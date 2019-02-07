House of shrill rebuke

President Donald Trump's complaints of "harassment" against him are doing nothing to slow the new House Democratic majority's seizing of the spotlight through public hearings and official actions.

On Wednesday came the chamber's first hearing on climate change in many years, held by the Natural Resources Committee. The Judiciary Committee did the same on gun violence. On Thursday a career Health and Human Services official told of how he warned higher-ups in 2017 against separating children from their border-crossing families. The new Veterans Affairs Committee chairman is ready to grill Trump administration officials on relevant new health-care rules.

Nancy and the fireworks factory

Meantime Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signalled anew an effort to obtain and reveal the president's undisclosed tax returns, saying the American public "overwhelmingly" supports it. And Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), his sights set on the Trump Organization, has hired at least one official with experience at the National Security Council.

Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez describes the pique of the president and Washington's new lines of conflict.

Approval and AGgravation

The Republican-controlled Senate is all but guaranteed next week to confirm William Barr for his second turn as attorney general since 1993, after the Judiciary Committee approved his nomination Thursday in a party-line vote. Democrats on the panel questioned how transparent the Trump nominee will be about upcoming results from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia-meddling investigation.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The interim Attorney General Matt Whitaker succeeded Jeff Sessions, who departed under pressure just after the November elections. Even with Barr due to take over, Whitaker isn't gone from controversy. He said he won't appear before the House Judiciary Committee as scheduled on Friday unless Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan) drops its threat of a subpoena for his testimony.

New tariff, shutdown dramas

Trump said Thursday he's unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in time for a March 1 deadline to reach a trade deal. He has said a deal would only follow such a meeting. He vowed to raise duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent, from a current 10 percent if a deal was not reached in time. There was no sign of an extension.

Lawmakers and Trump are due to reach a deal by Feb. 15 to avert another partial government shutdown. Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) told reporters after meeting with Trump he thinks the president will sign a congressionally-negotiated deal as long as it meets his conditions, which Shelby declined to detail.

What else is happening: