends and acquaintances.

Stone judge keeps date

Rejecting an effort by Stone's lawyers, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday she will stick by her plan of sentencing him as scheduled on Thursday. But she'll hold off on carrying it out pending resolution of his request for a new trial.

Still disregarding Barr's plea to stop tweeting about the case, Trump renewed his attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury forewoman and demanded a new trial. Trump retweeted comments aligned with that position from Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano, who less than a month ago supported Trump's removal from office in the impeachment trial.

Trump said he had "total confidence" in Barr and acknowledged: “I do make his job harder.” The president also called himself “the chief law enforcement officer of the country,” a job description usually reserved for the attorney general.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Barr has told people close to Trump he is considering resigning if the tweeting doesn't stop.

Ukraine probes on a leash?

The Justice Department has assigned Brooklyn-based U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue, top prosecutor in Brooklyn, to coordinate Ukraine-related investigations, according to a memo released Tuesday to Congress.

The move to involve the Eastern District of New York, which includes Long Island, brings a new layer of Washington supervision to an area of interest that has become a political minefield, CNN reported. It potentially gives Barr a way to keep tighter reins on investigations that could be politically sensitive.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman is investigating Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, along with associates who worked on efforts to dig up political dirt on Trump's foes in Ukraine. The Southern District prosecutors traditionally have enjoyed a degree of independence.

Though Giuliani is under scrutiny, Barr has opened up a channel to look at the information he says he's dug up.

What else is happening: