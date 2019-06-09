Front-runners suffer shrinkage

There's no such thing as a comfortable lead in the 23-candidate race for the 2020 Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump. Not in Iowa, at least. Not right now.

A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom's new Iowa caucuses poll has Joe Biden in first place with 24%. That's a 3-point drop from March, before he entered the race, and 9 points lower than a poll taken in December in the state that will host the first-in-the-nation presidential contest on Feb. 3.

Bernie Sanders was still in second place, but just barely, with 16%. That's a 9-point plunge from March, and 3 points lower than December. Gaining ground on the two candidates who started off as the best-known in the Democratic presidential field are Elizabeth Warren, 15%; Pete Buttigieg, 14%; and Kamala Harris, 7%. None of the other contenders topped 2%.

CNN said other yardsticks in the poll showed Biden's voters are less enthusiastic about voting for him than the average for other top candidates. As for Sanders, he no longer has his 2016 standing as the clear choice of progressives, with Warren and Buttigieg beating him among those voters.

Veteran Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer, who ran the survey, said, "There’s a lot more commitment than we normally see this early. And some of these candidates who’ve been under the radar start to surface and compete with Joe Biden.” But she also cautioned against predictions, either now or on the eve of the caucuses. "Relatively few people attend them, and people can, and do, change their minds in the caucus room," she wrote in the Register.

Nevertheless, the battle is already intense. Nineteen of the Democrats took five-minute turns speaking before the state's party leaders at a gathering in Cedar Rapids. Biden skipped it to attend a granddaughter's high school graduation, his campaign said.

Mayor Zero

Bill de Blasio, among the candidates at Sunday's Iowa event, drew zero support from those surveyed in the poll.

The New York City mayor was nobody's second choice either, reports Newsday's Scott Eidler. But he eked out a 6% for the "actively considering" category, which put him in a tie for 21st place, according to the survey.

Also scoring 0% as a first or second choice was New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

What's the deal with Mexico?

After Trump announced he'd made a deal with Mexico on migrants and called off his tariff threat, he wanted to hear more trumpets. He didn't. The inevitable angry tweet followed on Sunday morning:

"If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!"

Trump attacked as "false" a New York Times report that Mexico had already agreed in past months to much that is in the agreement announced Friday to contain the flow of Central American migrants. Mexico said it has accelerated a planned deployment of 6,000 members of its National Guard (a police, not military, force) to its border with Guatemala.

Trump tweeted he has "full confidence" in Mexico's full cooperation, but if "or some unknown reason … there is not," tariffs remain an option.

So what if anything did Trump genuinely accomplish toward the goal of reversing the surge in illegal immigration with his threat that risked disrupting both countries' economies? To cite one of his favorite hedging phrases, we'll see what happens.

Janison: Pelosi cribs Trump playbook

It seemed like Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew inspiration of sorts from the "Lock her up" chants of the president's crowds when she told House Democratic colleagues that she wanted to see Trump "in prison."

It got attention, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. How he would be put behind bars — such as just what Trump allegedly did to earn him a criminal sentence — was left unspoken. But it was likely no surprise to Pelosi that the private remark would go public and grab attention to dominate a news cycle.

Pelosi got to paint over divisions within her party over impeachment in a bid to unite partisan bile against her nemesis. It's the art or distraction, well practiced by the 45th president.

Trump lost in space

Why stop at alternative facts when you can have an alternative solar system? Trump committed an astronomical error in a tweet as he seemed to jettison a plan he previously favored for NASA to return to the Moon in a few years as a precursor to sending astronauts to Mars.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

As is universally known — well, almost universally — the Moon is not a part of Mars.

Pompeo's Waterworld

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn't deny climate change is happening — he just sees it more as an opportunity than a problem. If sea levels rise, he says, people can move.

"Societies reorganize, we move to different places, we develop technology and innovation," Pompeo said in an interview with the Washington Times.

Pompeo has previously spoken of an upside to melting of the polar ice cap in the Arctic. "Steady reductions in sea ice are opening new passageways and new opportunities for trade — this could potentially slash the time it takes to travel between Asia and the West by as much as 20 days," he said at a conference in Finland.

