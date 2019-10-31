Trump's solid wall

Donald Trump's favorite Republicans are House Republicans, and they stood by him Thursday. Not one defected as the Democratic majority voted through procedures for the next steps in the impeachment inquiry and signaled the growing likelihood that they will draft articles of impeachment.

By doing so, the GOP gave itself a talking point. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said in March that impeachment wouldn't go forward "unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan." That was before the Ukraine scandal emerged and eclipsed allegations that Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation.

"The speaker should follow her own words on that bipartisan vote on that floor and end the sham," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. But Democrats decided it was a clearer case about presidential abuse of power, and polls have shown more of the public agrees, though opinion on removing Trump remains split at or near the middle.

Thursday's vote was 232 to 196, with two Democrats breaking ranks. Trump responded to the historic Halloween Day action by tweeting: “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

Democrats said they had created a fair arrangement that provides due process for the president and a role for Republicans in the proceedings. They insisted that they had not reached a determination on whether they would impeach Trump.

“These actions, this process, these open hearings, seeking the truth and making it available to the American people, will inform Congress on the very difficult decisions we will have to make in the future as to whether to impeach the president,” said Pelosi.

The resolution called for the inquiry led by the Intelligence Committee to provide a report containing its findings and underlying evidence to the Judiciary Committee, which will hold its own hearings to determine whether to draft articles of impeachment. For more, see Tom Brune's story for Newsday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Quid pro quo — so?

A former top White House official confirmed Thursday that military aid to Ukraine was held up by Trump’s demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden.

But Tim Morrison, who stepped down from the National Security Council the day before testifying, offered a not-that-there's-anything-wrong-with-that caveat.

Morrison testified he saw nothing illegal about the quid pro quo at the center of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry. He just got a "sinking feeling" when he learned of Trump's demands because he didn't think it looked good.

He said he asked NSC lawyers to review the call because he had three concerns if word of the discussion leaked: how it would play out in polarized Washington, how it would affect bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine and how it would impact U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Janison: Tread marks on Giuliani

The impeachment committee witnesses, even those friendliest to Trump, have been taking turns driving the bus over Rudy Giuliani.

Newsday's Dan Janison notes the testimony of John Sullivan, the deputy secretary of state and nominee for ambassador to Russia, who said couldn't give Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch a good reason why she was being removed as the envoy in Ukraine after Giuliani railed against her.

"I can't offer a judgment that what he did was kosher or correct … because I'm not sure exactly what he [Giuliani] was up to in toto with respect to Ukraine," Sullivan said. Giuliani fumed on Twitter that Sullivan "doesn't know what he's talking about and shouldn't be incorrectly speculating."

CNN reports Giuliani is looking for a defense attorney as the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan reportedly investigates his finances. The prosecutors are proceeding cautiously, remaining aware of the upcoming election and the difficulty of acting on foreign lobbying violations, the report said.

Bolton on a long hold

Impeachment inquiry witnesses have depicted former National Security Adviser John Bolton as one of the strongest voices inside the White House objecting to Giuliani's rogue diplomacy.

The committees invited Bolton to testify next week, but he won't come voluntarily, and it's uncertain if he'll appear before the end of the year, if ever.

Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, told a federal judge he may couple Bolton's case with that of another client, former Bolton deputy Charles Kupperman, who wants the court to resolve whether he can be forced to testify by a House subpoena. The judge, Richard Leon, has said he's aiming to rule by late December.

With House Democrats trying to keep their proceedings on a fast track, they may at some point have to decide if waiting for Bolton is worth it.

Forever fortyish

"Nothing matters" has become a standard cynical sum-up of the Trump era. When it comes to Trump's poll ratings, consistently around 40%, it's been apparent for some time that nothing matters much.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll found a majority of Americans say Trump deserves credit for the special forces raid that ended in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But only 44% see him as a strong leader — 54% don't. Also, 54% think Trump’s policies have made the United States less respected around the world.

In responses to an AP-NORC poll taken mostly before the raid and focused on the impeachment inquiry, 61% said Trump has little to no respect for America's democratic institutions and traditions, while 38% said he has at least some respect.

Overall, 42% of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the job, in line with where he has been throughout his tenure

E.T., phone Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., on a tour promoting a book skewering "leftist elites," fielded some off-center questions on Sirius XM Radio's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show. Such as: Do you think the U.S. government is covering up the existence of Extra-Terrestrial life?

"It's the question I've wanted to ask my father for a very long time," he replied. "I’m almost too embarrassed to ask it. If you get one question, it’s probably the question, but I’m sort of embarrassed admitting that.”

The president's son was unembarrassed to make this comment to Fox News host Sean Hannity while echoing his dad's attacks on the Bidens: "I wish my name was Hunter Biden … I could go abroad, make millions off of my father's presidency. I would be a really rich guy."

What else is happening: